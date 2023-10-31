MONDAY, OCTOBER 30 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS --- SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

CLASS 1A AT NOKOMIS

In the semifinals of the Nokomis sectional, Calhoun's season came to an end as the Warriors lost to Effingham St. Anthony Catholic 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, while in the first semifinal, Valmeyer advanced to the final with a 26-24, 24-26, 25-23 win over the host Redskins.

The Pirates are now 35-3, while the Bulldogs go to 26-7 and will meet in the sectional final Round of 16 match Wednesday night at 6 p.m., with the winner to advance to the Okawville super-sectional against the winner of the Marion Crab Orchard sectional, either Norris City-Omaha-Enfield or Campbell Hill Trico, on Friday evening at 6 p.m. The Warriors' very successful season ends at 35-2, while Nokomis finishes up at 30-7-1.

CLASS 2A AT GREENVILLE

It will be a Clinton County sectional final at Greenville, as Breese Central won the first semifinal over Shelbyville 25-12, 25-12, while Breese Mater Dei Catholic eliminated Staunton 25-11, 25-12 in the second semifinal.

The Cougars are now 33-4, while the Knights improve to 29-6, and will play each other in the sectional final Round of 16 match Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. The winner goes to the Carlinville Super-Sectional, where they will play the winner of the Pleasant Plains sectional, either the host Cardinals, Petersburg Porta or Carthage Illini West, Friday evening at 6 p.m. in the Carlinville Big House. The Rams end their season at 25-11, while the Bulldogs finish up at 27-11.

CLASS 3A AT MASCOUTAH

In the semifinals of the Mascoutah sectional, the host Indians won over Effingham 25-19, 25-20, and in the second semifinal, it was Freeburg winning over Salem 25-14, 25-15.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mascoutah goes to 33-4, while the Midgets are now 28-11 and will go up against each other in the sectional final Round of 16 match Wednesday night at 6 p.m. The Mascoutah-Freeburg winner meets the winner of the Springfieild Southeast sectional, either Chatham Glenwood, Lincoln, Normal University or Taylorville, in the Taylorville super-sectional Friday night at 6 p.m. The Flaming Hearts ended their season at 26-12, while the Wildcats wind up at 15-20.

CLASS 4A PEKIN SECTIONAL AT COLLINSVILLE

In the first semifinal of the Pekin sectional, played at Collinsville's Vergil Fletcher Gym, Belleville West continued its postseason winning streak by upsetting O'Fallon 25-19, 25-20 to advance to Wednesday's final.

The Maroons, now 19-18, meet Normal Community West, a 25-20, 25-9 winner over Minooka in the semifinal played at Pekin, in the final at Pekin's Dawdy Hawkins Gym Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. The West-NCW winner plays the winner of the Chicago Mother McAuley Catholic sectional, either the host Mighty Macs or Chicago Marist Catholic, in the Normal Community super-sectional Round of 16 match on Friday at 7 p.m. The Panthers' season ends at 24-14, while the Indians were eliminated with a 20-16 record.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS --- CLASS 1A SUPER-SECTIONAL MATCHES

AT VIRDEN NORTH MAC

COLUMBIA 1, WILLIAMSVILLE 0: A first-half strike by Micah James, assisted by Hayes Van Breusegen, was all that Columbia needed to take the win over WIlliamsville and advance to the state finals this weekend.

Brady Hemminghaus had two saves in goal to record the clean sheet and help the Eagles advance to the last four.

The Bullets finish at 19-4-2, while Columbia is now 17-3-4 and advance to the IHSA Class 1A state finals, where they will play Normal University, who won the Herscher super-sectional over the host Tigers 3-0, in the second semifinal Thursday evening at 7 p.m at Hoffman Estates High School in northwest suburban Chicago. The third and fourth place game will be played Friday at 12 noon and the state final is set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

In the other two super-sectional matches, at Chicago Marine Leadership Academy, Winnetka North Shore Country Day won over Chicago University 2-0 and at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central, Peoria Christian eliminated Johnsburg 4-1. NSCD and Peoria Christian will square off in the first semifinal on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

More like this: