TUESDAY, APRIL 16 SPORTS ROUNDUP

ALTON 5, BELLEVILLE WEST 2: Lynna Fischer, Abby Scyoc and Abby Sullivan had the only hits for Alton, but Ashlyn Betz, Audrey Evola, Scyoc and Fischer had RBIs in the Redbirds’ win over West.

Six different Maroon players had single hits, while Haley Dunn and Megan Skaer had the RBIs on the day.

Alyson Haegele scattered five hits for Alton, while Mackenzie Skaer fanned five for West.

The Redbirds go to 12-6, while the Maroons are now 8-5.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 12, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Jenna Christeson went four-for-four, including a home run, Ally Hardy had two hits and three RBIs, including another homer, and Brayden Cox and Kelbie Zupan both had two RBIs in CM’s win over EAWR.

Kayla Aligholi had two hits and the Oilers’ only RBI, while Adriana Ulrich and Caitlin LeMond had the only other hits on the day.

Gracie Braun struck out four for the Eagles, while Macy Flanigan fanned six for EAWR.

CM is now 7-8, while the Oilers are 6-9.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 7, BUNKER HILL 0: Kiley Beth Kirchner had four hits, Taylor Whitehead three hits and three RBIs, Hayley Porter two hits and Jordan Scaife two RBIs as Marquette shut out Bunker Hill.

Danna Kruemmelbein had the only hit on the day for the Minutemaids.

Whitehead went all the way, striking out 14, while Taylor Girth fanned three for Bunker Hill.

Marquette is now 14-3, while the Minutemaids are 1-11.

WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 2, CARROLLTON 1: A run in the home half of the sixth was the difference as North Greene won over visiting Carrollton.

Elizabeth Rogers had two hits and an RBI, Mallory Rogers and Karessa Woosley also had two hits, and Lakeleigh Brown had the other RBI for the Spartans.

Kennedy Ruyle had three hits for the Hawks, while Marley Mullink had the only other hit while driving in the Carrollton run.

Meagan Roberts went all the way for North Greene, striking out 13, while Hannah Rhoades also went the distance for Carrollton, fanning seven.

BASEBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST 2, ALTON 1: Belleville East scored single runs in each of the first two innings, then held on to nip Alton Tuesday afternoon at East.

Dillon Donjon, Gage Cruz, Zach Gebhardt, Zechariah Georgian and Evan Gray had the Lancer hits, with Sam McAnulty and Gabe Tindall the RBIs.

Riley Phillips, Adam Stilts and Robby Taul had the hits for the Redbirds, with Phillips having the RBI on the day.

Gray struck out 11 for East, while Stilts and Michael Reeder each fanned three for Alton.

The Lancers are now 11-6, while the Redbirds drop to 8-9.

BELLEVILLE WEST 6, GRANITE CITY 0: Connor Adams, Joey Kossina, Will Lanxon and Colin Shea all had two hits, with Shea driving in two runs as West won at Granite.

Kossina threw a no-hitter, striking out three on the day for the Maroons, while Cole Bartling fanned three and Freddy Edwards struck out four for the Warriors.

West is now 11-2 on the year, while Granite City falls to 10-11.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 9, ROXANA 2: Ryne Hanslow had three hits and two RBIs, Chase Stahl had two hits and two RBIs and Issac Marshall had two other hits as Southwestern won at home over Roxana.

Weston Renaud had two hits and an RBI for the Shells, while Dalton Baremore also had two hits and Kaleb Hinkle-Pruitt drove in the other Roxana run.

Hanslow and Hinkle-Pruitt both threw complete games, striking out seven each.

The Piasa Birds are now 4-`2, while Roxana falls to 6-9.

VALMEYER 8, NEW ATHENS 7: Valmeyer came up with four runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull out the win over visiting New Athens.

Riley McCarthy had three hits and two RBIs for the Pirates, Logan Seider had two hits and two RBIs, and Sam Fitzwilliam, Logan Reinhardt and Jacob Rowold all had two hits for Valmeyer.

Reinhardt struck out six for the Pirates, while Rowold fanned four in getting the win.

Valmeyer is now 10-12, while the Yellowjackets are now 9-9.

HARDIN CALHOUN 3, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 1 (8 INNINGS): Calhoun scored twice in the top of the eighth to break a tie and go on to the win over Northwestern.

Drew Baalman had three hits and drove in all three Warrior runs, while Trenton Buchanan, Grant Gilman and Luke Wickenhausen all had two hits.

