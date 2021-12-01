FARMERSVILLE - Montgomery County State's Attorney Andrew Affrunti provided more information today explaining the reason Robert J. Tarr, 48, of Collinsville, was identified as a person of interest in the murder of Leslie J. Reeves, 45, of Troy, on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 2021, and shooting of Christopher J. Smith, 48, of Farmersville.

Reeves' and Smith's shootings occurred at the residence of Christopher J. Smith, at 104 Nobbie Street in Farmersville. Both Reeves and Smith were located inside the residence. Evidence at the scene indicates that Reeves and Smith were victims of a shooting. Reeves was pronounced dead at the scene by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office. Smith was critically injured and was transported to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Christopher Smith's sister, Ashli, both confirmed this was the first date between Reeves and Smith.

"Robert J. Tarr (age 48 of Collinsville, Illinois,) was determined to be a person of interest, as he had a previous dating relationship with Reeves," state's attorney Affrunti said. Tarr was charged on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, with First Degree Murder and Attempted First Degree Murder in the case.

With the assistance of the Montgomery County State’s Attorney, Andrew

Affrunti, a search warrant was obtained and executed at Tarr‘s residence. The Collinsville Police Department, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services investigated the crime. After intense investigation, on November 26, 2021, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies located Tarr at his residence in Collinsville. The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services also responded to assist.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigator Jeff Roach said there was a detailed look at the phones of both victims and the suspect. Some of the information found from the phones will be released in the near future, he said.

Tarr has been detained on charges of First-Degree Murder and transported to the Montgomery County Jail, where his initial bond was set at $2,000,000.

Farmersville is a small community in Montgomery County with a population of 687 in 2019. The Montgomery County state's attorney has had information requests from across the country about details of Reeves' murder.

Roach described Farmersville as "a pretty close-knit community," and this has created a huge reaction in town.

Roach also praised the cooperative efforts of not only the Montgomery County investigative team and coroner, but all the other law enforcement agencies involved. He said other law enforcement agency cooperation is great to have when situations like this murder arise.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois State Police, and the Montgomery

County Coroner’s Office continues the investigation.

Members of the public are reminded that an indictment is merely an accusation; each

defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

For those who need help, the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 1-800-799-SAFE.

