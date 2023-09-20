GIRLS TENNIS

ALTON 7, CIVIC MEMORIAL 4: Alton and CM split in singles, while the Redbirds took four of the five doubles matches to take the win over the Eagles at the Alton High tennis courts.

Grace Massey and Arlee Hartmann won both of their matches for Alton, while Emma Davis was a double winner for CM in the meet.

The Redbirds are now 4-2 in dual meets this season.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 25-25, MT. OLIVE 12-14: EAWR had little trouble in winning in straight sets at Mt. Olive.

Kenadie Romero came up with 11 kills for the Oilers, while Violet Stover had seven kills, Somona Atchison had 21 assists and Jayde Kassler had six digs.

EAWR is now 13-8, with the Wildcats dropping to 6-10.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 21-14: Marquette took early leads and held on to them in their straight-set Gateway Metro Conference win over Maryville at Marquette Family Arena.

Arista Bunn had seven assists for the Explorers, while Lily Covert served up four points and an ace, adding on five digs, Adira Bunn had five points, three aces, five kills and five digs, Makaila Irby served up five points and four aces to go along with five digs and both Lizzy Wills and Addie Groshans had two kills each.

Marquette is now 8-9, while the Lions go to 6-9.

TRENTON WESCLIN 18-25-25, ROXANA 25-14-17: Wesclin fell behind by a set before rallying to take the next two sets and the match over Roxana at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym.

Sarah Baldwin led the Shells with nine kills, with Laynie Gehrs had eight kills, Calista Stahlhut had seven kills and Abby Gehrs came up with four kills. Baldwin and Daisy Daugherty each had 14 assists, while Genna Pruett had seven digs and both Aubrey Wiegand and Kristin Mills had four each. Both Baldwin and Daugherty also had two blocks apiece.

The Warriors are now 11-7, while Roxana falls to 6-7.

In other matches played on Tuesday, St. Joseph's Academy defeated Edwardsville in a three-of-five match 25-15, 25-14, 26-24 in Frontenac, Mo., while Granite City defeated Hazelwood West 25-21, 25-16 and Father McGivney Catholic won at Metro-East Lutheran 25-15, 25-12.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1, MASCOUTAH 0: Aaron Broadwater's second half strike was the only goal of the game as McGivney took the three points at Mascoutah.

Patrick Gierer had no saves in recording the clean sheet for the Griffins.

McGivney is now 5-6-1, while the Indians fall to 4-5-2.

ROXANA 3, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 2: Cade Smiley had a brace (two goals) and Donovan Zeller also scored for Roxana, while Drake Luebbert and Jack Schwarz scored for Metro-East, but the Knights couldn't hold on and lost to visiting Roxana at Knights Field.

Owen Wieneke and Zeller had assists for the Shells, while Luebbert and Gage Trendley each had five saves in goal for Metro-East.

The Shells are now 3-5-0, while the Knights go to 2-8-0.

In other games played on Monday, Lebanon won at Valmeyer 7-2, Columbia won at East Alton-Wood River 5-0 and Marquette Catholic won the Riverbend Derby with a 2-0 win over Alton at Public School Stadium.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 32-25, ROXANA 30-21: Marquette got past Roxana in a very close and hard-fought match in straight sets at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym.

Arista Bunn had six points and an ace to go along with seven assists for the Explorers, while Lily Covert had three points and an ace, along with 14 digs and three assists, Taelor Williams had eight kills, Kendall Meisenheimer had nine points, three aces and six kills, both Ella Tesson and Adira Bunn had five kills each, Rose Brangenberg had two kills, five digs and 14 assists and Makaila Irby came up with seven points, three aces and five digs.

Roxana Stats:

Kills:

Laynie Gehrs: 8

Sarah Baldwin: 5

Abby Gehrs: 3

Assists:

Daisy Daugherty: 9

Sarah Baldwin: 7

Digs:

Genna Pruett: 7

Kristin Mills: 7

Daisy Daugherty: 5

OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES

In other matches played on Monday, Metro-East Lutheran defeated Litchfield 25-23, 25-19, Red Bud defeated Alton 25-19, 25-19 and Collinsville won over Father McGivney Catholic 25-19, 25-13.

