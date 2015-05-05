Monday Scoreboard
MONDAY'S SCORES
BASEBALL
Alton 19, Waterloo Gibault 8 (6 Innings)
Breese Central 11, Metro-East Lutheran 10
Civic Memorial 5, Highland 2
Hardin-Calhoun 13, Payson-Seymour 1 (5 Innings)
Waterloo 3, Jersey 0
Piasa Southwestern 11, Carlinville 10
Roxana 20, East Alton-Wood River 5 (5 Innings)
SOFTBALL
Hardin-Calhoun 10, Payson-Seymour 0 (5 Innings)
Highland 13, Civic Memorial 5
Waterloo 4, Jersey 3
GIRLS SOCCER
Belleville East 1, Marquette 0
East Alton-Wood River 2, Beardstown 0
Roxana 7, Hillsboro 0
Waterloo 3, Jersey 0
MLB
St. Louis 10, Chicago Cubs 9
2015 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
Metropolitan Final: Washington 1, NY Rangers 0 (Capitals lead series 2-1)
2015 NBA PLAYOFFS
East Semifinal: Chicago 99, Cleveland 92 (Bulls lead series 1-0)
West Semifinal: LA Clippers 117, Houston 101 (Clippers lead series 1-0)
