MONDAY, DECEMBER 11 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 62, O'FALLON FIRST BAPTIST ACADEMY 23

Southwestern led all the way through in their win over First Baptist Academy of O’Fallon on the road

The Piasa Birds led from start to finish, with advantages of 20-0, 29-12 and 62-23 after the first three quarters. Neither team was able to score in the fourth quarter.

Ian Brantley had a big game for Southwestern with 32 points, while Ryan Lowis had 13 points, Taurus Hibbler scored nine points and both Logan Custer and Rocky Darr scored four points each,

Southwestern is now 6-4 on the season, while First Baptist is now 4-5.

GRANITE CITY 57, MCCLUER 29

EDWARDSVILLE 80, ST. LOUIS GATEWAY STEM 34

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HARDIN CALHOUN/BRUSSELS 64, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 12

Calhoun had little trouble in their WIVC road win at North Greene.

The Warriors led from wire-to-wire, holding leads of 19-5, 41-5 and 59-12 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Spartans in the fourth 5-0,

Kate Zipprich led Calhoun with 28 points, while both Bralyn Lammy and Anna Oswald had career-highs of 10 points each, Kiera Sievers hit six points, both Stella Gress and Audrey Gilman had three points apiece, and both Layla Johnson and Layla Longnecker had two points each.

The Warriors are now 7-2, while North Greene goes to 1-8.

CARLINVILLE 46, GILLESPIE 35

BREESE MATER DEI 31, HIGHLAND 22

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 37, CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 25

MVCHA HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 6, GRANITE CITY 0

Edwardsville was held to 23 shots on goal, but pulled off the shutout win over Granite City at the Wilson Park ice rink in Granite.

Fred Bramstedt, Reid Poettker, Konnor Goclan, Luke Thomlinson, Bramstedt again and Joe Viox all scored for the Tigers, while Kai Vetter had the shutout in goal.

The Warriors outshot Edwardsville 23-14.

The Tigers remain undefeated at 10-0-0, while Granite goes to 8-2-2.

BOYS BOWLING

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS TEAM CHALLENGE AT BEL-AIR BOWL, BELLEVILLE

REDBIRDS WIN SILVER DIVISION OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS TEAM CHALLENGE, FUTNEY LEADS WITH 1,206 SIX-GAME SERIES

Gabe Futney led the Alton boys bowling team with a. six-game series of 1,206 as the Redbirds won the Silver Division of the 16-team Southern Illinois Team Challenge tournament Saturday at Bel-Air Bowl in Belleville.

Alton placed 10th overall in the team standings after the morning session, placing them in the Silver Division for the final three games. The Redbirds rallied from 41 pins behind Highland to win the division, recording an overall team score of 5,513,

Futney’s team-leading 1,206 set included a high game of 224, while Brayden Buchanan had a 1,151 six-game series, including a high game of 213, Roman Cross had a six-game set of 1,128, going along with a high game of 270, Sam Ottwell threw a five-game series of 910, with a high game of 232, Gavin Goeway had fhree-game series of 522, including a high game of 179, Eric Braundmeier had a two-game total of 271, his high game being 137, Ryan Cook had a single game of 169 and Austin Rathgeb had a single game of 156,

MONDAY’S RESULTS

ALTON 38, BELLEVILLE WEST 2

In a Southwestern Conference dual meet hosted by West at Bel-Air Bowl, Rathgeb led the Redbirds with a 722 series, including a high game of 256, as Alton had a near-perfect performance against the Maroons.

Cook had a 618 series, with a high game of 222, Braundmeier had a 581 series, along with a high game of 213, Goeway had a 567 series, with his high game being 223, Futney had a two-game series of 455, with a high game of 231 and Ottwell had a single game of 235.

The Maroons won the junior varsity meet 5-2, as Joey Ventimiglia had the high series 537 and also the high game at 216.

GIRLS BOWLING

ALTON 27.5, BELLEVILLE WEST 12.5

Jillian Dwiggins led the way with a 528 series, and both Berlynn Clayton and Kamryn Buchanan also had solid showings as the Redbirds won the varsity match over West at Bel-Air Bowl.

The junior varsity team, led by a 500 set by Lindsay Reibel and a pair of 140-plus games from Chloe McIntyre, won their match over the Maroons 7-0.

