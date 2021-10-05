MONDAY, OCTOBER 4 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

ALTON 25-24-25, GRANITE CITY 20-26-21: Alton came out on top in a hard-fought three set win over Granite at the Redbirds Nest.

Grace Carter had eight points, three aces, five kills, three blocks and three assists for the Redbirds, while Audrey Evola served up two points, Taylor Freer had a point, two kills and 25 assists, Reese Plont had nine points, two aces, five kills and a block, Renee Raglin had 14 kills, four blocks and an assist, Abbie Smith had six points and an ace, Taryn Wallace had two points, four kills and two blocks and Alyssa Wisniewski served up 15 points with two aces, five kills and a block.

Alton is now 9-9-2 on the year, while the Warriors fall to 8-18-1.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 8-19: Marquette led from start to finish in recording a two-set win over visiting Southwestern at Marquette Family Arena.

Rose Brangenberg had a point, an ace, a kill and seven assists for the Explorers, while Ellanour Brass had two points and an ace, Sydney Ehrmann had six points and two aces, Olivia Ellebracht had five kills and an assist, Torrie Fox and two kills, a block and an assist, Allison Geiger had a pair of kills, Lily Kratschmer had a kill, Kendall Meisenheimer served up a point, Kylie Murray had four kills and two blocks, Ryan O'Leary served up seven points with two aces, Shay O'Leary had two points, Chloe White had a kill, Abby Williams had seven points, an ace, a kill and an assist, Natalie Wills had three kills and Allison Woolbridge had a point, an ace and six assists.

Marquette is now 21-4-2 for the season, while the Piasa Birds drop to 3-14.

BREESE CENTRAL 26-26, ROXANA 19-16: Homestanding Breese Central took a two-set sweep over Roxana in a Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division match at the Central gym.

Laynie Gehrs had four kills for the Shells, while Destiny Vuylsteke had two, C.J. Ross came up with four assists, Kaylyn Dixon had nine digs, with Bailey Hill having eight, and Dixon served up five points.

The Shells are now 10-12 for the season.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 20-25-25, JERSEY 25-18-21: Northwestern lost the first set, but the Tigers rallied to take the next two sets and the match over Jersey at Havens Gym.

Kari Krueger had a big match for the Panthers with 17 kills and 13 digs, while Carly Daniels had eight kills, a block and five digs, Kendall Davis had 21 digs, Brooke Anderson had 32 assists and Dani Long had four kills and four blocks.

Jersey is now 9-15 on the season.

BOYS SOCCER

CARLINVILLE 5, RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 0: Treiton Park had a hat trick, while Paeton Brown and Levi Yudinsky also scored as Carlinville defeated Lincolnwood at home.

Brown, Brody Harris, Tyler Summers and Yudinsky all had assists for the Cavaliers, while Will Meyer stopped three Lancer shots in recording the clean sheet.

Carlinville is now 15-2-0.

TRIAD 7, ROCHESTER 0: Jake Stewart's brace (two goals) led the way, with Ethan Dudley, Tobey Suter, Wyatt Suter, Tanner Vosholler and Cory Warren also finding the back of the net as Triad won at home over Rochester.

Luke Beeman, Gibson Hunt, Stewart, Warren and Roger Weber all had assists for the Knights, while David DuPont made a pair of saves in recording the clean sheet over the Rockets.

Triad is now 15-0-1 for the year.

GRANITE CITY 3, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1: Judah Black had a brace (two goals) and Armando Hernandez also scored as Granite took the three points over McGivney at Bouse Road.

Caden Hibbets assisted twice for the Warriors, while Hernandez also had an assist. Izzak Cell and Victor Mendez shared the win in goal.

Granite City is now 9-8-1, while the Griffins fall to 4-12-1.

In another game, Metro-East Lutheran won a wild affair with Valmeyer, with both teams combining for nine goals in the second half as the Knights won at the Pirates 9-5. Both teams are now 2-7-0 for the year.

