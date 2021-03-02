LITCHFIELD 61, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 59 (OT): Southwestern lost a close decision in overtime on the road at Litchfield in a South Central Conference tilt.

The Purple Panthers held a 14-11 lead after the first quarter, then extended the edge to 25-20 at halftime. The Piasa Birds fought back to take a 39-36 lead after three quarters, with the teams stalemated at 52-52 at the end of regulation. Litchfield then outscored Southwestern 9-7 in the overtime to take the win.

Jace Stewart led the Purple Panthers with 15 points, while both Blake McGIll and Carson Saathoff had 10 points each, Bryce Hires scored nine points, Keenan Powell had eight, Jordan Harris scored four points, Gavin Thimsen had three points and Chase Hires came up with two points.

Addis Moore had one of his best games of the season for the Birds with 25 points, while Cale Schuchman had 12 points, Brady Salzman connected for nine points, Carson Cooley had six points, Charlie Darr came up with five and Lane Gage added two points.

Litchfield is now 1-5, while Southwestern falls to 3-7.

PANA 49, CARLINVILLE 42: In another SCC game, homestanding Pana jumped out to a 10-point lead at quarter time and didn't look back in defeating Carlinville.

The Panthers led all the way through, with scores at the end of the quarters reading 18-8, 32-17 and 42-31, with the Cavaliers outscoring Pana 11-7 in the final period, but the Panthers prevailing on the evening.

Andrew Ambrose led Pana with 27 points, while Brendan Schoonover had 10 points, Colin Schmitz had eight points and both Kyle Kuhn and Lane Funneman had two points each.

Ethan Trimm led Carlinville with 16 points, while Ethan Siglock had 11 points, Aaron Wills had eight points, Ayden Tiburzi scored five points and Trenton Clevenger had two points.

The Panthers are now 8-1 on the season, while the Cavvies fall to 2-9.

GREENVILLE 53, ROXANA 26: Greenville went on a 20-0 run during the first and second periods to take command of the game in their SCC home win over visiting Roxana.

The Comets took a 14-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, then led 29-15 at halftime and 51-21 at the end of the third, triggering the running clock rule in the fourth, as the Shells outscored Greenville 5-2 in the period.

Jack Schaufelberger led the Comets with 13 points, while Desmond Gardner had 11 points and Fletcher Manhart added nine points. The Shells were led by Braeden Wells led Roxana with eight points, while Cade Slayden added six.

Greenville improves to 8-2, while Roxana is now 6-7.

BUNKER HILL 39, HARDIN CALHOUN 30: Bunker Hill pulled away in the final quarter to defeat visiting Calhoun at Hlafka Hall.

The Minutemen held a 10-9 lead after the first quarter, then led at halftime 22-19 and 26-23 at the end of the third quarter, outscoring the Warriors 13-7 in the final term to win.

Grant Burch led Bunker Hill with 14 points, with Devon Ralston adding 12 points, Ethan Collins had seven points and Corey Hall had six points.

Ben Eberlin once again led Calhoun, coming up with 18 points, while Zach Quiller had five points, Brody Caselton four and Bryce Eilerman had three points.

The Minutemen are now 7-3, while the Warriors drop to 7-4.

One game --- Maryville Christian at East Alton-Wood River --- was postponed.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 41, CARROLLTON 32: Jacksonville Routt held off a charge from Carrollton to gain the home win.

The Hawks led after one quarter 8-6, but the Rockets took a 20-13 lead at halftime, with Carrollton cutting the deficit to 27-26 after three, but Routt outscored the Hawks in the final period 14-6 to take the win.

Ava Uhles and Kinser both led Carrollton with 11 points each, while Haley Schnelten scored four points and Callie McAdams, Graci Albrecht and Ella Stumpf all had two points each.

Routt stays undefeated at 7-0, while the Hawks are now 1-4.

PANA 55, CARLINVILLE 36: Pana jumped out to a big lead at halftime and went on to the SCC win at Carlinville's Big House.

The Panthers led all the way through, having advantages of 17-10, 32-17 and 45-28 at the end of the first thee quarters, then outscored the Cavaliers 10-8 in the final term.

Jillian Hamilton led Pana with 21 points, while Anna Beyers chipped in 15 points, Lainey Hicks had six points, Jadyn Bearup scored four points, Brayer Denton had three points and Kylie Hendrickson, Ellie Kuhn and Kiley Ladage all had two points each.

Gracie Reels led Carlinville with 15 points, while Jill Slayton added 11 points and Melanie Murphy, Lillie Reels and Madison Wieties all had two points apiece.

The Panthers are now 6-1, while the Cavvies fall to 5-5.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 61, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 26: CM led all the way through, building its lead throughout the game in going on to the home win over Mater Dei.

The Eagles led all the way through, with leads after each quarter of 9-4, 27-13 and 51-19, then outscored the Knights in the final quarter 10-7.

Tori Standefer led CM with 22 points, while Azia Ray had 14 points, Kelbie Zupan scored 10, Olivia Durban and Jackie Woelfel had six points each, Claire Christeson had two points and Harper Buhs had a single point.

The Eagles are now 10-1 on the year, while Mater Dei goes to 3-4.

