MONDAY, APRIL 26 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, GRANITE CITY 20-14: Marquette started off its inaugural boys volleyball season in style with a two-set sweep of Granite City at Marquette Family Arena.

The Explorers began the program with a JV season in 2019, but their scheduled first varsity season was cancelled last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jake Roth had seven kills, five points, two aces and seven digs for Marquette, Chad Tesson had five kills, William Roderfeld served up six points, Davin Thompson had four kills, four points and 11 digs, Dillon Menke came up with 11 digs and four points and Rolen Eveans had 14 assists and four points.

The Explorers open their varsity program with a 1-0 record.

BASEBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST 7, COLLINSVILLE 4: Belleville East spotted Collinsville a 3-0 first inning lead before scoring five unanswered run in going on to the Southwestern Conference win at the Lancers' ballpark.

Bryson Ivy led East with two hits and a RBI, with Alan Mason and Joseph Mendiola both having hits and RBIs, Cam Gansauer also had a hit and Micah Georgian had a RBI on the afternoon.

Chris Thilman had three hits and a RBI for the Kahoks, while Rolondo Colon had two hits, Nick Palmisano had a hit and a RBI and Parker Conley, Logan Fairfield and Gabe Williams also had hits.

Brock Barton went six innings on the mound for the Lancers, walking four and fanning eight, while Jackson Parill had five strikeouts for Collinsville.

East is now 4-3, while the Kahoks go to 0-6.

VIRDEN NORTH MAC 3, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1: North Mac scored all three of their runs in the third to help hold off Southwestern at North Mac's park.

Brady Salzman had two hits and drove home the Piasa Birds' only run, while Quinten Strohbeck and John Watts had Southwestern's only other hits.

Salzman threw for two innings on the mound, striking out four.

The Birds are now 3-1 on the season.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 15, CENTRALIA CHRIST OUT ROCK LUTHERAN 1 (Four-and-a-half innings, 10-run rule): McGivney scored three runs in the first, then scored six in both the second and fourth innings to take the win over COR at Griffins Field.

Jackson Rodgers had two hits and three RBIs for the Griffins, while Matthew Gierer had two hits and two RBIs, including the first-ever home run at the new ballpark, and Gabe Smith had two hits and a RBI. Austin Callovini drove home two runs with a hit, Jacob McKee had a hit and a RBI and both Jackson Podshandley and A.J. Sutberry also had hits.

Smith struck out five Silver Stallion batters on the mound for McGivney, while Christian Logue fanned three.

The Griffins remained undefeated at 6-0 on the season.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 9, WATERLOO 3: CM scored four runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh to break open a close game and take the Mississippi Valley Conference win on the road at Waterloo.

Nick Williams had a big day at the plate for the Eagles, ending up with four hits and four RBIs, while Miguel Gonzalez had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs, Brendan Smith had two hits and a RBI, Landon Neilson had a hit and drove in a run and both Nick Brousseau and Charles Wineland both had hits.

Williams also had a big day on the mound, throwing a complete game, allowing six hits and three runs, striking out 12.

CM is now 5-0, while the Bulldogs are now 2-7.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 14, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 4 (Five innings, 10-run rule): Marquette scored in every inning but the first, putting five across the plate in the fourth en route to the Prairie State Conference win at Norris Dorsey Field.

Brayden Hamilton had a three-run homer for the Explorers, while Sean Mitchell had three hits and drove home a run, Carter Hendricks had two hits and a RBI, Brayden Hamilton had a hit and three RBIs, Charlie Fahnestock had a hit and drove home two runs, both Matt Lehr and Myles Paniagua had a hit and RBI and Owen Williams also had a hit on the day.

Kenny Beachum and Carson Reef both had hits and RBIs on the day for the Oilers, while Seth Slayden, Lucas Brown and Gary Shemonia all had hits and Julian Marshall drove in a run.

Nolan Rea had six strikeouts pitching for Marquette, while Beachum fanned two for EAWR.

The Explorers are now 2-5, while the Oilers drop to 0-6.

BELLEVILLE WEST 2, ALTON 1: Alton and West engaged in another pitchers dual, with the Redbirds tying the game in the top of the seventh, only to see the Maroons push across the winning run in the bottom of the frame to take the win at West's park.

John Sweeney had two hits and had both of the Maroons' RBIs, while Brandon Pickus also had two hits and Trent Sunnquist had the other West hit.

James Vanbaketes had two hits for the Redbirds, while Caden Laslie had a hit and drove in the game-tying run in the seventh, and Jackson Brooks, Preston Schepers and Joab Tobin also had hits on the day.

Adam McGee tossed a complete game for West, allowing one run on five hits, walking one and striking out five. Owen Macias gave up a hit in four innings, walking two and fanning nine, while Vanbaketes gave up two runs on four hits, walking four and striking out three.

