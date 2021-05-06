TUESDAY, MAY 4 SPORTS ROUNDUP



MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, GRANITE CITY 18-19: Marquette played well in going on to a two-set sweep of Granite City at Memorial Gym.

Davin Thompson served up 10 points for the Explorers, while Jake Roth had six points and three aces, Chad Tesson served up six points and Justin Atkinson had 20 assists.

The Explorers are now 3-2 on the season, while the Warriors fall to 2-3.

In a Southwestern Conference match played at the Redbirds Nest, Belleville West defeated Alton 25-16, 25-14.

GIRLS SOCCER

Virden North Mac 2, Carlinville 0

SOFTBALL

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 16, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 9: Metro-East scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back in going on to the win at McGivney in a Prairie State Conference game.

Emilie Quandt had three hits and two RBIs for the Knights, while Sarah Huber had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for the Knights, Emma Lorenz also had a pair of hits and two RBIs, Hailey Knipping had a hit and drove in two runs, Morgan Koch and Brittney Mihalich both had a hit and a RBI and Macy Ranbarger also had a RBI.

Huber went all the way in the circle for Metro-East, striking out 17 Griffin batters.

The Knights are now 1-2, while the Griffins are 0-2.

MUCH OF SCHEDULE POSTPONED BECAUSE OF RAIN: The vast majority of the Riverbender.com area high school schedule was postponed because of rain. Here's a list of game and events that were rained out:

BASEBALL

Edwardsville at Triad

Gillespie at Bunker Hill

Hardin Calhoun at Staunton

Valmeyer at Steeleville

Roxana at Marquette Catholic

Civic Memorial at Breese Mater Dei Catholic

East Alton-Wood River at Mt. Olive

BOYS TENNIS

Waterloo at Roxana

Marquette Catholic at Jersey

Civic Memorial at Greenville

GIRLS SOCCER

Roxana at East Alton-Wood River

SOFTBALL

Breese Mater Dei Catholic at Civic Memorial

Triad at Granite City

Hardin Calhoun at Staunton-Mt. Olive

Columbia at Edwardsville

MONDAY, MAY 3 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 11, WENTZVILLE, MO., LIBERTY 1: Edwardsville jumped out to a 10-0 lead after four innings as the Tigers went on to a win Wentzville Liberty of Lake St. Louis, Mo. at Tom Pile Field.

Spencer Stearns and Ty Berumen had two hits each for Edwardsville, with Stearns, Berumen, Riley Iffrig and Kyle Modrusic all having RBIs on the day.

Hayden Moore pitched four innings to gain the win, allowing only one hit while walking two and striking out six.

The Tigers are now 14-3, while the Eagles fall to 12-8-1.

PANA 7, CARLINVILLE 0: Pana scored twice in the opening inning, twice more in the fifth and added three in the seventh on its way to a shutout win at Carlinville in a South Central Conference game.

Brendan Schoonover had two hits and two RBIs for the Panthers, including a home run, with Bryce Bieber having a hit and two RBIs, Sam Beck hit a solo home run and Lane Funneman also had a RBI.

Carson Wiser had two hits for the Cavaliers, while Ayden Tiburzi, Ryenn Hart and Liam Tieman also had hits.

Funneman went al the way on the mound for Pana, scattering six hits while striking out 13. Kyle Bloome had five strikeouts for Carlinville, while Hart fanned three.

The Cavvies are now 2-1 on the season.

BELLEVILLE WEST 7, COLLINSVILLE 4: West took a 5-1 lead after two innings, then held off a Collinsville rally to win the Southwestern Conference game at Vergil Fletcher Field.

John Sweeney had two hits and a RBI for the Maroons, while Brandon Pickus drove in two runs and Connor Adams also had a RBI. Brennan Jones had two hits and drove home a run for the Kahoks, while both Jackson Parrill and Chris Thilman both drove in a run.

Adam McGee went six innings on the mound for West, striking out six, while Ryker Cain fanned eight for Collinsville.

The Maroons are now 8-4, while the Kahoks drop to 2-12.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 21, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: McGivney scored 15 runs in the third inning to defeat EAWR in a Prairie State Conference game at Norris Dorsey Field.

Drew Sowerwine drove home five runs for the Griffins, while Jackson Rodgers had two hits and four RBIs, Austin Callovini had two hits and two RBIs and Clayton Hopfinger, Ryker Keller, Gabe Smith and A.J. Sutberry also drove in runs.

Dillon Garner had the only hit for the Oilers while striking out one on the mound. Carson Reef had the other strikeout, with Keller fanning four for McGivney.

The Griffins are now 9-3, while EAWR goes to 0-6.

O'FALLON 12, ALTON 5: O'Fallon scored all of its runs in the first three innings in their Southwestern Conference win over Alton at Blazier Field.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jackson Brooks and James Vambaketes had hits and RBIs for the Redbirds, while Owen Macias and Preston Schepers had hits and both Lawson Bruce and Joab Tobin also had RBIs.

Kellen Scruggs led the Panthers with two hits and three RBIs, while Will Millard had two hits and rove home a run, Kendall Brookins and Corey Quintal both had a hit and two RBIs and Xavier Deatherage also had a hit and RBI.

