MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 50, BUNKER HILL 38: Southwestern jumped out to a 20-11 first quarter lead, then outscored Bunker Hill 21-8 in the second half, shutting the Minutemen out in the final quarter, in going on to the win at Hlafka Hall.

The Piasa Birds did get out to their 20-11 lead at quarter time, but the Minutemen rallied to cut the lead to 29-27 at halftime. Southwestern then opened their lead back to 40-35 after three quarters and shut out Bunker Hill 10-0 in the final quarter to gain the win.

Addis Moore led the way for Southwestern with 18 points, while Carson Cooley added 16, Brady Salzman had five points, Cale Schuchman and Charlie Darr had four points each, Hank Bouillon scored two points and Lane Gage scored one.

Grant Burch led the Minutemen with 15 points, while Devon Ralston had eight points, Ethan Collins had six points and Corey Hall, Jayden Hausman and Keegan Ralston all had two points.

The Piasa Birds are now 1-2, while Bunker Hill opens at 0-1.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 49, CIVIC MEMORIAL 46: East Alton-Wood River built a 23-18 lead at halftime, then held off a second half CM rally to take their second win of the season at EAWR Memorial Gym/Chick Summers Home Court.

The Oilers jumped out to a 15-8 first quarter lead, then held their 23-18 halftime advantage, but the Eagles cut the deficit to 36-35 after three quarters. EAWR outscored CM in the final quarter 13-11 to gain the win.

Evan Merritt led the Oilers with 16 points, while Spencer Slayden came up with 14 points, Antonio Hardin added seven, both Ahmad Allen and Seth Slayden scored five points each and Ryan Dawson had two points.

Trey Hall was the Eagles' leading scorer with 15 points, with Logan Turbyfil close behind at 14 points, Jevon Serafini had nine points and Sam Buckley had eight points.

EAWR is now 2-1, while CM starts out at 0-1.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULT

ALTON 52, COLLINSVILLE 44: Alton made history with their win on Saturday at Vergil Fletcher Gym, ending a 25-game Southwestern Conference losing streak with their season opening win over the Kahoks.

Collinsville led after the first quarter 9-6, then took a 20-16 lead into the locker rooms at halftime, but the Redbirds rallied to take a 33-26 lead after three quarters, then outscored the Kahoks 19-18 to take the win.

Germayia Wallace led a vastly improved Redbirds team with 19 points, while Renee Raglin added 11 points, Kahlilah Gore had eight points, Jimmiela Patterson scored five points and Adrenna Snipes, playing in her first game for Alton after transferring from Marquette Catholic, had three points.

Jenna Scheller led Collinsville with 18 points, with Orianna Givens adding 10 points, Megan Janson had six points, Astacia Bush, Jordan Gary and Ella Guerrero all had three points, and Riley Doyle had a single point.

The Redbirds open the season 1-0, while the Kahoks are 0-1.

MONDAY'S RESULTS

JERSEY 69, BRUSSELS 10: Jersey led from start to finish in winning their third game in as many starts, defeating Brussels at Havens Gym.

The Panthers built a 24-2 lead after the first quarter, led 38-5 at halftime, and 59-7 at the end of the third quarter in going on to the win.

Chloe White led Jersey with 18 points, with Boston Talley adding on nine points, Grace Myers had eight points, Cate Breden and Sally Hudson scored six points each, Tessa Crawford had five points, both Carly Daniels and Bria Tuttle had four points each, Ryleigh Jones scored three points, and Maggie Gorman, Kate Jones and Kari Krueger all had two points each.

Mary Vogel led the Raiders with six points, while Grace Klaas and Alyssa Kress both had two points each.

The Panthers are now 3-0, while Brussels starts the season 0-1.

One other scheduled game, Belleville Althoff Catholic at Father McGivney Catholic, was postponed.

HARDIN CALHOUN 37, CARROLLTON 33: Calhoun used an 11-3 third-quarter run to take the lead, and Emily Clowers hit both ends of a one-and-one 15 seconds from full time to help give the Warriors the win in their season opener at Carrollton.

Calhoun led 12-6 at the end of the opening quarter, but the Hawks came back to take a 19-18 lead at the interval. The Warriors then used their 11-3 third quarter run to go ahead 29-22, and held off Carrollton despite being outscored in the fourth 11-8 to take the win.

Colleen Schumann led Calhoun with 14 points, while Jaelyn Hill had eight points, Ella Sievers and Clowers each had four points, Elly Pohlman had three points, and both Maddie Buchanan and Lucy Kallal both scored two points.

Haley Schnelten led the Hawks with 10 points, while Sophie Pohlman had seven points, Ava Uhles had five points, both Callie McAdams and Paige Henson had four points each and Ella Stumpf had three points.

The Warriors start the season at 1-0, while Carrollton is 1-1.

BOWLING

ALTON BOYS AND GIRLS TEAMS FALL TO COLLINSVILLE IN SEASON OPENERS: The Alton boys varsity and junior varsity boys team, along with the girls varsity teams, were defeated by Collinsville in the delayed season openers for both schools at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville.

The Redbird boys varsity lost to the Kahoks 34-6, while the junior varsity lost 7-0. Collinsville's girls team won over Alton 39-1 in the three matches.

Grant Haegle led the Redbirds' boys varsity with a 575 series, including a high game of 194. while Nathan Hay had the high series for Collinsville, rolling a 647 set and a high game of 242.

In the junior varsity match, Ryan Cook led Alton with a 475 series, with a high game of 171, with Ben Sloan leading the Kahoks with a 539 series and a high game of 213.

Jaelyn Dierking rolled a 447 set for Alton in the girls match, with her best game being a 176, and Clara Velloff had a 356 set, including a 135 best game. Collinsville was led by Ashleigh Thillman's 579 series, with a high game of 234.

The Redbirds next bowl at Highland on Tuesday afternoon.

Towell 598 Series, Watson 542 Series, Miller Has 475 Series For Panthers

The Jersey High School boys bowling squad was paced by Danny Towell with a 598 series and Hunter Watson with a 542 series in a Monday bowling match against Mascoutah. Leading the Panthers was Emma Miller - 475 series.

The boys were defeated 3148 pins to 2550 pins. The boys are now 1-2 on the young season.

The girls were defeated by a pin total of 2566 to 2060.

JCMS Volleyball drops 7th and 8th grade games to Roxana - both in three-game thrillers.