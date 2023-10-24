MONDAY, OCTOBER 23 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

REGIONALS

CLASS 2A AT EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 19-25-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 25-22-22: Marquette took a play-in match over Southwestern to advance to the semifinals of the Class 2A regional at EAWR Memorial Gym.

Makaila Irby had 13 digs for the Explorers, while Arista Bunn served up 12 points and five aces to go along with nine assists, Rose Brangenberg had 11 points and 15 assists, Taelor Williams had 10 kills and Karly Davenport and Reese Bechtold had five kills each.

Marquette is now 16-17 and moves on to the semifinals, where they will play against number four seed Carlinville Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. The Piasa Birds conclude their season at 4-28.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the first semifinal, Gillespie won the first play-in match, defeating the host Oilers 25-16, 17-25, 27-25. The Miners go to 12-18 and advance to a semifinal match against top seed Staunton at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, EAWR ends their season 16-20, the most wins for the Oilers since 1997.

CLASS 1A AT CARROLLTON

MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 25-21-25, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 10-25-23: Maryville easily took the first set from Metro-East, but the Knights fought back to tie the match, with the Lions holding on to take a very close third set and the match to advance.

Ella Harrison led Maryville with 13 kills, while Kerstin Howell had 12 kills, Howell served up 18 points and four aces, with Harrison having eight points and an ace and two blocks, Brooklyn Thein had 23 digs, with Howell having 14 digs and Ady Ballard 12 digs and Ballard had 32 assists.

The Lions are now 14-16 and move on to a semifinal match Wednesday against second-seeded Valmeyer at 6 p.m. The Knights end their season 14-21.

CLASS 2A AT BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC

In a play-in match at Althoff, Roxana eliminated Red Bud 25-20, 28-30, 25-21 in a very close and hard-fought match. The Shells are now 15-13 and advance to a semifinal match-up with top seed Breese Central Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Musketeers end their season at 23-13.

CLASS 3A AT WATERLOO

In the play-in match at Waterloo, Cahokia won over East St. Louis 25-10. 22-25, 25-17. The Comanches are now 11-17 and advance to a semifinal match against second seed Carbondale Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. The Flyers' season ended at 0-31-1.

More like this: