MONDAY, FEBRUARY 25 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 3A REGIONAL AT BREESE CENTRAL

BREESE CENTRAL 80, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 33: In the first game of the regional, the host Cougars led from start to finish, eliminating EAWR.

Central is now 19-12, and will play in the semifinals against city rival Breese Mater Dei on Wednesday in a 7 p.m. tip. The Oilers end the season at 11-23.

CLASS 3A REGIONAL AT SALEM

MT. VERNON 42, TRIAD 28: Nate Winslow led Triad with 14 points, and Sam Yager added seven rebounds, but the Knights were eliminated by Mt. Vernon in an opening game of the Salem regional

Weston Brockhouse led the Rams with 13 points, while Simon Wilson added 12.

Mt. Vernon is now 17-10 and advances to a semifinal game against the host Wildcats Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. Triad’s season ends with an 11-19 record.

CLASS 4A REGIONAL AT BELLEVILLE WEST

O’FALLON 46, BELLEVILLE EAST 44: Kyle Dismukes’ hit a 15-foot shot at the buzzer to give O’Fallon the win in the opener over East in the Belleville West regional.

Shaun Riley II led the Panthers with 19 points, while Dismukes added nine, including the game-winner. Isaiah May led the Lancers with 18 points, while Braxton Stacker had eight.

O’Fallon is now 12-17 and goes on to play the top-seeded Maroons in a semifinal game tomorrow night, with the tip coming at 7 p.m. The Lancers finish at 11-19.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 3A SUPER-SECTIONALS

AT COAL CITY

Morton 70, Kankakee Bishop McNamara 43

AT ELGIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Glen Ellyn Glenbard South 34, Arlington Heights St. Viator 24

AT CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY, RIVER FOREST

LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy 60, Chicago Lindblom 23

AT UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS-SPRINGFIELD

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 56, Effingham 40

CLASS 4A SUPER-SECTIONALS

AT ILLINOIS WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY, BLOOMINGTON

Chicago Mother McAuley 86, Rock Island 48

AT PALATINE

Des Plaines Maine West 53, Lake Forest 34

AT LEWIS UNIVERSITY, ROMEOVILLE

Lisle Benet Academy 55, Oswego 22

AT STREAMWOOD

Rockton Hononegah 50, Wheaton-Warrenville South 33

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

SUNDAY RESULT

Minnesota Wild 2, St. Louis Blues 1 (OT)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SPRING TRAINING

GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE

SATURDAY RESULT AT JUPITER, FLA.

St. Louis Cardinals 11, Miami Marlins 1

SUNDAY RESULT AT JUPITER, FLA.

Washington Nationals 12, St. Louis Cardinals 2

MONDAY RESULT AT JUPITER, FLA.

Detroit Tigers (split squad) 3, St. Louis Cardinals 3

