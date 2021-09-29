TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 7, HIGHLAND 0: Myles Paniagua continued his hot scoring with a hat trick and got help from a Cody Miller brace (two goals) and strikes from both Quinn Copeland and Dre Davis in Marquette's win over Highland at Gordon Moore Park.

Miller and Charlie Fahnenstock each had two assists, while Jude Keller also assisted, with Jack Keller and Preston Stork sharing the clean sheet in goal.

The Explorers advance to 10-6-1, while the Bulldogs are now 6-9-0.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 1, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0: Hall Triplett's second half strike was the difference as Mater Dei secured the three points over McGivney at Bouse Road.

Andrew Weir had five saves in goal for the Knights as he recorded the clean sheet.

Mater Dei is now 10-5-1, while the Griffins go to 3-10-1.

CARLINVILLE 5, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 0: Levi Yudinsky had a hat trick, while Paeton Brown came up with a brace (two goals) as Carlinville got the win on the road at Northwestern.

Brown, Kaelin Furness and Treiton Park had assists for the Cavaliers, who also got three saves in goal from Will Meyer as he recorded another clean sheet.

Carlinville is now 14-2-0 on the season.

HILLSBORO 4, STAUNTON 1: Addison Pollard had a brace (two goals), while Will Christian and Deklan Riggs also scored as Hillsboro took all three points on the road at Staunton in a South Central Conference match.

Matthew Sievers, assisted by Jon Daugherty, scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs, while Grant Neuhaus stopped 17 Hilltopper shots.

Staunton is now 2-12-0.

TRIAD 8, BELLEVILLE WEST 2: Jake Ellis had a hat trick, while Trent Cissell and Tobey Suter each had a brace (two goals) and Carter Neu also scored as Triad won at home over Belleville West.

Gibson Hunt, Jake Stewart and Wyatt Suter each had two assists, while Tobey Suter and Ellis also had an assist. Brayden Tonn made two saves in goal for the Knights.

Triad is now 12-0-1, while the Maroons fall to 2-8-2.

COLLINSVILLE 4, GRANITE CITY 1: Jimmy Crowder, Sam Garafolo, Alex Lorsbach and Trey Peterson all found the back of the net as Collinsville won over Granite at Gene Baker Field.

Lorsbach and Adam Reiniger had assist for the Kahoks, while Cade Bobbitt, assisted by Chris Taylor, scored the lone goal for the Warriors. Jackson Parrill had two saves for Collinsville, while Izzak Cell was in goal for Granite.

The Kahoks are now 10-3-2, while the Warriors are 7-7-1.

GIRLS GOLF

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT AT BELK PARK GOLF COURSE, WOOD RIVER

HILL WINS INDIVIDUAL TITLE, TRIAD PLACES FOUR GOLFERS IN TOP TEN IN FINISHING SECOND TO WATERLOO IN MVC TOURNAMENT, PANTHERS FOURTH, EAGLES SIXTH: Emma Hill shot a one-over-par 73 to win the individual title as Triad placed four of its golfers in the top ten, with Waterloo taking the team title in the Mississippi Valley Conference girls golf tournament on Tuesday at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

Waterloo won the tile with a score of 331, with the Knights placing second with a 334, Mascoutah was third with a 373, Jersey came in fourth at 374, Highland was fifth at 381 and Civic Memorial was sixth with a 424.

Hill's 73 gave her the individual title, with a pair of Waterloo golfers, Cali Smith and Reese Kite, tying for second with identical 74s, Mascoutah's Sophia Florek was fourth with a 77, the Panthers' Bria Tuttle came in fifth with an 84, Makenna Keith of Triad was sixth with an 85, teammate Makenna Jensen and Jersey's Madi Darr tied for seventh with both shooting an 87, and the Indians' Regan Masterson and the Knights' Layla Moore tied for ninth with identical scores of 89.

In addition to Triad's top four, Paige Hawkes shot a 91 and Alexa Shreve had a 97. Outside of Tuttle and Darr, Jersey had Jerra LaPlant with a 95, Miranda Raymond shot a 108 and both Emma Breitweiser and Lindsay Duggan had an 117. The Eagles' top golfer was Emma DeClue with a 96, Madeline Woelfel shot a 106, Peyton Mormina had a 107, Peyton Phillips fired an 115, Allie Roberson had a score of 118 and Danielle Milazzo had a 137.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST 25-25, ALTON 14-16: Belleville East swept Alton in a two-set Southwestern Conference match at the Redbirds Nest.

Ella Artis had a kill for the Redbirds, while Audrey Evola had two points and a kill, Taylor Freer had two points, a kill and 11 assists, Tayen Orr came up with a block, Reese Plont had a point and five kills, Renee Raglin had three kills and two blocks, Taryn Wallace had a point, a block and an assist and Alyssa Wisniewski had two points and four kills.

