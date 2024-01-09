BOYS BASKETBALL

CAMP POINT CENTRAL 51, HARDIN CALHOUN/BRUSSELS 39

In the 100th edition of the Winchester West Central Invitational Tournament, Camp Point Central took a win over Calhoun.

The Warriors led after the first quarter 15-6, but saw the lead cut to 22-21 at halftime. The Cougars took the lead at 36-31 after the third quarter, then outscored Calhoun in the fourth quarter 14-8 to take the win.

Connor Longnecker led the Warriors with 17 points, Chase Caselton came up with eight points, Lane Eilerman had six points, Jack Zipprich scored four points, Jack Webster came up with three points and Jake Snyders scored a single point.

The Cougars are now 13-3, while the Warriors fall to 12-5.

In the only other result on Monday, Ste. Genevieve, Mo., Valle Catholic defeated Valmeyer 60-50.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARLINVILLE 46, RIVERTON 40

Carlinville held off a second-half rally to defeat Riverton at the Carlinville Big House.

The Cavaliers led all the way through, with leads of 17-5, 28-11 and 33-27 after the first three quarters. with the fourth quarter ending in a 13-13 tie.

Isabella Tiburzi led Carlinville with 19 points, while Kaitlyn Reels had 13 points, Jordyn Loveless scored eight points and Hannah Gibson hit for six points.

The Cavies are now 16-4, while the Hawks go to 8-10.

COLLINSVILLE 56, WATERLOO 28

Collinsville bounced back nicely from a loss at Edwardsville last Thursday to pick up a road win at Waterloo.

The Kahoks led all the way, holding leads of 19-5, 31-13 and 51-22 after the first three quarters, with the Bulldogs outscoring Collinsville 6-5 in the fourth.

Talesha Gilmore led Collinsville with 20 points, while Ella Guerrero came up with 11 points, Katie Bardwell hit for nine points, Carsyn Moad scored seven points, Lily Carlisle had four points, Ashley Janini hit for three points and Danajah Willis scored two points.

The Kahoks are now 9-8, while Waterloo goes to 7-12.

In other results on Monday, in the opening day of the Lady Spartan Classic at White Hall North Greene, Westchester West Central won over Bunker Hill 50-12 and Franklin South County got past Pleasant Hill/Barry Western 25-24, while Father McGivney Catholic rolled past Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 59-28.

MVCHA HOCKEY

COLLINSVILLE 6. HIGHLAND 5

Kyle Lee and Eric Denny both scored twice to help the Kahoks win their only their third game of the season, and back-to-back games for the first time this season, in their win over Highland at the Wilson Park ice rink in Granite City.

Lincoln Duffy and Owen Stinnett also scored for Collinsville, with Denny scoring the winner with inside five minutes left.

The Kahoks are now 3-13-1, while the Bulldogs go to 2-14-0.

In MVCHA results from last Thursday, Jan. 4, Collinsville won over Bethalto 8-3, St. John Vianney Catholic defeated East Alton-Wood River 4-0 and Belleville and Granite City ended up in a 1-1 draw.

BOWLING

ALTON BOYS TAKE WIN OVER COLLINSVILLE, KAHOK GIRLS DEFEAT REDBIRDS IN DUAL MEETS

The Alton and Collinsville bowling teams split a pair of meet on Monday at Bowl Haven Lanes.

The Redbirds won the boys meet 27-13, while the Kahok girls won over Alton 38-2. It was the last meet of the season for the boys, while the girls regular season will be ending in the next two weeks, with the IHSA state series ready to open for both the boys and girls.

In the boys meet, Collinsville's Jacob Taylor had his team's high series with a 642, while Jace Coats had his team's high game of 258. Livia Montgomery had both the high game and series for the girls with a 244 and 661, respectively.

The Kahok boys end their conference season at 7-8, and will compete in the IHSA Belleville East regional on Saturday, while the Redbirds host their own regional, also on Saturday, at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton.

The Collinsville girls are now 7-1 with two conference meets left, and will start their state series on Feb. 3, with Alton going to the Decatur Eisenhower regional and Collinsville bowling in the Belleville East regional.

