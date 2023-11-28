BOYS BASKETBALL

In the only area boys game that was played on Monday, Drew Horn scored 31 points to lead Lebanon past Maryville Christian 57-50. The Greyhounds are now 2-3, while the Lions open their season 0-1.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 42, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 20

Althoff made their debut game in the Gateway Metro Conference a successful one in leading from start to finish in defeating visiting Marquette.

Laila Davis, Kel'c Robinson, and Allie Weiner all led the Explorers with four points each, while Addison Pranger had three points and Grace Fisher and Izzy Hough both had two points apiece.

The Crusaders are now 2-3, while Marquette goes to 0-3.

CARLINVILLE 48, CARROLLTON 43

Carlinville used a fourth-quarter rally to pull out a close win over Carrollton at the Hawks' gym.

The Cavaliers led after the first quarter 15-6, but the Hawks rallied to tie the game 22-22 at halftime. Carrollton took a 37-31 lead after three quarters, with Carlinville outscoring the Hawks in the fourth 17-6 to take the win.

Isabella Tiburzi led the Cavies with 11 points, while both Hannah Gibson and Kaitlyn Reels had 10 points each, Braley Wiser scored nine points, Jordyn Loveless had six points and Ruthie Reels had two points.

Lauren Flowers had a big game for Carrollton, scoring 23 points, while Harper Darr added 15 points, Abby Flowers and Darci Albrecht each scored two points and Megan Church scored a single point.

Carlinville is now 4-1, while the Hawks go to 3-3.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 69, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 13

In another GMC opener, McGivney held Maryville to two points in the first half in going on to the win at home.

The Griffins led throughout, holding edges of 16-2, 34-2, and 49-11 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Lions in the fourth quarter 20-2.

Sami Oller led McGivney with 13 points, while Emily Johnson added 11 points, Mia Lieberman had 10 points, Alexa Jones scored seven points, Natalie Beck, Devin Ellis and Peyton Ellis all scored five points each, Jada Zumwalt hit for four points and Katherine Empson, Ava Giovando and Sabrina Ivnik all scored three points apiece.

The Griffins are now 2-2, while Maryville goes to 0-2.

In other games played on Monday, Bunker Hill defeated Dupo 38-25, and Highland defeated Waterloo 61-46, while the result of Lebanon at Valmeyer was not available.

GIRLS BOWLING

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

TRIAD INVITATIONAL

KAHOKS PLACE THREE BOWLERS IN TOP TEN, WIN TRIAD INVITATIONAL, KNIGHTS FINISH 11TH: Laila Jaoko, Kellen Stephan and Emily Dahl all finished fifth, sixth and seventh respectively as Collinsville's girls bowling team won the Triad Invitational on Saturday.

The Kahoks won the tournament with a six-game score of 5,896, with Belleville East placing second at 5.744, O'Fallon came in third at 5.294, Mascoutah was fourth at 5.263 and Taylorville rounded out the top five with a score of 5,220. The host Knights finished 11th with a three-game scored of 2,087.

Emma Matsantonis of Columbia won the individual title with a six-game score of 1.253, with Olivia Hemmerle of Belleville East was second at 1,250, Amber Montante of O'Fallon finished third was third at 1,222 and Arianna Schuherdt of the Lancers and Jaoko tied for fourth with identical scored 1,186, Schuherdt placing fourth on a tiebreak.

Stephen was sixth with a score of 1,168 and Dahl finished seventh with a score of 1,144,while Taylor Mordis had a five-game set of 1,069. Brylee Proffitt led the Knights with a score of 1,066.

BOYS BOWLING

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

FIRST FUTURES JUNIOR VARSITY TOURNAMENT AT ST. CLAIR BOWL, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

BUCHANAN FINISHES FIFTH INDIVIDUALLY AS REDBIRDS TAKE THIRD IN FIRST FUTURES JV TOURNAMENT: Brayden Buchanan finished fifth in the individual standing as the Alton boys junior varsity team came in third at the first Futures JV tournament Saturday at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights, with O'Fallon as the host team.

Mascoutah Purple won the event, with Belleville East coming in second and the Redbirds were third in the 10-team field.

Darren Klein of the Indians won the individual title with a score of 1,300, while Buchanan was fifth with a score of 1,243. Ben Schultz placed 14th, Jackson Lewis was 15th and Joey Ventimiglia was 24th.