Baalman fanned six in getting the win for Calhoun, who’s now 9-10 on the year.

In another game, Marquette Catholic won by forfeit 7-0 over Madison when the Trojans failed to appear.

TRACK AND FIELD

GIRLS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 6, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Kaylyn Aiello had a double brace (four goals) and Anna Hall had a brace (two goals) in CM’s win over EAWR at home.

Emily Williams only had one save as she and Aiello shared the clean sheet for the Eagles.

CM is now 9-7-0, while the Oilers fall to 3-13-0.

ROXANA 7, GILLESPIE 1: Macie Lucas had a hat trick, Olivia Mouser a brace (two goals) and Victoria Tarpley a single strike as Roxana won at home over Gillespie.

Kylee Hardt had the only goal for the Miners.

The Shells are now 5-8-1, while Gillespie falls to 2-8-0.

HIGHLAND 4, JERSEY 0: Katie Augustin and Jaqlyn Ferguson both had braces (two goals) as Highland won at Jersey in a Mississippi Valley Conference match.

Katelyn Krueger had 23 saves for the Panthers, while Bella LaPorta made four stops for the Bulldogs in getting the clean sheet.

Highland is now 5-8-0, while Jersey is 7-7-0.

SOFTBALL

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Belleville East 2, Alton 1

Belleville West 6, Granite City 0

Piasa Southwestern 9, Roxana 2

Valmeyer 8, New Athens 7

O’Fallon 7, Collinsville 5

Hardin Calhoun 3, Greenfield Northwestern 1

Marquette Catholic 7, Madison 0 (forfeit)

Edwardsville 16, East St. Louis 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Edwardsville 25-25, Belleville West 22-12

Granite City 25-25, Alton 13-17

GIRLS SOCCER

Civic Memorial 6, East Alton-Wood River 0

Alton 1, O’Fallon 0

Roxana 7, Gillespie 1

Edwardsville 3, Belleville East 1

Highland 4, Jersey 0

Collinsville 5, Belleville West 1

SOFTBALL

Civic Memorial 12, East Alton-Wood River 1

Alton 5, Belleville West 2

New Athens 5, Valmeyer 1

Collinsville 11, Granite City 1

Marquette Catholic 7, Bunker Hill 0

Edwardsville 4, O’Fallon 2

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

WESTERN CONFERENCE, 1ST ROUND – GAME 4

Winnipeg Jets 2, St. Louis Blues 1 (OT) (Series tied 2-2)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee Brewers 8, St. Louis Cardinals 4

MONDAY, APRIL 15 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

TRIAD 7, WATERLOO 5: Caleb Goforth, Ethan Gratton and Joe Wade all had two hits, with Gratton and Wade having three RBIs each as Triad defeated Waterloo in a Mississippi Valley Conference game.

Marcus Heusohn had two hits and three RBIs for the Bullldogs, while Ty Kueper also had two hits on the day.

Jack Oller had four strikeouts on the mound for the Knights, while Nathan Albrecht fanned nine for Waterloo.

Triad improves to 7-8, while the Bulldogs are now 9-4.

BUNKER HILL 10, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 9: McGivney scored three runs in the top of the seventh, but the rally fell short as Bunker Hill held on to win at home.

Braden Morris had two hits and three RBIs for the Minutemen, while Coy Sellars had a hit and two RBIs.

Nate Dammerich had four hits and four RBIs for the Griffins, while Evan Yasitis had a hit and an RBI.

Devon Ralston struck out six and Jacob Weidner fanned five for Bunker Hill, while Dammerich struck out six for McGivney.

STAUNTON 22, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4: Staunton scored seven runs in the second and six each in the third and fourth in their win on the road at Southwestern.

Cy Cox had a big day, going five-for-five with four RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Cullen McBride had four hits and drove in three runs and Caden Shearlock and Ryan Best each had three hits and three RBIs.

Ryne Hanslow, Trever Seets, Brady Salzman, Chase Stahl and Brian Begesch all had hits for the Piasa Birds, with Salzman, Stahl and Kyler Seyfried having the RBIs.

Best had four strikeouts, while Cox fanned two for Staunton. Austin Brown and Salzman both had two strikeouts for Southwestern.

The Bulldogs are now 7-4, while the Birds drop to 3-12.

CONCORD TRIOPIA 11, HARDIN CALHOUN 7: Grant Gilman had three hits and five RBIs for Calhoun, while A.J. Hillen and Corey Nelson had two hits each, with Nelson also having an RBI, in the Warriors’ loss to Triopia.

Kaden Baalman had the only strikeout on the mound for Calhoun.

The Warriors are now 8-10 on the season.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 10, JERSEY 2: Nick Walker had a big day for CM, with four hits and four RBIs, while Chandler Powell had two hits and two RBIs and both Keaton Loewen and Nic Vaughn had two hits, with Vaughn also driving in a run, as the Eagles won on the road at Jersey.

Ethan Snider and Zeke Waltz both had two hits for the Panthers, with Quinn Snider and Waltz having the RBIs.

Tucker Shalley struck out seven for Jersey, while Vaughn fanned four.

CM is now 9-8, while the Panthers fall to 9-7.

CBC 15, GRANITE CITY 5: Kurtis Byrne and Chris Nipper both had three hits and three RBIs, while Colin Bergmann had four hits and drove home four runs and Elias Stevens drove in five as CBC won over visiting Granite City.

Jonas Barnes, Brennan Haddix and Cameron Hibbets had two hits each for the Warriors, while Barnes and Clayton Miller each had two RBIs.

Matt Nolan had four strikeouts for the Cadets.

CBC is now 11-5, while Granite falls to 10-10.

BOYS TENNIS

ALTON 7, GREENVILLE 2: Carson Freeman, Sam Kane, Jared Engleman and Ethan King all won their singles matches as the Alton won over Greenville on Monday afternoon.

Freeman and Engleman, Kane and Alex Beierman and Nolan Graves and Lucas

Kercher won doubles matches for the Redbirds.

GIRLS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 8, JERSEY 1: Kaylin Aiello and Anna Hall both had hat tricks, while Lauren Dunlap and Megan Morin both had strikes as CM got the away win at Jersey.

Natalie Weiner had the only goal of the match for the Panthers, as Katelynn Krueger had eight saves in the match.

Emily Williams made one save in the nets for the Eagles.

CM is now 8-7-0, while Jersey drops to 7-6-0.

SOFTBALL

TRIAD 4, WATERLOO 1: All the scoring occurred in the fourth inning as Triad won at home over Waterloo.

Kailey Daniel, Caroline Lehan and Isabelle Lehan had the three hits for the Knights, with Caroline Lehan driving home two runs and Liz Young also having an RBI.

Abby Goff had two hits for the Bulldogs, while Izzy Wahn had a hit and the Waterloo RBI and Taylor Wilson the only other Waterloo hit.

Young struck out three in pitching a complete game for Triad, while Madison Limestall fanned seven for the Bulldogs.

The Knights move to 11-5, while Waterloo is now 9-7.

JERSEY 7, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Jersey struck for five run in the sixth in getting the win over CM.

Chelsea Maag had three hits and an RBI for the Panthers, while Lauren Rexing had two hits and drove in a pair of runs, Lauren Brown and Melissa Weishaupt each had two hits and Erika Storey drove in two runs.

Rebecca Harkey had three hits and the Eagles’ only RBI, while Jenna Christeson, Malena Wade and Kelbie Zupan each had two hits.

Claire Anderson struck out six for Jersey, while Kaitlynn Wrenn fanned four for CM.

The Panthers are now 12-5, while the Eagles drop to 6-8.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 11, DUPO 3: Kiley Beth Kirchner went five-for-five with two RBIs, Abigail Porter had two hits and two RBIs, Makensie Card had three hits and Kyra Green two hits in Marquette’s win over Dupo.

Cameron Foster had three hits, Mykenzie Kloess had two hits and Reagan Caner drove in all three Tiger runs with a homer.

Taylor Whitehead fanned 14 in getting the win for the Explorers, while Holly Wilson struck out six for Dupo.

Marquette goes to 13-3, while Dupo is now 9-5.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

St. Louis Patriots 20, Valmeyer 0

Triad 7, Waterloo 5

Bunker Hill 10, Father McGivney Catholic 9

Staunton 22, Piasa Southwestern 4

Marquette Catholic at Columbia – postponed

Concord Triopia 11, Hardin Calhoun 7

Civic Memorial 10, Jersey 2

CBC 15, Granite City 5

BOYS TENNIS

Alton 7, Greenville 2

GIRLS SOCCER

Piasa Southwestern 3, Gillespie 1

Civic Memorial 8, Jersey 1

SOFTBALL

Triad 4, Waterloo 1

Jersey 7, Civic Memorial 1

Marquette Catholic 11, Dupo 3

Piasa Southwestern 10, Staunton 0

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee Brewers 10, St. Louis Cardinals 7

