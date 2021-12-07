MONDAY, DECEMBER 6 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 54, HILLSBORO 35: Marquette rallied from a halftime tie to win at Hillsboro's gym.

The Explorers led after the first quarter 12-9, but the Hilltoppers came back to tie the game 24-24 at halftime. Marquette then took a 37-31 lead after three quarters and outscored Hillsboro in the final quarter 17-4.

Alyssa Powell and Abby Williams both had 16 points each to lead the Explorers, while Chloe White had 15 points, Hayley Porter scored four points, Nia Ballionger had two points and Laura Hewitt scored a single point.

Marquette is now 5-3 on the year, while Hillsboro goes to 4-4.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 59, COLLINSVILLE 27: CM outscored Collinsville in the middle two quarters 34-11 in going on to a win at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

The Eagles led all the way through, holding leads of 10-8 after the first quarter, 31-13 at halftime and 44-19 after three quarters, then outscored the Kahoks 15-8 in the fourth quarter.

Olivia Durbin led CM with 15 points, while Aubree Wallace had 12 points, Maya Tuckson scored 10 points, Madaline Brueckner had eight points, Avari Combes came up with six points, Emily Williams had five points and Reegan Twentte had three points.

Jenna Scheller led Collinsville with 10 points, while Talesha Gilmore had six points, Megan Janson scored five points, Ella Guerrero had four points and Elliana Rhinehart had two points.

The Eagles are now 8-0 on the season, while the Kahoks fall to 6-4.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 55, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 24: It was all McGivney in their game at home against Althoff, taking a big lead after one quarter and building up the lead in going on the win.

The Griffins led all the way, holding advantages of 18-9, 32-14 and 48-20 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Crusaders 7-4 in the fourth.

Charlize Luehmann led McGivney with 25 points, while Mary Harkins had 11 points, Riley Zumwalt had seven points, Alexis Bond and Sami Oller had four points each and both Sophia Ivnik and Julia Stobie had two points apiece.

The Griffins improve to 5-2, while Althoff is now 1-9.

CARLINVILLE 37, VIRDEN NORTH MAC 25: Carlinville held North Mac to single digits in every quarter in going on to a road win over the Ponies.

The Cavaliers led at the end of every quarter, 10-5 after the first, 20-13 at halftime and 28-19 after three quarters, outscoring North Mac in the fourth quarter 9-6.

Hannah Gibson was the leading scorer for Carlinville with 13 points, while Jill Slayton had nine points, Lillie Reels had seven points, Jordyn Loveless and Braley Wiser both had three points and Isabella Tiburzi had two points.

The Cavvies are now 3-4 for the season, while the Ponies drop to 0-2.

FREEBURG 34, TRIAD 30 (2OT): Freeburg won a very close and tight game to stay undefeated in their win over Triad at Rich Mason Gym.

The Knights led after one quarter 6-4, but the Midgets took an 18-15 lead at halftime, with Triad coming back to tie the game 21-21 after three quarters, and the game was tied at the end of regulation 28-28 and at the end of the first overtime 30-30, with Freeburg taking the second overtime 4-0 for the final score.

Kendall Chigas led Triad with 12 points, while Avery Bohnenstiehl added nine points.

The Midgets are now 8-0, their best start in 19 years, while the Knights go to 5-2.

GRANITE CITY 49, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 15: Granite City had three players in double figures as the Warriors defeated EAWR at Granite's Memorial Gym.

The Warriors led after the first quarter 10-3, then extended the edge to 27-6 at halftime and 42-14 after three. outscoring the Oilers 7-1 in the final period.

Ittaijja Miller-Brown and Emily Sykes led Granite with 12 points each, while Gwyneth Hale had 10 points, Kaylyn Wiley had seven points, Ella Stepanek added four points and both Sophia Dutko and Ra'Niyah Salmond-Chance both had two points apiece.

Amelia Plumb led EAWR with seven points, with Emily Johnson scoring three points, Milla Legette scored two points and Ocean Bland, Addison Burns and Aquaijha Giles all had single points.

The Warriors are now 1-3, while the Oilers go to 4-4.

In two other games on the night's program, Staunton defeated Roxana at home 44-25, while Nokomis won at Metro-East Lutheran 51-20.

