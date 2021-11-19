GIRLS BASKETBALL

PURINA CAT CLASSIC

CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 45, VALMEYER 38: Emily Johnson scored a game-high 28 points, with Milla Legette adding 14 as EAWR defeated Valmeyer in the consolation semifinals of the Purina Cat Classic at Dupo.

The Oilers jumped out to an 11-2 first quarter lead, then took a 22-13 lead into the locker rooms at halftime and extended their lead to 37-20 after three periods, but the Pirates outscored EAWR 18-8 in the final quarter, only to come up short by the final 45-38 count.

Along with both Johnson and Legette, Jordan Ealey scored two points and Amelia Plumb added a single point.

Kiersten Miller led Valmeyer with 17 points, while Ariana Gibbs had eight points, Payton Smiley connected for six points, Brooke Miller had four points and Kylie Eschmann had three points.

The Oilers are now 1-1, winning their first game for new head coach Lyndsey Perez, while the Pirates go to 0-2.

SEMIFINALS

DUPO 30, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 14: Dupo's Octavia Heidelberg was the only player in double figures with 12 points as Dupo won over Metro-East to advance to Saturday afternoon's final in the Purina Cat Classic.

The Tigers led wire-to-wire, with leads of 12-3, 21-8 and 22-8 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Knights 8-6 in the final quarter to take the win.

Sarah Huber led Metro-East with seven points, while Leticia Bennasar, Grace Hopp and Cameron Williams all had two points each and Katie Jose had a single point.

Along with Heidelberg, Dupo had Alexis Curtis with six points, Cecilia Armsrong had four points, T'Yonna Burris scored three points and both Kyann Prater and Steffany Stansch had two points each.

The Tigers are now 2-0, while the Knights fall to 1-1.

COLUMBIA INVITATIONAL

SEMIFINALS

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 64, COLUMBIA 28: Alyssa Powell led Marquette with 15 points, while Chloe White added 13 and Abby Williams chipped in with 11 points as the Explorers won over the host school in the semifinals of the Columbia Invitational.

Marquette led all the way, with leads of 20-8 after one quarter, 38-18 at the half and 56-24 after three quarters. outscoring the Eagles 8-4 in the final quarter with the running clock rule in effect.

Along with the three players in double figures, Nia Ballinger and Kamryn Fandrey had six points each, Haley Rodgers had four points, Jillian Nelson and Haley Porter scored thee points apiece, Laura Hewitt had two points and Payton Patterson had a single point.

Sam Schmuke led Columbia with nine points, while Taylor Holten and Karsen Jany had six points each, Jordan Holten hit for three points and both Alexa Hildebrand and Ava Langhans had two points each.

The Explorers are now 2-0, while the Eagles drop to 1-1.

In a consolation semifinal earlier, Greenville won over Belleville Althoff Catholic 40-29.

MVCHA HOCKEY

TUESDAY'S RESULT

COLUMBIA 5, ALTON 1: Max Schleeper gave Alton a 1-0 first period lead with a power play goal at 4:05, but it would be the only goal of the game for the Redbirds as Columbia scored five unanswered goals in going on to the season opening win at the McKendree Metro Rec-Plex in O'Fallon Tuesday night.

Colin Cygan and Anderson Judy scored 39 seconds apart in the first period to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead, then two second period goals from Jack Ruess and Collin Schmidt 1:03 apart gave Columbia a 4-1 lead. A third period power play goal from Ryan Foster gave the Eagles the 5-1 win.

Columbia outshot the Redbirds 30-15, with Alton goalie Greg Fite making 25 saves.

The Eagles are now 4-0-2 on the young season, while Alton falls to 0-3-0.

In Monday games, Edwardsville East and Bethalto ended up in a 1-1 tie, while Triad won over East Alton-Wood River 5-4.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

PURINA CAT CLASSIC

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 31, ROXANA 22: A 13-5 second quarter was the key to the game as Gibault won over Roxana in both teams season opener in the Purina Cat Classic at Dupo.

The Hawks led throughout, taking an 8-6 lead after one, then extending it to 21-11 at halftime and brought the score to 28-18 after three quarters, with the Shells outscoring Gibault 4-3 in the final period.

Lexi Ryan led Roxana with eight points, while Kinsley Mouser had five points, Laynie Gehrs scored four points, Aubrey Wiegand had three points and Abby Gehrs had two points.

The Hawks open the season 1-0, while the Shells are 0-1.

In the first game of the evening's doubleheader, Marissa-Coulterville defeated Madison 53-21.

COLUMBIA INVITATIONAL

WATERLOO 62, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 30: Norah Gum led Waterloo with 18 points and Sam Lindhorst added 15 as Waterloo defeated McGivney in the two teams' season curtain raiser at the Columbia Invitational.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 19-5 first quarter lead, led at halftime 34-15 and at the end of the third 51-21, outscoring the Griffins in the fourth 11-9.

