BOYS SOCCER

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2, COLLINSVILLE 0: Two goals a minute apart were enough to give Marquette Catholic a 2-0 season-opening win over Collinsville in a non-conference match at Gordon Moore Park Monday evening.

Chris Hartrich connected in the 67th minute to put the Explorers (1-0) on top, followed in the 68th minute with Aaron Boluch finding the back of the net to extend the lead. Noah Fahnestock and Zach Weinman had the assists on the goals.

Nick Hemann came up with big saves to preserve the clean sheet for the Explorers, who take on Harrisburg at 5:15 p.m. Friday in their opening match of the Effingham St. Anthony Tournament. They take on Greenville and Carlyle in the tournament Saturday.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

ROXANA WINS TWICE, MARQUETTE SPLITS IN ROXANA TOURNEY: Roxana defeated Civic Memorial and Madison while Marquette Catholic defeated McGivney Catholic and fell to Mount Olive in matches in the opening night of the Roxana Lady Shells Volleyball Tournament at Larry Milazzo Gym Monday night.

The Eagles defeated Madison in group play 25-4, 25-14 before taking on the host Shells, Roxana scoring a 25-21, 24-26, 15-8 win over CM; the Shells had defeated the Trojans 25-3, 25-7 in group-play opener of the 12-team tournament.

The Shell win over the Eagles was Roxana coach Mike McKinney's 300th career win at the helm of RHS.

The Explorers dropped an 18-25, 25-15, 16-14 decision to the Wildcats in their group before defeating the Griffins 25-10, 25-19. Michelle Cameron had 10 points from serve, eight kills, three aces and four blocks against Mount Olive, Marissa Nosco had 21 assists and Laura Hamilton seven digs.

Against McGivney, Lauren Heinz had 10 points from serve and four aces, Cameron four kills, Payton Klein 10 assists in the second game and Carly Creel and Hamilton had four digs each.

The Shells moved into Saturday's Gold Bracket while the Eagles were relegated to the Silver Bracket. Hardin-Calhoun, Jersey and East Alton-Wood River take part in group play beginning at 5 p.m. today.

FIELD HOCKEY

WESTMINSTER 1, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: A second-half goal from Lexi Berra gave Westminster Christian a 1-0 win over Marquette Catholic in the Explorers' season-opening match Monday.

Haley Schmer assisted on Berra's goal.

GIRLS GOLF

EDWARDSVILLE 162, COLLINSVILLE 180: Kayla Weinacht fired a 2-over 38 as Edwardsville opened their girls golf season with a 162-180 win over Collinsville in a Southwestern Conference meet at Granite City's Arlington Greens course, a par-36, 3,485-yard layout over the course's front nine.

Addy Zeller added a 4-over 40 for the Tigers, Jessica Benson and Sydney Sahuri each had 6-over 42s to round out the scoring for Edwardsville. Paige Hamel had a 8-over 44 for Edwardsville, Meara Schaefer fired a 11-over 47, Carlie Van Pattan shot a 14-over 50 and Emily Coulter had a 15-over 51 on the day; the lowest four scores counted for the Tigers' team total.

The win came in Abby Comerford's debut as the Tigers' coach; she replaced Tresa LaBoube, who stepped down at the end of last season.

Edwardsville hosts Alton, Triad and Highland in a quadrangular meet at Oak Brook Golf Club at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, then take on Belleville East on the road Thursday and take part in Saturday's Marquette Catholic Blastoff tournament at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton Saturday afternoon.

GRANITE CITY WINS TRIANGULAR: Bailey Sharpmack had a 3-over 39 for Roxana to take the day's medalist honors as Granite City fired a team 207 to win a triangular meet over Litchfield and the host Shells Monday afternoon.

Megan Keel led the Warriors with a 6-over 42 over the par-36, 2,924-yard layout at Wood River's Belk Park.

The Purple Panthers had a team 220 and the Shells a team 265 on the day.

CM THIRD IN TRIANGULAR: Carmen Phillips shot an 8-over 43 on the day to lead Civic Memorial as the Eagles finished third in a triangular meet at Cloverleaf Golf Course in Alton Monday.

Belleville Althoff won the meet with a team 168, with Belleville West second at 200 and the Eagles third at 203.

The Crusaders' Maggie Tiernan took medalist honors on the day with a 4-over 39 over the par-35, 2,509-yard layout. The Maroons' Nina Goodrich had a 10-over 45 on the day to lead West.

BOYS GOLF

STAUNTON 183, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 200: Braden Woolsey fired a 10-over 46 to lead Metro East Lutheran as the Knights dropped a 183-200 boys golf decision to Staunton at the par-36, 3,046-yard Timber Lakes Golf Course in Staunton Monday afternoon.

Ryan Billings had medalist honors on the day with a 7-over 43. Lucas Schiebel had a 12-over 48 for the Knights, with Mike Coulson firing a 13-over 49 and Owen Gusewell a 21-over 57 to round out MEL's scoring on the day.

The Knights meet Roxana and East Alton-Wood River in a triangular at Alton's Cloverleaf Golf Course at 4 p.m. today.

