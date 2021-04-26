More Affordable: MCT Announces Fare Restructure, May 2021 Service Changes Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GRANITE CITY - In an effort to make riding the bus easier and more affordable for its passengers, Madison County Transit (MCT) is making a series of positive changes beginning this spring. Effective May 9, 2021, MCT is reducing fixed-route and paratransit fares and eliminating confusing fare zone boundaries in Madison County. All fixed-route trips within Madison County will be reduced to just $1.00 per ride, and trips to St. Louis and St. Clair County will be $3.00. In addition, MCT will be extending bus routes to new job centers, and introducing new trips, with an emphasis on the warehouses in the IL-111 Logistics Corridor. A summary of all improvements for the upcoming May 9 Service Change can be found below: Article continues after sponsor message FARE STRUCTURE CHANGES EFFECTIVE MAY 9, 2021: Madison County fare zones will be eliminated.

Bus trips that begin and end in Madison County will cost just $1.00 each way. Those trips are currently $1.50 or $2.00 depending on whether a fare boundary is being crossed.

Bus trips to or from St. Clair County or St. Louis will cost just $3.00 each way.

MCT is expanding the acceptance of the current “Express Round Trip Pass” (Currently $5.00 and only valid on MCT Express buses) and transitioning this pass to a “Day Pass” which will remain $5.00 but will soon be valid on ALL MCT fixed-route buses for a full calendar day.

The 2-Hour Zone Pass will be eliminated.

The cost of the MCT Local Monthly Pass and the MCT Local 30-Day Pass (mobile) will be reduced from $50 to $40.

The cost of the MCT Student Monthly Pass and the cost of the MCT 7-Day Pass (mobile) will be reduced from $20 to $15.

The cost of ADA-eligible trips on Runabout buses will also be reduced.

"MCT's goal is to provide affordable, efficient, and high-quality transportation that enables the people of Madison County to access jobs, shopping, medical appointments, and other vital services," said MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison. "By reducing the fares, and eliminating confusing fare boundaries, it's our hope that we are removing barriers and making MCT as user-friendly as possible for both current and prospective passengers."