Charlize Luehmann led McGivney with 12 points, while Emma Martinez had eight points, Sami Oller added seven points and Libby Telthorst had three points.

Along with Gum and Lindhorst, Liv Colson had 11 points for Waterloo, with Madison Dougherty adding nine points, Katie Davis had four points, Angelynn Kanyuck and Ellie Schwear had two points each and Caroline Arnold had a single point.

The Bulldogs are 1-0, while the Griffins start the season 0-1.

TRIAD 45, BELLEVILLE EAST 30: In the second game of the evening at Columbia, Sami Hartoin led Triad with 12 points and Reagan Chigas added 10 as the Knights won their opener over Belleville East.

Triad led at the end of the opening period 9-4, but the Lancers came back to tie the game 17-17 at halftime. The Knights took the lead back at 29-25 after the third quarter, then outscored East 16-5 in the final period to take the win.

Avery Bohenenstiehl added nine points for Triad, while Kendall Chigas added eight points and Kathryn Weber had six points.

The Lancers were led by Sophia Tantillo's eight points, while Daja Smith scored six points, Kaelyn Monroe had five points, Jordyn Crowder scored four points, Jade Adams, Shawnice Adams and Auryanna Brieton all had two points and Orionna Brown had a single point.

The Knights open their season 1-0, while East starts out 0-1.

REGULAR SEASON

WILLIAMSVILLE 39, CARLINVILLE 29: Williamsville used a 16-9 third quarter to break open a close game and defeat Carlinville in the season opener for both teams at Williamsville's gym.

The Bullets led after the first quarter 11-7, then held a 19-16 lead at the half before going out in front 35-25 after the third, with both teams scoring four points each in the final quarter.

Jill Slayton led Carlinville with 10 points, while Lillie Reels added nine points, Jordyn Loveless and Isabella Tiburzi each had four points and Hannah Gibson added two points.

Williamsville opens their season 1-0, while the Cavvies start off 0-1.

In two other games played on Tuesday, Collinsville won over Cahokia 83-23, while Trenton Wesclin defeated Staunton 53-48.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARROLLTON 55, GILLESPIE 29: The 2021-22 area girls basketball season premiered on Monday night as Callie McAdams scored 21 points to lead Carrollton to a win at Gillespie on opening night.

The Hawks led all the way through, leading 15-4 after one quarter, 29-11 at halftime and 39-23 after three quarters, outscoring the Miners 16-6 in the final quarter.

Lauren Flowers added nine points for Carrollton, while Haley Schnelton had eight points, Paige Henson added seven points and Darci Albrecht, Abby Flowers, Sophie Pohlman, Ella Stumpf and Lauren Walker all had two points each.

Carrollton starts off 1-0, while Gillespie is 0-1.

PURINA CAT CLASSIC

DUPO 43, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 26: In their first game under new head coach Lyndsey Perez, EAWR lost in their opening round game to host Dupo in the Purina Cat Classic.

The Tigers led wire-to-wire, with lead of 10-2, 20-8 and 37-24 after each quarter, outscoring the Oilers 6-2 in the final eight minutes.

Emily Johnson led EAWR with 10 points, while Bland and Giles had four points apiece and Ealey, Legette, Amelia Plumb and Rees all had two points each.

Dupo is now 1-0, while the Oilers start off 0-1.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 45, VALMEYER 26: In the second game of the quarterfinals in the tournament, Metro-East got 11 points from Bennasar to help the Knights go on to the win over Valmeyer.

Metro-East led throughout, with advantages of 11-7, 21-9 and 28-17 at the end of the first three quarters, outscoring the Pirates 17-9 to end the game.

Huber added nine points for the Knights, while Hopp had eight points, Lorenz had seven points, Williams six points and Jose came up with four points.

Brooke Miller led Valmeyer with 17 points, while Kylie Eschmann had four points, Payton Smiley and Lillian Turner had two points each and Kiersten Miller had a single point.

Metro-East starts off 1-0, while the Pirates are 0-1.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 61, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 34: Jillian Nelson led the way with 15 points, while Nia Ballinger added 12 to lead Marquette to a season-opening win at Althoff.

The Explorers led throughout, with leads of 15-4 after the first quarter, 25-16 at halftime and 40-25 after three quarters, outscoring the Crusaders 21-9 in the final period.

Alyssa Powell, playing in her first game for Marquette, came up with nine points, while Chloe White had seven points, Abby Williams had five points, Megan Meyer had four points, Haley Rodgers scored three points, Kamryn Fandrey had two points and Laura Hewitt had a single point.

Anna Brewer led Althoff with 12 points, while Addison Leib, Alaina Lester and Bella Peterson all had five points, Olivia Morris scored four points, Jenna Roper came up with two points and Molly Distler had one point.

The Explorers start off 1-0, while the Crusaders begin the year 0-1.

In other opening night games, Staunton defeated Greenfield Northwestern 54-30, Bunker Hill won at home over Raymond Lincolnwood 27-20 and South County defeated Piasa Southwestern 45-26.

