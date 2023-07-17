GRANITE CITY - The Montclaire Swim Club Marlins won the boys championship of the Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association meet in closely contested meet Sunday morning and afternoon at the Paddlers Swim Club pool in Granite City.

The Marlins won the meet with 927 points, with the Collinsville Swim Club Gators finishing second with 887.5 points, the host Pirates finished third at 881 points, the Summers Port Swim Club Sharks came in fourth with 631 and the Stingrays of Sunset Hills Country Club finished fifth with 272.5 points.

In the combined male and female standings, Monclaire won with 2,036 points, while Gators were second at 1942.5 points, the Pirates came in third at 1,536 points, it was the Sharks coming in fourth at 1,275 points and the Stingrays were fifth with 611.5 points.

The day came up overcast and cloudy, with a slight threat of rain the entire day, but the meet went off without a hitch as the Marlins swam well in all age groups to take the championship.

In the eight-and-under races, the Marlins won the 100-yard medley relay with a time of 1:47.16, while Ashton Eastman of Montclaire won the 25-meter freestyle with a time of 17.30 seconds, then won the 50-meter freestyle at 39.49 seconds, the Sharks' Adam Hejna won the 25-meter breaststroke with a time of 32.47 seconds, Collinsville's Lewis Koerkenmeier took the 25-meter backstroke at 26.72 seconds, it was Eastman winning his third event of the day, taking the 25-meter butterfly at 21.58 seconds and the Marlins won the 100-meter freestyle relay with a time of 1:34.02.

In the nine-and-10-year-old division, Summers Port's Jack Osborn took the 100-meter freestyle at 1:32.35, while the Sharks won the 200-meter medley relay at 3:32.73, Osborn won the title in the 50-meter freestyle at 41.04 seconds, Alexander Jones of Paddlers won the home team's first race in the 100-meter individual medley, coming in at 1:58.84, Connor High of Sunset Hills took the title in the 50-meter breaststroke at 55.94 seconds, the 50-meter backstroke was won by Brody Schuerer of Summers Port with a time of 55.15 seconds, the 50-meter butterfly winner was Osborn at 44.12 seconds and the Sharks won the 200-meter freestyle relay at 3:07.50.

The results in the 11-12 age group saw Noah Aldridge of Summers Port winning the 100-meter freestyle at 1:10.74, with Montclaire taking the 200-meter medley relay at 2:38.43, Aldridge won again, this time taking the 50-meter freestyle at 31.83 seconds, it was Boden Rives of the Marlins winning the 100-meter individual medley with a time of 1:17.82, then Rives came right back with a win in the 50-meter breaststroke at 39.92 seconds, Montclaire teammate Braxton Tite won the 50-meter backstroke at 40.09 seconds, it was Rives taking his third event of the day in the 50-meter butterfly, winning with a time of 34.38 seconds and the Marlins took home the crown in the 200-meter freestyle relay at 2:21.06.

In the 13-14 age division, Collinsville's Nick Hasamear was the winner of the 200-meter freestyle, having a time of 2:23.31, while the Pirates' Jackson Suhre won the 100-meter freestyle at 1:04.75, the Gators won the 200-meter medley relay at 2:22.02, Jace Snyder of the Marlins was the winner of the 50-meter freestyle at 29.61 seconds, Suhre won his second event of the day in the 100-meter individual medley at 1:14.62, Hasamear won his second event of the day with a first-place finish in the 100-meter breaststroke at 1:31.25, the 100-meter backstroke was won by the Gators' Theo Bovee at 1:09.98, Suhre won this third event in the 50-meter butterfly, coming in at 32.56 seconds and the Gators won the 200-meter freestyle relay with a time of 2:02.73.

In the 15-18 age group, the winner of the 200-meter freestyle was Cohen Osborn of the Marlins, who had a time of 2:01.10, while the 100-meter freestyle was won by Luke Berger of the Gators at 57.06 seconds, with Paddlers winning the 200-meter medley relay at 2:10.45, Montclaire's Evan Grinter took the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 25.21 seconds, Osborn was the winner of the 100-meter individual medley at 1:03.20, Maddox Kennedy of the Pirates won the 100-meter breaststroke at 1:15.43, Osborn won his third event of the day in the 100-meter backstroke at 1:02.97, the 50-meter butterfly was won by Grinter at 28.40 seconds and the Pirates won the 200-meter freestyle relay at 1:51.50.

Eastman, Jack Osborn, Rives, Suhre and Cohen Osborn were the leading point scorers in their age groups, all scoring 48 points for their teams.

