MONDAY, OCTOBER 16 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

CAHOKIA CONFERENCE MEET AT CHESTER

DOYLE FINISHES FIFTH IN RACE, SHELLS TAKE THIRD IN MISSISSIPPI DIVISION CONFERENCE MEET

Wyatt Doyle came in fifth in the race as Roxana came in third in the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division meet, ran Saturday in Chester.

Freeburg won the team title with 42 points, Salem was second at 51 points, the Shells placed third with 57 points, Columbia came in fourth with 96 points and Breese Central was fifth with 101 points. East Alton-Wood River did have runners competing, but not enough for a team score.

Ethan Hogan of Columbia was the individual winner, coming in at 15:49.5, while Caidien Beer of Salem was second at 16:25.9, third place went to Zachary Duffie of Freeburg at 16:48.2, teammate Evan Schlichting was fourth at 16:54.9 and Doyle rounded out the top five with a time of 17:01.8.

In addition to Doyle, Hunter Ponce was seventh for Roxana at 17:08.2, Anthony Hardin was 10th at 17:26.8, Noah Smith was in at 17:50.7, Noah Crump had a time of 18:20.6, Erick Scroggins was in at 18:49.9 and Easton Johnston came home at 18:53,2,

Isaiah Simpson-Kolmer led the Oilers with a time of 19:03.7, Evan Baker came in at 19:05.5, Jack Gould was clocked in 24:06.6 and Kaden Brown was in at 24:21.0.

In the Kaskaskia Division meet, Steeleville won the team title with 19 points, with Valmeyer's Hoerr Oscar finishing third at 18:04.8 and teammate Jared Niebrugge having a time of 20:54.2. with Steelville's Clayton Cratch winning the race at 16:05.5. Okawville won the Illinois Division meet with 29 points, with the Rockets' Ryker Obermeier winning the race at 17:48.8.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

CAHOKIA CONFERENCE MEET AT CHESTER

KIMBRO, STASSI FINISH ONE-TWO, ROXANA COMES IN SECOND TO FREEBURG IN TEAM STANDINGS

Raelee Kimbro and Gianna Stassi finished one-two in the race for Roxana, but the Shells came in second in the team standings to Freeburg in the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division meet Saturday at Chester.

The Midgets won with 41 points, with the Shells second at 58 points, Salem and Columbia tied for third with 67 points each, the Wildcats coming in third on a tiebreak, and Breese Central was fifth with 97 points. East Alton-Wood River did not field a team for the race.

Kimbro won the race with a time of 20:02.3, while Stassi was second at 20:02.7, Maci Thorsen of Salem came in third at 20:33.9, teammate Breanna Thurman was fourth at 21:14.1 and Rosie Trautman of Freeburg rounded out the top five at 21:30.4.

To go along with Kimbro and Stassi, the Shells saw Bailey Schallenerg-Decker finish eighth at 21:52.1, Elizabeth Clouse was in at 23:27.3, Ridley Allen had a time of 27:05.6 and Kaitlyn Garland was home at 27:48.5.

In the Kaskaskia Division meet, Dupo was the only full team involved, winning with a perfect 15 points, with Valmeyer's Peyton Vest finishing fourth at 25:31,2 and Kendall Vest was sixth at 27:13.7. The individual winner was Steelville's Rylan Reiss at 22:27.6. Okawville won the Illinois Division race 15-40 over Red Bud, with the Rockets' Caroline Tepe the individual winner at 19:18.7.

GIRLS TENNIS

IHSA SECTIONALS

CLASS 1A AT BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC

BECK AND TAYLOR FINISH SECOND IN DOUBLES FOR MCGIVNEY AS BULLDOGS WIN TEAM TITLE IN ALTHOFF SECTIONAL

The Father McGivney Catholic doubles team of Natalie Beck and Kennedi finished second and qualified for the state tournament, while Highland won the team championship in the Belleville Althoff Catholic sectional, completed Monday at Althoff.

The Bulldogs won the team title with 21 points, nipping second place Triad, who had 20 points, the host Crusaders were third with 17 points, the Griffins came in fourth with 14 points, Greenville and Waterloo tied for fifth with 10 points each, Mascoutah was sixth with four points and both Waterloo Gibault Catholic and Metro-East Lutheran failed to score.

