COLLINSVILLE 1, ALTON 0: A Ruben Ortiz goal near the hour was all Collinsville needed to take a 1-0 win over Alton at Piasa Motor Fuels Field in Alton Thursday afternoon. The Redbirds ended their regular season at 10-8-2 overall, 1-4-1 in the Southwestern Conference; the Kahoks ended at 14-7 overall, 5-1 in the league.

Austin Gavlick and Tate Wyatt shared the clean sheet for the Kahoks. Alton next meets Granite City at home at 11 a.m. Saturday in a play-in match of the IHSA Class 3A Edwardsville Regional, with the winner meeting the Tigers at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Tiger Stadium.

O'FALLON 2, GRANITE CITY 0: Goals from Ross Weaver and Adam Hudder gave O'Fallon a 2-0 Southwestern Conference win over Granite City at Granite City's Gene Baker Field Thursday night. The Warriors ended their regular season at 1-14-1 overall, 0-6 in the SWC; the Panthers went to 9-8-4 overall, 3-3 in the league.

Grant Appel and Aiden Cesa shared the clean sheet for OTHS; the Warriors take on Alton at 11 a.m. Saturday in Alton in a play-in match of the IHSA Class 3A Edwardsville Regional, with the winner taking on the host Tigers at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Edwardsville.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, NOKOMIS 23-17: Marquette Catholic swept Nokomis in a Prairie State Conference match at Marquette Thursday evening, the Explorers taking a 25-23, 25-17 win to go to 14-9 overall, 4-0 in the league.

Peyton Kline had 15 assists and six points from serve, with Regina Guehlstorf adding seven kills and four blocks, Jenna Zacha six points with two aces and five blocks, Amanda Murray six points and two aces, Brooklyn Taylor six points with two aces and four blocks and Carly Creel 19 digs.

The Explorers head to Freeburg for the Midgets' Halloween Tournament Saturday; they open play against Greenville at 10 a.m. and Chester at 11 a.m.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 25-17-25, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 8-25-13: McGivney Catholic headed into Edwardsville to meet backyard rival Metro East Lutheran Thursday night, with the Knights taking a 25-8, 17-25, 25-13 win over the Griffins to go to 9-18 on the year; the Grifs fell to 9-14.

Sidney Vetter had 17 assists for MEL on the night, with Ellen Schulte getting six kills, Kate Weber five kills, Taylor Bradley four kills and Emily Schwarz 19 digs; Mariah Starnes had three kills and three digs for the Griffins, with Emma Diest adding four kills, Macy Hoppes seven digs and Claire McKee three kills, eight assists and two blocks on the night.

Next up for the Knights is a tournament in O'Fallon this weekend; they take on Pekin at 6 p.m. this evening and Highland at 7 p.m. tonight before meeting Belleville Althoff at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and Belleville East at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The Griffins host First Baptist of O'Fallon at 6 p.m. Monday and conclude the regular season at Madison at 6 p.m. Oct. 19.

JERSEY 1, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: A second-half Wyatt Freand goal gave Jersey a 1-0 win over Civic Memorial in both teams' Mississippi Valley Conference and regular-season finale at Bethalto Sports Complex Wednesday; the Panthers went to 12-9 overall, 2-8 in the league while the Eagles fell to 8-17 overall, 0-10 n the league.

Colby Gibson got the clean sheet for the Panthers; the two teams meet each other again at 11 a.m. Saturday in Jerseyville in a play-in match of CM's IHSA Class 2A regional tournament.

TRIAD 4, MASCOUTAH 3: Triad held off Mascoutah 4-3 in both teams' regular-season and Mississippi Valley Conference season finales in Mascoutah Wednesday; the Knights went to 10-12-1 on the year and 7-2 in the MVC, while the Indians went to 18-5 overall, 6-3 in the league.

Mascoutah held a 2-1 lead at the break, but the Knights scored three times in the second half; the Indians fell just short.

Michael Tentis had a brace for the Knights, with Jaden Deathrage and Ty Presley adding goals; Indian goals came from Riley Baker, Kyle Frerker and Lane Hoelscher. Reiss Naylor got the win in goal for Triad while Austin Heriford took the loss for Mascoutah.

The two sides play each other again in a semifinal match of the Indians' IHSA Class 2A regional at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 18.

IHSA CLASS 1A GREENVILLE REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

TRENTON WESCLIN 4, ROXANA 0: A four-goal second half sent Roxana out of the IHSA Class 1A Boys Soccer Championship's Greenville Regional semifinals Tuesday at Trenton Wesclin advanced to Friday afternoon's final with a 4-0 win; the Warriors will take on Belleville Althoff, who eliminated the host Comets 5-1 in Tuesday's other semifinal match.

The Warriors moved to 9-10-1 on the year, while the Shells were eliminated at 2-11. Trent Calvert, Guilherme Fonseca, Mytchel Kuhl and Garrett Wesselman all had goals for Wesclin in the win; Bernie Thiebeau recorded the clean sheet for the Warriors.

WATERLOO GIBAULT 25-23-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 16-25-16: Waterloo Gibault scored a 25-16, 23-25, 25-16 win over Marquette Catholic in Waterloo Tuesday night, dropping the Explorers to 13-9 on the season.

Peyton Kline had 14 assists for the Explorers, while Carly Creel had 11 digs, Regina Guehlstorf eight kills, Brooklyn Taylor five blocks and Jenna Zacha nine points with four aces on the night.

Marquette hosts Nokomis in a Prairie State Conference match at home Thursday night.

O’FALLON 25-25, ALTON 15-5: O’Fallon scored a 25-15, 25-5 Southwestern Conference win over Alton at OTHS’ Panther Dome Tuesday night; the Redbirds fell to 15-15-2 overall, 3-2 in the SWC, while the Panthers took their record to 24-4 overall, 5-1 in the league.

Gwen Hunter and Grace Kane each had two points on serve for the Redbirds, with Sydney Schmidt adding five assists and three kills with Emily Stahl getting a block on the night. Next up for Alton is a SWC match against Edwardsville at home Thursday evening.

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, VILLA DUSCHENE 14-18: Edwardsville hosted Villa Duschene of St. Louis County at Lucco-Jackson Gym Tuesday night in a non-conference match and took a 25-14, 25-18 win over the Saints to go to 21-5 on the year; the Saints tumbled to 8-16-1.

Rachel Pranger had 11 kills on the night to go with six points with two aces; Kate Martin contributed six kills, four blocks and eight points on serve, while Rachel Verdun had 17 assists, three kills and eight points.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 25-25, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 16-16: Piasa Southwestern paid a visit to Wood River’s Memorial Gym Tuesday and took a 25-16, 25-16 win over East Alton-Wood River to go to 7-19 on the year.

Bri Roloff led the way for Piasa with a 13-assist, 12-dig night, while Karlee Paslay contributed five kills, eight digs and two aces, Lexy Hall seven kills and Mayci Wilderman seven digs.

ROXANA 25-25, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 18-13: Roxana won its’ 23rd match of the year with a 25-18, 25-13 home win over McGivney Catholic Tuesday; the Shells are now 23-10.

Braeden Lackey led the way for the Shells with an eight-kill, two-ace match, with Brittany Alexander scoring 11 points, Macie Lucas adding 12 assists and Abi Stahlhut getting four kills.

GREENVILLE 25-25, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 7-13: Metro East Lutheran went to Greenville Tuesday and were swept by the Comets 25-7, 25-13 to fall to 8-18 on the year.

Anne Klenle and Sidney Vetter led the Knights with three points each, with Vetter adding an ace; Vetter also had nine assists, with Kate Weber adding four kills and Taylor Bradley two blocks.

HIGHLAND 25-25, JERSEY 17-15: Highland swept Jersey 25-17, 25-15 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match Tuesday night at Havens Gym in Jerseyville, dropping the Panthers to 6-17 overall, 0-8 in the MVC; the Bulldogs went to 18-3-1 overall, 8-0 in the league.

Hannah Jones had six blocks and Faith Franke four blocks and seven points for JCHS in the loss..

PATTONVILLE 3, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Marquette Catholic dropped a 3-0 decision to Pattonville on the road in a Monday game; the Explorers dropped to 1-12 on the year, while the Pirates improved to 6-8.

Bianca Johnson, Seraphyna Margraf and Taylor Wooten all goaled for the Pirates; Katelyn Fitzgerald took the loss in goal for the Explorers.