The Lancers are now 7-6, while Alton goes to 8-9-2.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 28-25, JERSEY 26-20: CM took a hard-fought and close Mississippi Valley Conference match at home.

Kari Krueger had five kills and 10 digs for the Panthers, while Dani Long had an ace, five kills, a block and three digs, Brooke Anderson had 12 assists, a block and a dig, Grace Shalley had an ace, three kills and a block and Kendal Davis had 12 digs and a kill.

The Eagles are now 20-4-1, while Jersey goes to 8-9.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 25-25, GREENVILLE 22-20: Metro-East won a close match on the road at Greenville.

Lexi Bozarth had five kills for the Knights, while Sarah Henke had five kills and a block, Aprile Hepner came up with a point, an ace, five kills and a block, Emma Lorenz had three kills, Vivienne Runnalls had two points, two aces, a block and 20 assists and Melanie Wilson had three kills.

Metro-East is now 9-10, while the Comets go to 8-11.

ROXANA 25-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 10-20: Roxana played well in a two-set sweep of Southwestern.

Laynie Gehrs had six kills for the Shells, while Calista Stahlhut and Peyton Petit both had five, C.J. Ross had 16 assists, Kaylyn Dixon had six digs, while Genna Pruitt had four, Abby Gehrs had two blocks, while Petit and Destiny Vyulsteke had one apiece, Petit also served up 10 points and five aces, while Ross had seven points.

Roxana is now 10-10 on the season.

TRENTON WESCLIN 10, VALMEYER 0: Carter Spalding had a hat trick, Christian Gonzalez, Cole Gruenke and Luke Tasker all had braces (two goals each) and Evan Wessel also scored as Wesclin took the three points at Valmeyer.

Wessel also had two assists, while Gruenke, Brooklyn McAlister, Spalding and Owen Szpila also assisted, while Brady Kuhl had one save in goal in recording the clean sheet.

Evan Rowe-Brown had four saves in goal for the Pirates and Elliott Schlesinger made one save.

The Warriors are now 12-1-1, while Valmeyer is now 1-6-0.

VIRDEN NORTH MAC 3, STAUNTON 1: Riley Flowers had a brace (two goals) and Cole Hatalia scored as North Mac won at home over Staunton.

Ashton Copeland, assisted by Matthew Sievers, had the lone strike for the Bulldogs, who got 13 saves in goal from Grant Neuhaus.

Staunton is now 2-11-0.

CARLINVILLE 3, JERSEY 2: In a match played at Blackburn University, Kaelin Furness and Levi Yudinsky scored for Carlinville, while benefitting from a Jersey own goal, as the Cavaliers took the points over the Panthers.

Asher Barbre and Tyler Summers assisted for Carlinville, while Alexander Hubbell and Zack Wargo scored for Jersey.. Drake Goetten and Wargo also assisted.

Issac Wargo had 17 saves for the Panthers and Will Meyer had six saves for the Cavvies.

Carlinville is now 13-2-0, while Jersey drops to 4-10-0.

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 3, EDWARDSVILLE 1: Mia Schueler had a hat trick to account for all three of Westminster's goals in their win over Edwardsville at Tiger Stadium.

The Wildcats, based in Town and Country, Mo., got three saves from Lucy Knerr and four stops from Katie Huang in gaining the win. Edwardsville's goal scorer and statistics were not available at press time.

Westminster is now 3-7-0, while the Tigers go to 2-6-1.

GIRLS GOLF

HIGHLAND 191, JERSEY 194: Jerra LaPlant of Jersey and Sydney Coziar of Highland tied for medalist honors, as both shot a nine-over par 45 for nine holes as the Bulldogs won a close dual meet over the Panthers at Highland Country Club.

In addition to LaPlant's score, Madi Darr shot a 48 for Jersey, while Bria Tuttle fired a 50, Miranda Raymond had a 51 and both Emma Breitweiser and Lindsay Duggan shot a 56 each.

Along with Coziar, Maci Miles had a 47, Lauren Janini came up with a 49, Brooke Hunsche shot a 50 and Kalei Gould fired a 51.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

ROCHESTER 25-25, CARLINVILLE 12-10: Rochester jumped out to a fast start and didn't look back as the Rockets took a two-set win at the Carlinville Big House.

Jordyn Loveless had two kills for the Cavaliers, while Melanie Murphy had two points, a kill and a block, Catie Sims served up a point, Jill Slayton had four kills, Isabella Tiburzi had a point, two kills and seven assists and Ella Walker had a point and a kill.

Carlinville is now 7-9 on the season.

