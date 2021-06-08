MONDAY, JUNE 7 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

O'FALLON 11, GRANITE CITY 0: In a Class 4A regional final at Blazier Field, host O'Fallon scored one in the first, three in the second, four in the fourth and three in the fifth to eliminate Granite City.

Brennan Cochran had the only hit for the Warriors, while both Owen McMichael and Grant Wright both struck out one while on the mound.

Connor Lindsey hit a three-run homer for the Panthers, while Corey Quintal had three hits and two RBIs, Kendall Brookins and WIll Millard had two hits and an RBI each, Kellen Scruggs had two hits and Ethan Crouse drove in a pair of runs.

Brandon Haake struck out six for O'Fallon on the mound, while Kaden Joggerst fanned three.

The Panthers are now 22-9 and advance to Wednesday's sectional semifinal at Edwardsville, which starts at 4:30 p.m. Granite ends its season at 13-17.

TRIAD 5, MATTOON 4: In a Class 3A regional final at Triad's home park, the Knights scored three in the first, and once in both the third and fifth, then held off a four-run seventh inning rally by Mattoon to win the regional and advance.

Frank Derner, Alex Peetz and Jake Radosevich all had two hits and an RBI each for Triad, while Brady Twyman had a hit and drove home a run, Wyatt Bugger had a hit and Gabe Giacaletto drove home a run.

Drew Watts went all the way on the mound for the Knights, striking out seven Green Wave batsmen.

Triad is now 25-10 and will host Mt. Vernon, who defeated Marion 7-2 in their regional final, on Wednesday, starting at 4:30 p.m. The winner meets the Charleston-Mascoutah winner in the sectional final Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

STEELEVILLE 5, VALMEYER 0: In a Class 1A regional final at Steeleville, the Warriors scored two in the third and three in the sixth to eliminate Valmeyer.

Henry Weber had the only hit on the day for the Pirates, while Jacob Rowold struck out three while on the mound.

Steeleville is now 9-2 on the year, and moves on to the sectional semifinals, where they'll face Ullin Century, who won over Elizabethtown Hardin County 9-4 to win their regional, on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Valmeyer ends its season 10-11.

VIRDEN NORTH MAC 3, STAUNTON 0: In a Class 2A regional final played in Virden, North Mac scored once in the first and twice in the sixth to take the win over Staunton and advance tot he sectional.

Zach Ury had two hits to lead the Bulldogs, while Sam Best Cayden Silvester, Kyle Favre and Blake Miersch also had hits on the day.

Favre struck out five Panther batsmen, while Silvester fanned one on the mound.

North Mac advances to the sectional, where they will host Quincy Notre Dame Catholic, who defeated Williamsville 4-1 to advance. The Bulldogs season ends at 11-8.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

The IHSA boys volleyball playoffs started on Monday, with Alton winning by forfeit over Metro-East Lutheran 25-0, 25-0, while Belleville West eliminated Granite City 25-16, 25-22 at West.

The Redbirds are now 1-8 and will play at Belleville West on Tuesday in the O'Fallon regional in a match that starts at 5:30 p.m. The Knights end their season at 0-6.

The Maroons are now 6-8 and play at Edwardsville in the Belleville West regional Tuesday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym in a 5:30 p.m. start. The Warriors end their season 3-6.

