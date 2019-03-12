MONDAY, MARCH 11 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS SOCCER

ST. LOUIS METRO CUP

PUMA BRACKET



JERSEY 2, FATHER MCGIVNEY 1

Jersey’s soccer girls stopped Father McGivney Catholic 2-1 in the 7:30 p.m. match in the Metro Cup Tourney in Edwardsville on Monday night.

Sally Hudson and Nataly Weiner each contributed goals for Jersey in the first half. McGivney scored one goal in the second half.

Jersey Head Girls Soccer Coach Kimble said he was very proud of his team's effort in the opener.

"There are so many positives to take from this game: great chemistry, excellent passing, collective discipline on defense, high work rate throughout the whole game. I could go on and on. Our first goal was scored against the run of play. Father McGivney was giving us some early pressure. We have been working on our transitions from the defensive line into our attack, and our first goal was a near perfect execution of that practice.

"Our defense got the ball wide, then connected with our wide forward who made a beautiful pass to our center forward. Her finish was excellent as she met the goalie one-on-one and slotted the ball past her. Our second goal was from one of our substitutes. She was able to blast the ball past the goalie from about 18 yards out.

"It just feels great to come out strong with a ton of positives on which to build. I am very proud of the team tonight!”

NIKE BRACKET

EDWARDSVILLE 3, SPRINGFIELD 0: Goals from Rileigh Kuhns, Peyton Federmann and Macy Hockett gave Edwardsville a 3-0 win over Springfield in their Nike Bracket Group B opener of the Metro Cup tournament at Tiger Stadium.

Kuhns goal in the 64th minutes opened the scoring for the Tigers, Federmann scored the insurance goal in the 77th minute and Hockett rounded out the scoring in the 80th minute to give Edwardsville the win

Rachel Hensley made two saves in recording Edwardsville’s first clean sheet of the season.

The Tigers, starting the campaign off 1-0-0, host Triad in their second group state match Tuesday, with the kickoff coming at 7:30 p.m.

COLUMBIA 3, TRIAD 1: Hayley Glover’s brace (two goals) helped make the difference as Columbia scored twice in the second half in defeating Triad in their Metro Cup Group B opener at Columbia.

Chloe Graff had the other goal for the Eagles, while Katie Rogers scored the only goal for the Knights.

Triad, 0-1-0 to start the year, plays at Edwardsville Tuesday night in the second match of the group stage.

BELLEVILLE WEST 5, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Sarah Foley had a brace (two goals), while Baleigh Good, Katelyn Grandcolas and Gabby Holtrop also scored in West’s win over Marquette in both teams’ opener in Group A.

Jessica Brown and Kameryn Cortese shared the clean sheet for the Maroons.

The Explorers, 0-1-0, are at Belleville Althoff Catholic on Tuesday night in a 7:30 p.m. start, while West hosts Waterloo, with a 5:30 p.m. kickoff.

ADIDAS BRACKET

ALTON 4, FREEBURG 0: Maggie Evans and Alaina Nasello both scored twice to lead the visiting Redbirds past Freeburg in the opener of Group C of the Adidas Bracket.

The Alton win made it a memorable debut for new coach Gwyn Sabo, coaching in her first game with the Redbirds.

Alton, now 1-0-0, play on Wednesday against Marion at Freeburg, with a kickoff time of 5:30 p.m.

PUMA BRACKET

CIVIC MEMORIAL 5, MT. VERNON 0: Kaylin Aiello had a hat trick while Anna Hall had a brace (two goals) as CM opened its 2019 season with a win over Mt. Vernon in the opener of the round-robin Puma Bracket.

Emily Williams made three saves in recording her first clean sheet of the season.

The Eagles start the year off 1-0-0, and play at Belleville Althoff Catholic on Tuesday against Harrisburg. Game time will be 5:30 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

BASEBALL

NORTH MAC 7, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 6: Southwestern scored four times in the top of the seventh inning to take the lead, but North Mac countered with four of their own in the bottom of the inning to take a 7-6 walk-off win in the season opener for both teams.

Issac Marshall went two-for-two, Chase Stahl was one-for-four with two RBIs, Ryne Hanslow was one-for-three with an RBI and Trever Seels was two-for-four with a triple for the Piasa Birds.

Hanslow gave up three hits and struck out four in four innings of work, while John Watts also struck out four in giving up two hits.

Southwestern is now 0-1 and will have its home opener on Saturday with a doubleheader against Columbia, with the first pitch coming at noon.

ST.LOUIS PATRIOTS 7, VALMEYER 4: A six-run fourth inning proved to be the difference as the visiting Patriots defeated Valmeyer in both teams’ season opener Monday afternoon.

Jacob Rowold was three-for-four with a double and a triple for the Pirates, while Riley McCarthy was one-for-three with two RBIs. Rowold and Jacob Kempfer both struck out three, while Logan Seidler struck out four, but allowed six runs on four hits.

Noah Amelung and Benjamin Dickmann each had two RBIs for the Patriots, and Frank Griesbauer allowed five hits and struck out eight.

The Pirates are 0-1 on the season.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS SOCCER

METRO CUP TOURNAMENT

NIKE BRACKET

Edwardsville 3, Springfield 0

Columbia 3, Triad 1

Belleville West 5, Marquette Catholic 0

ADIDAS BRACKET

Alton 4, Freeburg 0

Belleville East 4, Roxana 0

PUMA BRACKET

Civic Memorial 5, Mt. Vernon 0

Jersey 2, Father McGivney Catholic 1

BASEBALL

St. Louis Patriots 7, Valmeyer 4

North Mac 8, Piasa Southwestern 7

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SPRING TRAINING

GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE

SUNDAY RESULT AT PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA.

New York Mets 9, St. Louis Cardinals 1

MONDAY RESULT AT JUPITER, FLA.

St. Louis Cardinals 3, Washington Nationals 2

More like this: