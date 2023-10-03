MONDAY, OCTOBER 2 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

BREESE CENTRAL 25-25, ROXANA 12-10: Central jumped out to quick early leads in taking the match over Roxana.

Sarah Baldwin had four kills for the Shells, while Abby Gehrs had two kills, Daisy Daugherty had five assists, Gemma Pruett had five digs and Baldwin had three blocks.

The Cougars are now 18-3, while Roxana is now 8-10.

CARLINVILLE 25-25, JERSEY 19-22: Carlinville took a very close straight set win over Jersey at Havens Gym.

Ella Clevenger had four kills and two blocks for the Cavies, while Makenah Dugan served up six points, Hannah Gibson had four kills and a block, Kallie Kimbro had three kills, Jordyn Loveless served up a single point to go along with three kills and a block, Maddie Murphy had a kill, Chloe Pope had a point and an assist, Addie Ruyle had a point and an ace, Isabella Tiburzi had three points, two aces, eight kills, a block and 14 assists, Karly Tipps served up nine points and an ace and Braley Wiser had four points, an ace and three assists.

Carlinville is now 13-8, with the Panthers slipping to 5-15.

In other matches played on Monday, Alton defeated visiting Granite City 25-20, 23-25, 25-12 and Carrollton won over East Alton-Wood River 27-25, 25-19.

BOYS SOCCER

FREEBURG 7, ROXANA 0: Owen Zobrist hit for a hat trick, while Michael Cooper, Riley Frech, Dathan Krauss and Sam Rauckman all scored as Freeburg took the three points over Roxana at home.

Aidan Parrish had two assists for the Midgets, while Frech, Cooper Sutton, Colton Young, and both Ethan and Owen Zobrist all had assists and Lain Krauss made three saves in sharing the clean sheet with Will Benedick.

Freeburg is now 9-3-1, while the Shells go to 6-7-0.

GRANITE CITY 2, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 2: Armando Hernandez's brilliant brace (two goals) were offset by a pair of goals in the second half as the Warriors and Griffins played to a draw at Boise Road.

Nash Young had an assist for Granite, while the statistics for McGivney were not available.

The Warriors are now 1-7-2, while the Griffins go to 6-8-2.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 7, ERLENMEYER 0: Jack Schwarz had a hat trick, while both Rodrigo Fuertes and Drake Luebbert both had braces (two goals) as Metro-East won at Valmeyer.

Benjamin Lonicer and Carter Pryor both had assists for the Knights, while Gage Trendley had six saves in goal in recording the clean sheet.

Metro-East is now 4-12-0, while the Pirates are 1-11-0.

WATERLOO 2, COLLINSVILLE 1: Caeden Wille scored in the opening period, with Eli Schwear scoring in the second half and Parker LaCroix stopped Landon Mahat on a late penalty kick to give Waterloo the win over Collinsville the win at Kahok Stadium.

Adam Reiniger scored on a second half penalty kick for the Kahoks' only goal, while Ty Kinzinger assisted on both goals for the Bulldogs and LaCroix had 10 saves in goal.

Waterloo is now 13-2-0, while Collinsville is now 6-6-1.

COLUMBIA 4, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Hayes Van Bruesegen had a brace (two goals), while Drew Elliott and Carson Mueth also scored as Columbia won over Marquette at Gordon Moore Park.

Liam Bivens, Sully Bonaldi, Luke Devilde and Van Bruesegen all had assists for the Eagles, while Will Fahnestock had six saves in goal for the Explorers.

Columbia is now 10-3-4, while Marquette is 11-4-1.

In another game played on Monday, Triad got past Rochester 3-2.

