BASEBALL

COLUMBIA 16, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3 (5 INNINGS): Columbia jumped out to a 12-2 lead, thanks to a nine-run second inning, on Marquette Catholic and went on to defeat the Explorers 16-3 in five innings Monday at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field to drop MCHS to 8-5 on the year, while the Eagles improved to 9-3.

Jayce Maag went 1-for-3 with a triple and RBI for the Explorers, while Kaleb Ware was 2-for-3 with a triple and a run scored, Ethan Kopsie 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and run scored and Will Hurst was 1-for-2 with a run scored. Kyle Begnel took the loss.

Up next for Marquette is a 4:30 p.m. game at Madison today, followed by a 4:30 p.m. Wednesday home game against Hillsboro.

CBC 21, GRANITE CITY 2 (3 INNINGS): A 14-run second inning helped CBC defeat Granite City 21-2 in three innings at Babe Champion Field Monday afternoon; the Warriors fell to 5-9 on the year.

Freddie Edwards went 1-for-1 with a double and run scored for the Warriors, with Brennan Haddix 1-for-1with a run scored and Bennett Smallie, Austin Bonvicino and Hunter Needham also getting hits for GCHS; Needham also had two RBIs.Jonas Barnes took the loss for Granite.

The Warriors next meet up with Collinsville at 4:30 p.m. today at Woodland Park/Arthur Fletcher Field and East St. Louis at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Babe Champion Field.

SOFTBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 8, DUPO 0: Marquette got to a quick 2-0 lead on Dupo and went on to blank the Tigers 8-0 in Dupo Monday to remain undefeated on the season at 14-0; Dupo fell to 3-10.

Kyra Green led the Explorers with a 4-for-4 day which included a double and homer, four RBIs and a run scored; Emma Nicholson was 3-for-4 with an RBI, Taylor Whitehead 1-for-4 with a double and RBI, Gracie Morris 3-for-4 with an RBI and run scored, Megan Schorman 3-for-4 and Tess Eberlin 3-for-3 with an RBI and run scored.

Whitehead dismissed 13 by strikeout in getting the win; next up for the Explorers is a 4:30 p.m. visit to Bunker Hill today and a 4:30 p.m. Wednesday visit to Hillsboro.

GIRLS SOCCER

ROXANA 7, GILLESPIE 0: Emma Lucas had four goals for Roxana as the Shells took a 7-0 win at Gillespie Monday to go to 6-2-2 on the year, while the Miners fell to 2-7-1.

Abby Kurth, Macie Lucas and Alyssa Mendoza also goaled for the Shells; next up for Roxana is a 4:15 Wednesday home match against Breese Central and a 5 p.m. Thursday visit to Staunton.