The Maroons go to 7-2, while the Redbirds are now 2-4.

GRANITE CITY 8, ROXANA 6: Granite City scored three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings, then held off a sixth inning rally to defeat Roxana at the Shells' ballpark.

Alex Wright had three hits and three RBIS for the Warriors, including a home run, both Kile Ridenour and Mason McMurray had two hits and a RBI, with Ridenour hitting a home run, Mason Roehr and Brennan Cochran both had two hits and both Alec Bonvicino and Brendan McKechan had a hit and RBI.

Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett had two hits and drove home four runs for the Shells, while Holden Jones had a hit and RBI and Braedem Wells, Gavin Huffman, Ted Webb and Dalton Baremore all had hits on the day.

Owen McMichael had four strikeouts for Granite, while Caden Hibbets fanned three. Huffman struck out four for Roxana, while Christian Floyd fanned three.

The Warriors improve to 4-3, while the Shells fall to 3-2.

TRIAD 4. HIGHLAND 1: Triad scored twice in the first inning, then added on single runs in the fourth and sixth to take the MVC win at home over Highland.

Drew Watts led the way for the Knights with three hits and two RBIs, while Connor Bain, Frank Derner and John Rea also had hits.

Watts also went all the way on the mound, allowing a run on two hits while walking two and striking out seven.



Triad is now 5-4, while the Bulldogs fall to 4-5.

STAUNTON 11, ROCHESTER 4: A six-run fourth inning for Staunton proved to be the difference as the Bulldogs won on the road at Rochester.

Kyle Favre had two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Cayden Silvester had two hits and two RBIs, Zach Ury, Frank Goss and Darius Brown all had a hit and RBI, Sam Best also had a hit and Caden Shearlock also drove in a run.

Silvester and Best each walked one and struck out five Rocket batters on the mound.

Staunton is now 2-1 on the season.

GIRLS SOCCER

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 7, JERSEY 2: McGivney led 3-2 at the interval, then exploded for four goals in the second half to take the three points at Bouse Road over Jersey.

Sally Hudson and Lexi Tarkington scored the goals for the Panthers, while Chloe Whited and Brooklyn Winters had assists. The Griffins' goal scorers were not available at press time.

Carly Daniels had seven saves in goal for Jersey.

McGivney is now 1-1-0, while the Panthers go to 2-2-0.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 5, BREESE CENTRAL 3: Aubree Wallace had a hat trick and Abrianna Garrett had a brace (two goals) as CM broke a 2-2 halftime stalemate by scoring three times in the second half to take the three points at home over Central.

Lauren Dunlap assisted twice for the Eagles, while Ellah Brown, Claire Christeson and Garrett also had assists.

Ocean Reinhardt had a brace (two goals) for the Cougars, while Rachael Beer also scored, with Reaghan Tebbe assisting twice.

Emily Williams had five saves in goal for CM.

The Eagles are now 2-1-0, while Central goes to 1-2-2.

COLLINSVILLE 2, COLUMBIA 1: Georgia Cox and Kyra Van Dyke both struck for Collinsville in their win at Kahok Stadium over Columbia.

Megan Jeremias assisted on both goals for the Kahoks, while Alexa Hildebrand, assisted by Emily Holmes, had the only goal for the Eagles.

Jenna Feldmann had seven saves in the nets for Collinsville.

The Kahoks are now 3-2-0, while Columbia drops to 2-3-0.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 2, GRANITE CITY 1: Madison Vasiloff, assisted by Kasey Niedhardt, had the lone strike for Granite as the Warriors lost for the first time this season at Althoff.

Alivia Upshaw made nine saves in goal for Granite City.

The Crusaders' 100 percent record stays intact at 5-0-0, while the Warriors fell to 4-1-1.

SOFTBALL

JERSEY 11, MASCOUTAH 1: Jersey scored 10 unanswered runs in the first five innings en route to the MVC win at Mascoutah.

Sydney Gillis had four hits and two RBIs for the Panthers, while Bria Tuttle had three hits, Michelle Maag had two hits and a RBI, both Ryleigh Jones and Emma Plasmeier had a hit and two RBIs, Shelby Koenig had a hit and a RBI and Kari Krueger also had a hit.

Koenig threw a complete game in the circle, allowing one run on four hits while walking one and striking out 10.

The Panthers improve to 2-1, while the Indians are now 3-3.

WATERLOO 13, CIVIC MEMORIAL 10: CM scored all 10 of its runs in the third inning, but Waterloo countered with five in the fourth and four more in the sixth to take the MVC win at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Abbey Goff and Jane Kaniecki each had three hits and three RBIs for the Bulldogs, with Kaniecki hitting a home run, Maddie Davis had three hits and two RBIs, Tessa Stokes had two hits and two RBIs, Taylor Wilson had two hits and drove home a run, Mia Miller hit a two-run homer and both Kyleigh Hecht and Claire Schultheis also had hits.

