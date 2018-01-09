GIRLS BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 55, TEUTOPOLIS 42: Kaylee Eaton led the way with 20 points as Civic Memorial defeated traditional central Illinois basketball power Teutopolis 55-42 in Bethalto Monday night; the Eagles went to 17-1 on the year while the Wooden Shoes fell to 19-2.

Alaria Tyus added 11 points for CM while Anna Hall scored eight; the Shoes were led by Sadie Bueker's 13 points, with Macy Michels contributing 11. The Eagles were scheduled travel to North St. Louis County for a clash with McCluer North at 4 p.m. today, followed by a MVC rematch with Highland at 6 p.m. Thursday at home.

BREESE MATER DEI 66, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 32: Kierra Winkeler's 20 points helped extend Marquette Catholic's skid as Breese Mater Dei defeated the Explorers 66-32 in Breese Monday night. Marquette fell to 10-5 with their fourth straight loss while the Knights went to 14-5.

Lauren Fischer led MCHS with 18 points, with Regina Guehlstorf and Kennedy Neal each had four points; Myah Beckmann added 17 points for Mater Dei. Marquette next meets Nokomis at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at home.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 59, DUPO 26: Metro East Lutheran scored a 59-26 win over Dupo on the road Monday night; the Knights went to 7-4 on the year, while the Tigers fell to 1-13.

Sami Kasting led the way with a 14-point game for MEL while Ellen Schulte added 11 points and Miriam Wolff scored seven; the Knights next meet up with Gillespie at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the road before traveling to Murphysboro for a 1:30 p.m. Saturday game.

CARLINVILLE 51, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 30: Rachel Olroyd had 19 points as Carlinville defeated Piasa Southwestern in a South Central Conference game in Carlinville Monday night; the Birds fell to 5-9 overall, 0-3 in the SCC, while the Cavaliers went to 12-7 overall, 3-4 in the league.

Annie Gallaher, Rylee Smith and Molly Novack each had five points to lead Piasa, who next meets up with North Mac at 6 p.m. Jan. 16 in the North Mac Tournament.

