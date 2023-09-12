MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 SPORTS ROUNDUP

HILLSBORO 25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 18-14: Hillsboro led all the way through in both sets in their win over visiting Marquette.

Samantha Booth had three points, an ace and three kills for the Explorers, with Lily Covert serving up a single point, Ari Davenport came up with two points, five assists and five assists, Kendall Meisenheimer had three points, three kills and three blocks, Brooke Rister also served up a single point, Abby Taylor had three points, a block and six assists, Ella Tesson had four kills and a block, Taelor Williams came up two kills and a block and Lizzy Wills had a block.

The Hilltoppers are now 10-1, while Marquette goes to 4-9.

In other matches on the evening, Jersey won over Piasa Southwestern 25-16, 25-17, Waterloo Gibault Catholic won at Granite City 25-6, 25-20, East Alton-Wood River won over Madison 25-3, 25-3, while the results of the matches between Roxana at Civic Memorial and Lebanon at Maryville Christian were not available.

BOYS SOCCER

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 9, CARLYLE 1: Jack Schwartz had a big game with a double brace (four goals), while Rodrigo Fuertes had a brace (two goals) and Liam Graney, Drake Luebbert and Drew Suhre all had goals as Metro-East won its first match of the season, defeating Carlyle at Knights Field.

Fuertes, Gavin Lankford and Suhre all had two assists each, while Miles Dennis and Luebbert also had assists, while Gage Trendley only had to make one save to help the Knights gain their first three points of the year.

Metro-East is now 1-5-0, while the Indians fall to 1-7-0.

In other games on Monday, East Alton-Wood River defeated Vandalia 6-0, Collinsville lost at Webster Groves, Mo. 2-0 and Marquette Catholic won at Granite City 2-1.

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 6, PARKWAY CENTRAL 1: Marie Kamen continues to shine for Edwardsville, scoring a hat trick, while Morgan Angle, Chase Chrenka and Jayden Henschen also scored as the Tigers won at Parkway Central in Chesterfield, Mo., in west St. Louis County.

Angle also assisted twice for the Tigers, while Elle Pagel, assisted by Clare Johnston, had the only goal for the Colts. Samantha Huffman only needed to make one save in goal for Edwardsville, while Caroline Green had nine stops for Central.

The Tigers are now 2-4-0, while the Colts go to 2-3-0.

BOYS GOLF

WEEKEND RESULTS=

LEWIS WINS WITH FIVE-UNDER 139, OTTWELL PLACES SIXTH WITH 147, TIGERS ARE THIRD, REDBIRDS 13TH, EXPLORERS 15TH AT CRAIG DIXON INVITE: Edwardsville's Mason Lewis won the Mattoon Craig Dixon Invitational tournament with a two-day score of five-under-par 139, while Alton's Sam Ottwell shot a 147 to finish sixth at the two-day, 36-hole tournament on Friday and Saturday at the Mattoon Country Club and the Meadowview Golf Course in Mattoon.

Chatham Glenwood won the tournament with an overall score of 605, with Effingham St. Anthony Catholic coming in second with a 607, the Tigers wound up third with a score of 613, in fourth place was Litchfield at 621 and both Mahomet-Seymour and the host Green Wave tied for fifth at 628 each. Alton came in 13th with a 644, with Marquette Catholic right behind at 647.

In addition to Lewis' winning score, Edwardsville had Bennett Babington fire a 154 for the two days, while Kolton Wright shot a 160 and Trey Schroeder had a 164. To go along with Ottwell's score, the Redbirds got a 157 from Alex Siatos, a 167 from Henry Neely and a 174 from Cooper Hagen for the two rounds. The Explorers were led by Mike Wilson's 156, while Carson Jones carded a 160, Sean Williams came up with a 162 and Tyler Morelli fired a 168.

GIRLS GOLF

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

JOHNSON FINISHES THIRD AMONG ILLINOIS GOLFERS, HYTEN TIES FOR SECOND OVERALL AS TIGERS COME IN SIXTH, KNIGHTS EIGHTH, GRIFFINS NINTH IN RIVER CHALLENGE: Father McGivney Catholic's Sarah Hyten ended in a three-way tie for second by shooting a one-under-par 70, while Edwardsville's Rachel Johnson finished third among the Illinois golfers with a two-over-par 73 at the River Challenge tournament, played on Saturday at The Orchards Golf Club in Belleville.

St. Joseph's Academy of Frontenac, Mo, was the team winner with a 308, with arch-rival Visitation Academy of Town and Country, Mo., second with a 309. Jackson, Mo. was third with a 312, while Francis Howell of Weldon Spring, Mo. came in fourth at 317 and the Tigers were fifth with a 336. The second five consisted of O'Fallon, with a 349, Triad, who shot 359, Rockwood Lafayette of Ballwin, Mo. who shot a 363, McGivney had a 373 and Waterloo was 10th with a 394.

In the state competition, Missouri won the event with a 759, with the Illinois schools shooting an 824. The scores of each school's top two golfers were counted to get the state scores.

Reese Kite of the Bulldogs was the overall winner with a two-under-par 69, while Hyten tied for second with Avery McLaughlin of the Vivettes and Julia Schlitt of the Indians.

To go along with Hyten's score, the Griffins got an 89 from Riana Thakker, a 103 from Riley Ramsey and a 111 from Kendal Reichmann. Along with Johnson's 73, the Tigers got a pair of 84s from both Ruhee Gupchup and Sophia Rankin and a 95 from Reese McNamara. The individual scores for the Knights were not available.

McGivney also competed in the Alton Invitational tournament at Rolling Meadows Golf Course and finished fifth of eight teams with a score of 411. Paige Stoelzle led the Griffins with a 91, while both Emily Moody and Eve Stanhaus shot a 105 and Isabel Tieman fired a 110.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 20-26-25, CARLINVILLE 25-24-23: In a closely fought match all the way through, Lincolnwood came back from a one-set deficit to take the final two sets and the match at the Carlinville Big House.

Ella Clevenger had two kills and a block for the Cavaliers, while Makenah Dugan served up two points, Hannah Gibson had six kills, Jordyn Loveless had seven points, two aces, nine kills and a block, Maddie Murphy came up with four kills and a block, Chloe Pope served up eight points and five aces, Kaitlyn Reels three kills and two blocks, Isabella Tiburzi had two points, an ace, five kills and 11 assists, Karly Tipps served up 13 points and two aces and Braley Wiser had six points, a kill and 11 assists.

The Lancers remain undefeated at 11-0, while Carlinville is now 4-3.