Braylen Cox. Bryleigh Ward and Kelbie Zupan all had three hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, while MaKayla Collman had two hits and a RBI, Avari Combes had a hit and drove home three runs and Katy Hallstead had a hit and two RBIs.

Miller struck out four batters in the circle for Waterloo, while Hallstead fanned two.

The Bulldogs are now 4-4, while the Eagles go to 0-5.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 25, BUNKER HILL 4 (Four innings, 15-run rule): Southwestern scored in every inning, including nine times in the fourth as the Piasa Birds won at Bunker Hill.

Blythe Roloff had a big day at bat for Southwestern, with three hits and five RBIs, while Bri Roloff, Abby McDonald and Hannah Nixon all had three hits and drove in three runs, with Rolloff hitting a home run, Sydney Baumgartner had two hits and drove home four runs, Maddy Seymour had two hits and two RBIs, Josie Bouillon had two hits and drove in a run, Mackenzie Hampsey had a hit and two RBIs, Megan Bailey had a hit and McKenzie Stanton had a RBI.

Mady Landreth, Briann Heflin and Olivia Greshman each had a hit and RBI for the Minutemaids, while Kaylin Bartee, Danica Paul and Abbie Manar also had hits.

Nixon went all the way for Southwestern in the circle, walking one and striking out two.

The Birds are now 2-3 on the season.

CARROLLTON 18, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0 (Four-and-a-half innings, 15-run rule): Carrollton scored eight runs in both the first two innings in going on to the home win over EAWR.

Hannah Rhoades had two hits and three RBIs for the Hawks, while Ella Stumpf, Lauren Walker and Ava Uhles all had a hit and two RBIs, Beclyn Pinkerton, Destini Riley and Sophie Pohlman all had a hit and drove in a run and both Layla Mullink and Morgan Blasa each had a hit.

Rhoades threw a four-inning no-hitter for Carrollton, striking out seven while walking one.

The Hawks are now 2-2.

HIGHLAND 2, TRIAD 0: Highland scored runs in the fourth and sixth to defeat Triad at Highland's park.

Maggie Grohmann had two hits for the Bulldogs, while Sophie Parkerson had a hit and Highland's only RBI on the day, with both Sam Miener, Maci Miles, Emma Strubinger and Madalyn Trauernicht also having hits.

Jenna Bohnenstiehl and Malorey Kessinger had the only hits for the Knights, while Miener went all the way in the circle, striking out 11.

The Bulldogs are now 6-0, while Triad is now 4-5.

ROXANA 11, GRANITE CITY 0 (Six innings, 10-run rule): Roxana scored three runs in the third, two in the fifth and put the game away with five in the sixth to defeat Granite City at Roxana's park.

Payton Hartman had a big day at the plate for the Shells, coming up with four hits and three RBIs, while Calista Stahlhut had two hits and drove in three runs, Summer Floyd had two hits and drove home two runs, Lexi Ryan had two hits and a RBI and Katie Mills, Grace Ray and Destinty Vuylsteke all had hits.

Brooke Donohue had the only hit for the Warriors on the day.

Stahlhut had the win in the circle for Roxana, fanning 10 while walking three.

The Shells are now 2-1, while Granite is now 0-5.

BREESE CENTRAL 6, ALTON 5 (9 innings): Alton came from behind to tie the game in the top of the seventh, but Central scored the winning run in the home half of the ninth to take the win at Central.

Emma Kiger had two hits and four RBIs for the Redbirds, while Lynna Fisher had a hit and drove in a run and Audrey Evola, Allyson Haegele and Alissa Sauls had hits on the day.

Both Haegele and Kiger struck out four in the circle.

The Cougars are now 3-2, while the Redbirds are 1-3.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 16, COLLINSVILLE 11: On a day where both teams combined for 27 runs on 22 hits, Mater Dei and Collinsville traded six run innings in the seventh as the Knights won on the road.

Lizzie Beckmann had three hits and three RBIs for Mater Dei, while Kailyn Kruep and Emma Palm had two hits and three RBIs, Emily Von Hatten had two hits and drove in a pair of runs, Abby Brandt had a hit and a RBI, Audrey Clark, Katie Huels, Josie Lampe and Josie Pryzgoda all had hits and Jaiden Kreke also drove in a run.

Katie Bardwell had two hits and drove home five runs for the Kahoks, Brianna Wellen had two hits, including a home run, and drove home three, Jerrica Asbeck had a hit and RBI and Kandra Butcher also had a hit.

Aliese Monken struck out six in the circle for the Knights, while Clard fanned five, and Butcher struck out five for Collinsville.

The Kahoks are now 3-4.