In the doubles semifinals, Beck and Taylor won over Molly Lanter and Natalie Moody of Althoff 7-5, 6-2, while Highland's Josie Wojcikiewicz and Sophia Fleming defeated Katie Watts and Anna D'Aunoy of Triad 6-2, 6-2. In the final, it was Wojcikiewicz and Fleming winning over Beck and Taylor 7-5, 6-2, while in the third place match Lanter and Moody won over Watts and D'aunoy 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

In the singles semifinals, Ellie Schaufelberger of Greenville won over Briegh Desmond of the Crusaders 6-2, 6-0 and Triad's Andie Green defeated Highland's Ruthie Manor 6-1, 2-6, 6-3. Green won the final over Schaufelberger 6-2, 6-4, and Manor won the third place match over Desmond 6-4, 6-1.

All of the semifinalists qualified for the IHSA state tournament, which will be played Thursday through Saturday at Buffalo Grove High School and other venues in northwest suburban Chicago.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-22-25, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 17-25-16

McGivney won their 20th match of the season on Monday in a tight three-set win at home over Maryville.

Sami Oller led the Griffins in kills with 10, while Mia Lieberman had seven, Grace Nesbit served up seven points and an ace, with Lieberman having six points and three aces, Lieberman also had three blocks, with Anna Henke having two blocks, Maddie Hylla had 21 digs, while Nesbit had 12 and Dia Villhard came up with 10 and Nesbit came up with nine assists, with Caroline Rakers having two.

Ella Harrison had 14 kills for the Lions, with Kersten Howell having nine, Ady Ballard served up eight points and three aces, while Howell had six points and an ace, Abbi Gresh had three blocks, Brooklyn Thein had 17 digs, with Howell adding 13 and Ballard had 32 assists.

McGivney is now 20-14, while Maryville goes to 13-15.

COLLINSVILLE 25-25, LITCHFIELD 18-17

Collinsville honored Meaghan Sommer in its annual Senior Night match, then took a straight set win over Litchfield at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

Carsyn Moad led the way for the Kahoks with five kills, three block and an ace, while Olivia Skertich came up with an ace, Avery Johnson had four kills and Aubrey Johnson came up with three kills.

Collinsville is now 18-11-2, while the Purple Panthers go to 11-14.

CARLINVILLE 25-25, SPRINGFIELD LUTHERAN 12-6

It was all Carlinville as the Cavaliers made short work of visiting Springfield Lutheran at the Carlinville Big House.

Ella Clevenger had three kills for the Cavaliers, while Makenah Dugan served up 10 points and an ace, Hannah Gibson had four kills, Kallie Kimbro had a kill, Jordyn Loveless had nine points, two aces and five kills, Maddie Murphy had four kills and two blocks, Chloe Pope served up a single point, Isabella Tiburzi had two points, two aces, 11 kills, two blocks and 11 assists, Karly Tipps served up 11 points and five aces to go along with an assist and Braley Wiser had two points, an ace and five assists.

Carlinville is now 23-10 on the year.

In other matches played on Monday, Breese Mater Dei Catholic defeated Edwardsville 25-23, 25-11, Granite City defeated Madison 25-18, 25-9 and Valmeyer won at Waterloo Gibault Catholic 21-25, 25-22, 25-19.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS

In the Class 1A regional finals played on Tuesday, Waterloo Gibault Catholic won the Carlyle regional, taking a 3-2 win over Metropolis Massac County, while Teutopolis and Greenville played a goalless draw in the final of the Greenville regional, with the Wooden Shoes prevailing in the penalty shootout over the Comets, winning in the seventh round of the shootout.

In the Class 3A Belleville West regional, top seed O'Fallon eliminated Granite City 4-1, and in a new edition of the Battle of Belleville, East defeated West 2-0 to advance to the final. The Panthers and Lancers will play for the regional title Saturday evening at 5 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CARLINVILLE 25-25, PANA 11-17

Carlinville went on the road and easily took a straight set win at Pana.

Ella Clevenger came up with two kills, two blocks and an assist for the Cavaliers, Makenah Dugan had four points, an ace and two kills, Hannah Gibson came up with six kills, Kallie Kimbro had three kills, Jordyn Loveless had four points, a kill and a block, Maddie Murphy had two blocks, Chloe Pope served up five points and an ace, Isabella Tiburzi had a big night with 13 points, an ace, 12 kills, a block and nine assists, Karly Tipps had three points and two assists and Braley Wiser served up a point and an assist, going along with four assists.

Carlinville is now 24-10, while the Panthers slip to 19-10.

In other results from Tuesday, Belleville West defeated Alton 25-18, 25-15 and Mascoutah won at Civic Memorial 25-12, 25-19.