Zach Rhein had three strikeouts for O'Fallon, while Ben Bernaix fanned two for Alton

The Panthers are now 7-5, while the Redbirds fall to 6-5.

STAUNTON 12, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 3: A seven run sixth inning was the highlight as Staunton won at Southwestern in a South Central Conference game.

Ben Best had three hits and three RBIs for the Bulldogs, with Kyle Favre also getting three hits and driving in a run, Caden Shearlock had two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs, Caden Silvester had two hits and drove home a pair of runs, Zach Ury had two hits and a RBI and Frank Goss also had a hit.

Brady Salzman had a pair of hits for the Piasa Birds, with Gavin Day also getting a hit and driving in two runs and John Watts, Noah Kelly and Quinten Strohbeck having the other hits.

Siilvester struck out seven on the mound for Staunton, while Watts fanned sixfor Southwestern.

The Bulldogs are now 4-2, while the Birds drop to 1-8.

TRIAD 8, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Triad scored seven of their runs in the first four innings en route to a win at home over CM in a Mississippi Valley Conference tilt.

Drew Watts had two hits and three RBIs for the Knights, while both Frank Derner and Alex Peetz had two hits and a RBI each, Connor Bain also had two hits and John Rea hit a three-run homer.

Peyton Keller had a hit and the Eagles' only RBI, while Nick Brousseau, Miguel Gonzalez and Nick Williams had the other hits on the day.

Watts struck out nine on the mound for Triad, while Williams fanned two for CM.

The Knights are now 8-5, while the Eagles go to 7-2.

HIGHLAND 5, JERSEY 0: Highland broke open a pitchers dual with three in the fifth, then added two in the seventh to go on to the MVC win at Jersey.

Caleb Fohne had two hits and two RBIs for the Bulldogs, with Clayton Mallard having two hits and Luke Darling and Blayne Kapp both had a hit and RBI each.

Matt Miscik had a complete game on the mound, allowing two hits while fanning 12.

The Bulldogs improve to 8-5, while the Panthers are now 5-5.

GIRLS SOCCER

STAUNTON 2, CARLINVILLE 1: Maycee Gall had a first half strike, assisted by Mia Smith, but Carlinville conceded two second half goals as Staunton took the three points at home.

Mitilda Mitchell had 15 saves in goal for the Cavaliers.

Carlinville is now 1-3-0 on the season.

COLLINSVILLE 4, MASCOUTAH 0: Jordan Gary, Sarah Henze, Morgan Rader and Maria Voss all had goals in Collinsville's win at Mascoutah.

Evy Hood, Rader and Mariah Siverly all had assists for the Kahoks, while Jenna Feldmann made two saves in recording the clean sheet.

Collinsville is now 4-4-0, while the Indians are 5-3-0.

In a Metro Cup match at Tiger Stadium, homestanding Edwardsville defeated Waterloo 1-0.

SOFTBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 8, GRANITE CITY 1: Marquette scored three runs in the third and twice in both the fourth and fifth innings after Granite had tied the game in the top half of the third in going on to the win at Gordon Moore Park.

Lauren Lenihan and Abby Sullivan both had two hits and a RBI for the Explorers, while Kiley Beth Kirchner had a hit and two RBIs, both Makensie Card and Sydney Ehrman nad a hit and drove in a run each and both Abigail and Hayley Porter each had a hit.

Brooke Donohue had a hit and the Warriors' lone RBI, while Kayla Hulskamp, Heidi Schipkowski and Jasmine Turner had the other hits.

Lenihan walked one and struck out nine in the circle for Marquette.

The Explorers are now 9-4, while Granite goes to 0-8.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 6, STAUNTON-MT. OLIVE 5: Southwestern scored twice to reclaim the lead in the home half of the fifth after Staunton scored three times in the top of the inning to win in a close game at Southwestern.

Sydney Baumgarnter had three hits for the Piasa Birds, while Bri Roloff had two hits and two RBIs, Megan Bailey had two hits and drove home a run, Hannah Nixon had two hits, Josie Bouillon had a hit and RBI and Abby McDonald, Blythe Roloff and Mackenzie Hampsey all had hits.

Savannah Billings had four hits and a RBI for the Bulldogs, while Analise Best had three hits, Taylor Nolan hit a two-run homer, Kylie Lucykow had a hit and a RBI and Koral Keehner had a hit.

Baumgarnter struck out 10 in the circle for Southwestern.

The Birds are now 7-3, while Staunton-Mt. Olive falls to 4-3/

HIGHLAND 4, JERSEY 0: Highland scored once in the second and three times in the third, and it would be all they needed in going on to the MVC road win at Jersey.

Maggie Grohmann provided a three-run homer for the Bulldogs, while Emma Strubinger having two hits, Faith Hickam, Sam Meiner, Maci Miles and Madalyn Trauernicht also had hits and Sophie Parkerson drove home a run.

Kari Krueger and Michelle Maag had the only Panthers hits, while Shelby Koenig struck out two batters in the circle. Meiner fanned eight for Highland.

The Bulldogs are now 8-0, while Jersey goes to 4-3.

In another game that was played on Monday, East Alton-Wood River scored nine runs in the first inning on their way to winning over Father McGivney Catholic 15-5.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com. or you may text the results to (618) 623-5390, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

In games that were played:

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5390, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: