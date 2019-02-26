Monday Sports Roundup: Oilers fall in regional opener, O'Fallon wins, Triad bows out
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 25 SPORTS ROUNDUP
BOYS BASKETBALL
IHSA PLAYOFFS
CLASS 3A REGIONAL AT BREESE CENTRAL
BREESE CENTRAL 80, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 33: In the first game of the regional, the host Cougars led from start to finish, eliminating EAWR.
Central is now 19-12, and will play in the semifinals against city rival Breese Mater Dei on Wednesday in a 7 p.m. tip. The Oilers end the season at 11-23.
CLASS 3A REGIONAL AT SALEM
MT. VERNON 42, TRIAD 28: Nate Winslow led Triad with 14 points, and Sam Yager added seven rebounds, but the Knights were eliminated by Mt. Vernon in an opening game of the Salem regional
Weston Brockhouse led the Rams with 13 points, while Simon Wilson added 12.
Mt. Vernon is now 17-10 and advances to a semifinal game against the host Wildcats Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. Triad’s season ends with an 11-19 record.
CLASS 4A REGIONAL AT BELLEVILLE WEST
O’FALLON 46, BELLEVILLE EAST 44: Kyle Dismukes’ hit a 15-foot shot at the buzzer to give O’Fallon the win in the opener over East in the Belleville West regional.
Shaun Riley II led the Panthers with 19 points, while Dismukes added nine, including the game-winner. Isaiah May led the Lancers with 18 points, while Braxton Stacker had eight.
O’Fallon is now 12-17 and goes on to play the top-seeded Maroons in a semifinal game tomorrow night, with the tip coming at 7 p.m. The Lancers finish at 11-19.
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS BASKETBALL
IHSA PLAYOFFS
CLASS 3A REGIONAL AT BREESE CENTRAL
Civic Memorial 57, Roxana 50
Breese Central 80, East Alton-Wood River 33
CLASS 3A REGIONAL AT JERSEY
Jacksonville 58, Rochester 35
CLASS 3A REGIONAL AT SALEM
Mt. Vernon 42, Triad 28
CLASS 4A REGIONAL AT BELLEVILLE WEST
O’Fallon 46, Belleville East 44
CLASS 4A REGIONAL AT COLLINSVILLE
Edwardsville 56, Granite City 46
GIRLS BASKETBALL
IHSA PLAYOFFS
CLASS 3A SUPER-SECTIONALS
AT COAL CITY
Morton 70, Kankakee Bishop McNamara 43
AT ELGIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Glen Ellyn Glenbard South 34, Arlington Heights St. Viator 24
AT CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY, RIVER FOREST
LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy 60, Chicago Lindblom 23
AT UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS-SPRINGFIELD
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 56, Effingham 40
CLASS 4A SUPER-SECTIONALS
AT ILLINOIS WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY, BLOOMINGTON
Chicago Mother McAuley 86, Rock Island 48
AT PALATINE
Des Plaines Maine West 53, Lake Forest 34
AT LEWIS UNIVERSITY, ROMEOVILLE
Lisle Benet Academy 55, Oswego 22
AT STREAMWOOD
Rockton Hononegah 50, Wheaton-Warrenville South 33
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
SUNDAY RESULT
Minnesota Wild 2, St. Louis Blues 1 (OT)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SPRING TRAINING
GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE
SATURDAY RESULT AT JUPITER, FLA.
St. Louis Cardinals 11, Miami Marlins 1
SUNDAY RESULT AT JUPITER, FLA.
Washington Nationals 12, St. Louis Cardinals 2
MONDAY RESULT AT JUPITER, FLA.
Detroit Tigers (split squad) 3, St. Louis Cardinals 3
