BOYS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 7, MATTOON 0

Tyler Wilson had a hat trick, while both A.J. Garrett and Trent Heflin had braces (two goals each) as CM took the win over Mattoon at Hauser Field.

Justin Banovs, Heflin and Wilson all had two assists each, while both Garrett and Talon Miller also had assists. Brendyn Cox had two saves as he and Devyn Ambrose shared the clean sheet.

The Eagles are now 10-5-0, while the Green Wave is now 4-9-0.

In other matches played on Monday, Trenton Wesclin won over Valmeyer 9-1, Greenville slipped past East Alton-Wood River 2-0, Father McGIvney Catholic won over Breese Mater Dei Catholic 2-0, Columbia won at Highland 5-1 and Belleville Althoff Catholic won over visiting Metro-East Lutheran 4-0.

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

ST. DOMINIC CATHOLIC (O'FALLON, MO.) 4, EDWARDSVILLE 0

Josie Maasary scored twice, while Grace Luedde and Joana Susai also scored as St. Dominic won over Edwardsville at Tiger Stadium.

Laney Poropat and Susai had assists for the Crusaders, while Mia Schickler had two saves in goal. Samantah Huffman made four saves in goal for the Tigers, while Bri Miller had one save.

St. Dominic is now 5-6-0, while Edwardsville goes to 5-5-0.

GIRLS TENNIS

In a Southwestern Conference dual meet at Alton High's tennis courts, the host Redbirds won over Collinsville 8-1. Toby Hawkes was the only winner for the Kahoks on the night, winning her match 1-6, 6-3, 10-7.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 32-9-25, CARLINVILLE 30-25-20

Marquette took an exciting first-set win, then dropped the second set before taking the deciding set in a close match over Carlinville in Alton.

Arista Bunn had two points, two aces and six assists for the Explorers, while Adira Bunn had seven kills, Makaily Irby had 17 digs, Rose Brangenberg had nine points, three aces, 11 assists and five digs, Kendall Meisenheimer had tow points, two aces and a block, Emma Dempsey served up six points, Taelor Williams had four kills and Ella Tesson came up with five kills.

Ella Clevenger had two kills for the Cavaliers, with Makenah Dugan having five points, a kill and an assist, Hannah Gibson had three kills and a block, Kallie Kimbro came up with six kills, a block and an assist, Jordyn Loveless had two points, two aces, eight kills and a block, Maddie Murphy had three kills and a block, Chloe Pope had 12 points, three aces and two assists, Isabella Tiburzi had nine points, two aces, six kills and 17 assists, Karly Tipps served up eight points and three aces and Braley Wiser had five points and four assists.

Marquette is now 9-10, while Carlinville goes to 9-6.

In other matches played on Monday, Valmeyer defeated Chester 25-17, 21-25, 25-14, Roxana got by Piasa Southwestern 25-18, 25-18 and Collinsville defeated St. Louis Lift for Life Academy 25-9, 15-25 25-14.

