TUESDAY NIGHT

ALTON 71, O’FALLON 42: The Redbirds jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter and didn’t look back as Alton won its first game back after a brawl on Nov. 24 led to the cancellation of the Alton Tip-Off Tournament and a game against Jersey this past Friday.

Malik Smith scored 21 points to lead the Redbirds, while Donovan Clay added 12. Kyle Dismukas was the only Panther in double figures with 12 points.

Alton goes on the road again on Friday at East St. Louis. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 57, STAUNTON 53: Tavion Walker led the way with 16 points, while Zion Adams and each had 14 as the Oilers got past the Bulldogs.

EAWR is now 3-4 overall on the season, while Staunton falls to 1-2.

TRENTON WESCLIN 51, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 34: Addis Moore led the way for the Piasa Birds with 25 points, only one of three Southwestern players o score as the Birds lost to the Warriors.

Southwestern goes to 2-4 on the year; the Warriors are now at 3-3.

HIGHLAND 60, CIVIC MEMORIAL 45: Bryce Zupan had 19 points while Jacob Coleman had 10 as the Eagles lost at Highland in a MVC affair at Highland.

The Eagles are now winless in their first five starts. The Bulldogs move to 6-1 with the win.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 45, WESTFAIR CHRISTIAN (JACKSONVILLE) 40: Raysean Becquette scored 12 of his game high 22 points in the final term as the Warriors rallied to win at home over Westfair Christian.

Noah Scroggins added 10 points for MVCS to go to 3-4 on the season.

MVCS goes on the road to Faith Bible Academy Thursday night in a 7:30 tip.

COLUMBIA 63, ROXANA 26: Gavin Huffman led the Shells with nine points, and Jacob Golenor had six as Roxana lost to the Eagles at home.

Jackson Holmes led the way for Columbia with 16 points, Sam Horner chipped in 14 and Jonah James had 12.

The Shells are now 4-3 on the year; Columbia goes to 3-2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BELLEVILLE WEST 51, GRANITE CITY 19: Alex Powell led the Warriors with five points, and Azaria Moore, Abby Reeves and Toni Rush each had three as Granite lost at Belleville West.

Shaniah Nunn led the Maroons with 15 points, while Keijah Gray chipped in 11.

The Warriors are now winless in five starts this season, while West goes to 4-3.

COLLINSVILLE 66, EAST ST. LOUIS 58: Kristyn Mitchell had a big game with 29 points in the Kahoks win over the Flyers.

Caite Knutson added nine for Collinsville as they move to 4-2 on the year. The Flyers are now 2-4.

O’FALLON 59, ALTON 46: Laila McNeal led the Redbirds with 16 points, while Germayia Wallace added 10 as Alton fell at home to the Panthers.

Kayla Gordon led O’Fallon with 16 points, Ashley Schloer had 13 points and Amelia Bell added 11 for the now 3-3 Panthers. Alton goes to 2-4 with the loss.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 48. WESTFAIR CHRISTIAN (JACKSONVILLE) 18: Kseniya Hassenplug led the Warriors with 18 points, while Rachel Gaworski added 16 in their win over Westfair on Tuesday.

MVCS goes to 5-1 on the season and hosts The Fulton School next Monday night in a 6 p.m. tipoff.

BOWLING

ALTON SWEPT AT BELLEVILLE EAST: The Alton bowling teams were swept by Belleville East on Tuesday.

The boys varsity lost to the Lancers 28.5-11.5, the girls lost their meet 33-7 and the boys junior varsity lost 7-0.

The boys varsity was led by Chris Duke’s 642 series, while Ashley Westbrook threw a 666 series, with Alex Bergin right behind at 627, The boys JV was led by

Danny Laslie’s 571 set.

The Redbirds host Edwardsville in a meet Thursday at home at Shop City Bowl. The meet starts at 3:30 p.m.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

East Alton-Wood River 57, Staunton 53

Trenton Wesclin 51, Piasa Southwestern 34

Belleville East 43, Edwardsville 34

Brussels 57, Hardin Calhoun 55

East St. Louis 67, Collinsville 64

Marquette Catholic 49, Metro-East Lutheran 43’

Alton 71, O’Fallon 42

Highland 60, Civic Memorial 45

Carrollton at Litchfield, postponed – snow

Mississippi Valley Christian 45, Westfair Christian (Jacksonville) 40

Columbia 63, Roxana 26

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Belleville West 51, Granite City 19

O’Fallon 59, Alton 46

Collinsville 66, East St. Louis 58

Mississippi Valley Christian 48, Westfair Christian (Jacksonville) 18

South County 24, White Hall North Greene 23

MONDAY SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE CLASSIC

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 67, MT. STERLING BROWN COUNTY 34: Freshman Darren Luchetti led the way for the Griffins with 13 points, and D.J. Villhard added five as McGivney won over Brown County in the North Greene tournament.

The Griffins go to 3-3 and play on Wednesday in the tournament against Western.

BRUSSELS 61, PLEASANT HILL 12: Joe Vogel led the way with 12 points as one of four Raider players in double figures in their win over Pleasant Hill.

Clayton Stephens added 11 for Brussels, while Darren Klaas and Derek Kamp had 10 each.

The Raiders go to 3-2 on the year and play Hardin Calhoun in the tournament on Tuesday.

REGULAR SEASON

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HARDIN CALHOUN 40, BUNKER HILL 15: Emily Clowers had 14 points and Sophie Lorton 13 as the Warriors won on the road over the Minutemaids.

Bunker Hill was held to five points, all on free throws, in the first half, and got their first basket in the second half.

Calhoun goes to 3-3 on the season and hosts Pittsfield on Thursday night.

HILLSBORO 64, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 38: Adrenna Snipes was the only Explorer player in double figures with 16 points as Marquette lost to the visiting Hilltoppers.

Kamryn Fandrey added eight points for the Explorers, now 5-3 for the season.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 50, TRIAD 23: Kourtland Tyus led the way for the Eagles with 22 points as CM stayed undefeated at 8-0 with their road win over the Knights. Tyus also had five rebounds, five assists and four steals on the night.

Harper Buhs and Anna Hall each had eight points for the Eagles, while Heather Rood had eight points and Ali Barisch seven for Triad.

The Knights fell to 3-3 on the year.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 50, NOKOMIS 47: Sami Kasting had 21 points and Caitlin Reynolds 11 as the Knights won a close decision over the Redskins.

Kristen Stauder led Nokomis with 15 points, with Vanessa Patkus adding eight.

Metro-East improves to 5-3 on the year, and hosts Waterloo Gibault Catholic Thursday night.

MONDAY SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE TOURNAMENT

Father McGivney Catholic 67, Mt. Sterling Brown County 34

REGULAR SEASON

Florissant, Mo. McCluer North 72, Jersey 50

GIRLS BASKETBALL

East Alton-Wood River 31, Granite City 19

Hillsboro 64, Marquette Catholic 38

Father McGivney Catholic 46. Vandalia 36

Edwardsville 68, Belleville East 47

Metro-East Lutheran 50, Nokomis 47

Highland 64, Jersey 37

Civic Memorial 50, Triad 23

MVCHA HOCKEY

Belleville 3, Granite City 3

Edwardsville 10, East Alton-Wood River 6

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 29 MVCHA RESULTS

Collinsville 4, Belleville 3

Columbia 2, Alton 1

Triad 4, Bethalto 0

(If you have a Sports Roundup item or score, e-mail dbrannan@riverbender.com or text 618-623-5930. Includes individual first and last names and statistical info plus scores in roundup items).

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

