MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MONDAY'S RESULTS

ALTON 25-16-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 23-25-16: Alton won a close three-set match on the road at Southwestern.

Grace Carter had nine points, four aces, two kills, two blocks and an assist for the Redbirds, while Audrey Evola served up three points, Taylor Freer had four points, three kills. a block and 21 assists, Payton Olney served up 10 points and an assist to go along with two assists, Tayen Orr had four kills, Reese Plont had five points, three kills, a block and an assist, Renee Raglin had seven kills, three blocks and two assists and Alyssa Wisniewski had six points, an ace and eight kills.

Alton is now 8-6-2, while the Piasa Birds go to 3-11.

CARLINVILLE 25-25, MT. OLIVE 12-7: Carlinville went on the road and took a two-set sweep over Mt. Olive.

Lizzy Clarkson had an assist for the Cavaliers, while Makenah Dugan had six points and two aces, Jordyn Loveless had three kills, Melanie Murphy had a point, an ace and eight kills, Addie Ruyle had four points, three aces and an assist, Catie Sims had an assist, Jill Slayton came up with six points, two aces, five kills and an assist, Isabella Tiburzi had two points, two aces, a kill and 11 assists and Ella Walker had 13 points, six aces, three kills and an assist.

Carlinville is now 7-7 on the season, while the Wildcats go to 1-13.

Marquette defeated Roxana at Roxana

MARQUETTE 25-22-25, ROXANA 21-25-23

Leaders for Marquette were:

Torrie Fox with 9 service points, 10 assists and 4 kills

Olivia Ellebracht with 8 kills

Kylie Murray with 8 blocks (4 assists and 4 solos), 10 digs, and 3 kills

Allison Woolbright with 8 assists and 2 aces

Sydney Ehrman with 7 service points, 2 aces, 9 digs

Abby Williams with 20 digs and 8 service points

Chloe White and Natalie Wills with 4 kills each.

Marquette is 16-1-2.

LITCHFIELD 25-25, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 18-23: Metro-East hung tough and played well, but Litchfield got the twp-set sweep at Hooks Gym.

Lexi Bozarth had three points, two kills and a block for the Knights, while Tay Heard had three points and an assist, Sarah Henke had two points, six kills and four blocks, Aprile Hepner had a kill, a block and an assist, Emma Lorenz had two kills and four blocks, Vivienne Runnalls had a point and nine assists, Sidnee Schwarz had six points and a kill and Melanie Wilson had seven points, two aces, five blocks and an assist.

The Knights are now 6-10 for the year.

VALMEYER 25-25, VALLEY PARK, MO. 9-3: Valmeyer led all the way in sweeping Valley Park, Mo. at home.

Hannah Gibson had a block for the Pirates, while Jayna Krekel had 18 points, four aces, a block and 18 assists, Mia McSchooler had five blocks, Brooke Miller had 10 points, four aces, 10 kills and three blocks, Kiersten Miller had eight points, six aces, three blocks and four assists and Markee Voelker had three points and two kills.

Valmeyer goes to 12-7, while Valley Park is now 3-10.

FRIDAY'S RESULT

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 25-25-25, PROVIDENCE CLASSICAL CHRISTIAN 16-23-5: MVCS swept Providence Classical Christian of St. Louis at home for their second win of the season.

Sarah Markel had 11 aces and 11 digs for the Warriors, while Anna Gaworski had three kills and four assists.

MVCS is now 2-5 for the season.

BOYS SOCCER

FRIDAY'S RESULT

MARANTHA BAPTIST ACADEMY 10, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 2: Cameron Golike and Gray Sapp both found the back of the net as MVCS lost at home to Marantha Baptist of St. Robert, Mo.

The Warriors are now 0-7-0 for the season.

BOYS GOLF

Results from Spencer T Olin:

JERSEY 166

CM 178

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 199

Co-Medalist Mason Seymour & Sean Churchman 40

Runner up - Sam Buckley 42

Par 36

Other scores:

Garret Smith 45

Austin Hayes 43

Tyler Noble 43

Bradley Isringhausen 47

Record 12-5

MORE JERSEY WEEKEND RESULTS

JERSEY JV SOCCER: Placed first at the Civic Memorial Junior Varsity Tournament. The Panthers had three straight wins to earn the title: 4-1 over Freeburg, 6-0 over EAWR, and 1-0 over CM. With under a minute to go, a game-winner by Adam Kribs scored against CM with an assist by Hunter Herkert and several game-saving stops by keeper Isaac Wargo for the triumph.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY: Placed sixth at the Highland Invitational. The top runner for the girls was Halie Carter. Kate Heitzig set a personal record.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY: Cole Martinez placed fifth and Griffin Williams 22nd.

MONDAY'S RESULTS

GRANITE CITY 4, HIGHLAND 1: Elliott Boyer hit for a brace (two goals), while Judah Black and Ivan Hernandez also struck for the Warriors in a road win at Highland.

Cade Bobbitt, Ryan DeGonia, Ian Knobelock-Narvaez and Alex Weaver all has assists for the Warriors, while Izaak Cell recorded the three points in goal.

Both Granite and the Bulldogs are now 6-5-0 for the season.

WILLIAMSVILLE 4, CARLINVILLE 3: Treiton Park had a brace (two goals) while Levi Yudinsky also scored as Carlinville lost at home to Williamsville

Will Meyer had six saves in goal for the Cavaliers.

Carlinville is now 10-2-0 for the season.

