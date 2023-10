Monday-Tuesday Sports Scoreboard Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MONDAY-TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 22-23 SPORTS SCOREBOARD BOYS BASKETBALL MONDAY'S RESULTS Steeleville 60, Valmeyer 31 Pana 72, Staunton 41 Metro-East Lutheran 60, Marquette Catholic 51 East Alton-Wood River 53, Nokomis 49 (OT) Roxana 61, Piasa Southwestern 41 Triad 51, Waterloo 36 Collinsville 74, Madison 30 Jersey 59, Civic Memorial 52 Hillsboro 76, Carlinville 26 TUESDAY'S RESULTS Bunker Hill 43, Mt. Olive 38 Valmeyer 59, Lebanon 37 Father McGivney Catholic 64, Mulberry Grove 27 Triad 56, Civic Memorial 44 Collinsville 67, Alton 44 Edwardsville 58, Belleville West 32 Belleville East 69, East St. Louis 66 Highland 41, Jersey 34 Hardin Calhoun 56, White Hall North Greene 49 Concord Triopia 68, Carrollton 53 GIRLS BASKETBALL MONDAY'S RESULTS Brussels 51, Raymond Lincolnwood 36 Breese Mater Dei Catholic 49, Father McGivney Catholic 20 Pana 56, Staunton 22 Piasa Southwestern 47, Roxana 30 Metro-East Lutheran 34, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 23 Triad 49, Waterloo 33 Civic Memorial 56, Jersey 29 Freeburg 37, Marquette Catholic 30 TUESDAY'S RESULTS Hardin Calhoun 48, Nokomis 45 Collinsville 51, Alton 45 Edwardsville 56, Belleville West 33 Belleville East 63, East St. Louis 47 Marquette Catholic 61, Granite City 39 Father McGIvney Catholic 51, East Alton-Wood River 24 Highland 56, Jersey 37 Civic Memorial 50, Triad 30 BOYS BOWLING MONDAY'S RESULTS Alton 21, Belleville West 19 (varsity) Belleville West 7, Alton 0 (junior varsity) Article continues after sponsor message Triad 2,767, Jersey 2,578 (varsity) Jersey 1,701, Triad 1.345 (junior varsity) TUESDAY'S RESULTS Alton 20, Collinsville 20 (varsity) Collinsville 5, Alton 2 (junior varsity) GIRLS BOWLING MONDAY'S RESULTS Belleville West 37, Alton 3 Triad 2,693, Jersey 2,014 TUESDAY'S RESULT Collinsville 38, Alton 2 MVCHA HOCKEY MONDAY'S RESULT Alton 4, Bethalto 1 NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL MONDAY'S RESULTS MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE SIU-Carbondale 67, Valparaiso 64 OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE Morehead State 56, SIU-Edwardsville 48 TUESDAY'S RESULTS ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Virginia Commonwealth 67, Saint Louis University 65 BIG TEN CONFERENCE Michigan State 81, Illinois 72 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE Mississippi 60, Missouri 53 NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL MONDAY'S RESULT OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE Jacksonville State 61, SIU-Edwardsville 47 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE MONDAY'S RESULT Los Angeles Kings 3, St. Louis Blues 0 FIFA WORLD SOCCER SHEBELIEVES CUP AT EXPLORA STADIUM, ORLANDO, FLA. ROUND ROBIN United State 2, Brazil 0 Argentina 0, Canada 1 EUROPEAN SOCCER UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE --- ROUND OF 16 FIRST LEG (NOTES: All series at two games, total goals. If total goals are tied at the end of the second leg, the team with the most away goals scored will advance. If series is tied at end of second leg, 30 minutes of extra time is played, with a penalty shootout if needed. Home teams are listed first.) TUESDAY'S RESULTS SS Lazio Roma (Italy) 1, FC Bayern Munich (Germany) 4 (Aggregate score: Lazio 1, Bayern 4. Away goals: Lazio 0, Bayern 4) CF Atletico Madrid (Spain) 0, Chelsea FC (England) 1 (Aggregate score, Atletico 0, Chelsea 1. Away goals: Atletico 0, Chelsea 1.) More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip