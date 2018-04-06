ALTON – Getting people out of their homes on a Monday is likened to the Trial of Sisyphus and his boulder in Alton, but Post Commons owner Hugh Halter is giving the boulder a roll.

Halter said he is going to extend the hours of the Post Commons, located at 300 Alby, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday nights, starting April 16. During those stretched hours, Halter said the Post Commons will continue serving coffee and other beverages alongside food. The special that night will include Chicago-style deep dish pizzas accompanied by the ambient piano playing of GiGi Darr.

“This may solidify me more as an outsider,” Halter, who came to Alton by way of Denver, said, laughing, “but, I just don't get this cheese – provel – you all use. I've had a lot of it since I got here. This pizza is going to have mozzarella with a deep rich sauce. It tastes delicious. We're thinking about selling it cold all week, but definitely hot Monday night.”

Monday evenings at the Post Commons will be casual, Halter said. He said he is excited to leave the building open for longer hours one night a week, which is something many customers have requested since the business opened.

Other food being served are meats and cheese trays as well as “Post Tots,” which Halter described as “big tater tots full of goodness.”

