A fanciful menagerie of colorful blossoms on the campus of Lewis and Clark Community College will present a new feature for garden visitors this summer.

The newly dedicated Monticello Sculpture Gardens on the college's Godfrey campus will feature a "Menagerie in Bloom," with a special selection of plantings in creature form scattered throughout the gardens.

"With the guidance of our landscape architects Terra Design, we have chosen a variety of bedding plant favorites whose plant characteristics evoke the images of creatures in our animal kingdom, both real and imagined," said Lewis and Clark President Dale Chapman. "The special plantings on display this summer are each signified with an interpretive panel, which feature an illustration of the creature for which the plant is named."

The illustrations are original creations by Lewis and Clark Professor Emeritus Patrick Dailey.

Black dragons, rosy cheeked angels and a flock of lamb are planted near the Bosque, just outside of the Hatheway Cultural Center. Yellow dragons and blackbirds have made a home in the terrace area outside of Hatheway, and ostriches and blue mice are growing in the planters on the upper level of Hatheway's covered patio. Some of the wildest animals are located in The Grove in front of the McPike Math and Science Complex, where tigers, alligators, zebras, stingrays, flamingos and elephants are ready to welcome summer. Foxes, butterflies and snakes are also scattered throughout the gardens across campus.

Each interpretive panel includes a QR code for visitors with smart phones to learn more about the plantings found in this special display.

The gardens are open to the public daily for self-guided tours. Large groups seeking guided tours can contact the college's Public Relations Department at (618) 468-3200 to set up a date and time to visit.

