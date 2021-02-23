MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 59, CIVIC MEMORIAL 52: Three Panther players scored in double figures as Jersey won a close decision over CM at Havens Gym.

The Panthers led at the end of the first quarter 16-7, then upped the advantage to 32-22 at halftime. The Eagles cut into the lead at 39-34 after three quarters, but Jersey won the fourth quarter 20-18 to take the win.

Sam Larner scored 16 points to lead the Panthers, with both C.J. Brunaugh and Andrew Kribs adding 14 points each, Ayden Kanallakan and Ian Sullivan both scored five points, Edward Roberts had three points and Trenton Decker had two.

Jersey is now 4-4 on the year, while the Eagles drop to 0-7.

Jersey recorded a sweep in the freshmen, JV, and varsity games. The JCHS freshmen boys defeated CM 38-34. The Panthers JV won 54-49.

In other Jersey results, JCMS 7th grade volleyball won in two at Carrollton.JCMS 8th grade fell in two.

JCMS 8th Grade Boys Basketball defeated Calhoun on home turf, 31-25.

JCMS 7th Grade Boys Basketball took one on the chin, losing to Calhoun.

ROXANA 61, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 41: Roxana took the lead early and led all the way through in taking the South Central Conference game at Southwestern.

The Shells held leads of 19-11, 34-18, and 48-34 after each quarter, outscoring the Piasa Birds 13-7 in the last stanza to gain the win.

Addis Moore once again led the way for Southwestern, scoring 19 points, while Charlie Darr added seven points, Lane Gage had five points, Cale Schuchman and Hank Bouillon scored three points each and both Carson Cooley and Brady Salzman had two points each.

Roxana is now 5-4 for the season, while the Birds are 2-4.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HILLSBORO 43, CARLINVILLE 30: Visiting Hillsboro led wire-to-wire in gaining the South Central Conference win at Carlinville.

The Hilltoppers held leads of 13-9, 28-17, and 38-22 at the end of each quarter, with the Cavaliers winning the final quarter 8-5, but Hillsboro came out on top.

Layne Rupert led the Hilltoppers with 17 points, while Nikya Harston added 13 points, Claire Tester had five points. Haley Major scored four points, and both Sierra Compton and Alex Frailey had two points each.

Gracie Reels led Carlinville with 14 points, while Jill Slayton had seven points, Addi Paul had six and Malia Buford scored three points.

Hillsboro is now 4-2, while the Cavvies fall to 5-2.

TRIAD 49, WATERLOO 33: Triad jumped out to a quick lead, then used sparkling defense in winning the Mississippi Valley Conference matchup at Rich Mason Gym.

The Knights led 8-5 at the end of the first quarter but saw the lead cut to 20-19 at halftime. Triad then propped its lead back up to 34-27 at three-quarter time, then outscored the Bulldogs 15-6 in the final quarter to win the game.

Alyssa Powell led the way for the Knights with 16 points, while Avery Bohnenstiehl added 12, Reagan Chigas had nine points, Kendall Chigas scored six, Sami Hartoin had four points and Ella Manso added two.

Waterloo was led by Norah Gum's 14 points, with Sam Lindhorst adding six points, Claire Schulthe scoring five, Anna Dawson had four and both Madison Dougherty and Ellie Schwehr both had two points.

The Knights go to 4-1 while the Bulldogs drop to 1-3.

FREEBURG 37, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 30: Abby Williams led Marquette with 15 points, but was the only player in double figures as the Explorers lost at Freeburg.

Kiley Kirchner added six points for Marquette, Hayley Porter had five points and Kamryn Fandrey scored four on the night for the Explorers.

The Midgets climbed to 3-3, while Marquette is now 2-1.

CALHOUN 46, NORTH GREENE 36

Calhoun's girls basketball team beat North Greene 46-36 on Monday night. Colleen Schumann had 20 points to lead the Lady Warriors, followed by Ella Sievers with 8 points, Elly Pohlman with 5 points, Jaelyn Hill and Emily Clowers with 4 points, Maddie Buchanan with 3 points, and Lucy Kallal had 2 points. Schumann scored 13 of her 20 points in the third quarter. North Greene played a strong fourth quarter to bring the game within 10 points before Calhoun burned off the last 40 seconds on the clock.

North Greene scoring was as follows: Barnard 16, Berry 7, Gilmore 5, Thompson 4, Hurt 4.Calhoun moves to 2-1 in the WIVC and the Lady Warriors have a three-game home stand with Nokomis Tuesday, then Pleasant Hill Wednesday and Routt on Thursday.

More North Greene Sports Results

The North Greene JV squad continued to progress but lost to the Warriors 28-13. Scoring; Hurt 8, Osborne 3, Moore 2.

The North Greene Junior High volleyball team traveled to Griggsville/Perry last night. The seventh-grade squad lost their match, 10-25, 11-25, while the eighth-grade team battled, but lost 19-25, 25-27.

The North Greene Junior High Boys Basketball team struggled to get back on track last night against Our Saviours. The eighth-grade team lost 28-20. Scoring: Henline 7, Moffitt 7, Moore 3, Tepen 2, Clark 1. The seventh-grade squad lost 36-13. Scoring: Gilmore 7, Harney 4, Goben 2.

BOWLING

SPRINGMAN, MITCHELL, LEAD ALTON BOWLERS AT BELLEVILLE WEST

Alton High School boys and girls bowlers went to Belleville West on Monday.

The Alton High School Boys Varsity bowlers won Monday 21-19. The boys won the last game and total pins. Leading AHS was Ben Mitchell with a 726 series. 245-267-214.

The AHS Girls Varsity lost 37-3. Leading Alton girls was Bel Springman with a 492 and a high game of 183. Bel also took 2 points/games. AHS Boys JV lost 7-0. Leading Alton JV Boys was David Carter with a 523 series.

Next up for AHS Bowling is a home match against Collinsville at Bowl Haven Tuesday 2/23/2021 at 2:30.

MALLEY, SHAW, AYRES, TOWELL LEAD JERSEY BOWLING VS. TRIAD



The Jersey Panthers bowling team dropped matches to Triad last night.

The girls lost 2693 to 2014 pin total. They were led by Sammie Malley - 527 series and Kiley Shaw - 478 series.

The boys were defeated 2767 to 2578 pins. They were led by Tyler Ayres - 597 series and Danny Towell - 543 series.

JV boys defeated Triad 1701 to 1345 pin total. They were led by Quinten Schulte - 510 series and Pete Barton - 482 series.

HOCKEY

ALTON 4, BETHALTO 1: The Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association season got off to its long-awaited start as Aiden Elliott's hat trick paced Alton to the win at East Alton Ice Arena, the venue where all MVCHA games will be played this season.

Elliott got the Redbirds on the board first with the season's opening goal at 12:11 of the first period, then Talon Neely doubled the lead at 54 seconds in the second. The Eagles halved the lead at 1:14 from a Drew Tolbert goal, but Elliott got that goal back at 2:08 of the second, then put things away with his third goal at 9:28 to make the final 4-1.

The Redbirds outshot Bethalto 42-10, with Greg Fite making nine saves in goal to get the win.

Alton is 1-0-0, while the Eagles are 0-1-0.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5390, and it will be included in the Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com daily Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

