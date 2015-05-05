MONDAY'S SCORES

 

BASEBALL

Alton 19, Waterloo Gibault 8 (6 Innings)

Breese Central 11, Metro-East Lutheran 10

Civic Memorial 5, Highland 2

Hardin-Calhoun 13, Payson-Seymour 1 (5 Innings)

Waterloo 3, Jersey 0

Piasa Southwestern 11, Carlinville 10

Roxana 20, East Alton-Wood River 5 (5 Innings)

 

SOFTBALL

Hardin-Calhoun 10, Payson-Seymour 0 (5 Innings)

Highland 13, Civic Memorial 5

Waterloo 4, Jersey 3

GIRLS SOCCER

 

GIRLS SOCCER

Belleville East 1, Marquette 0

East Alton-Wood River 2, Beardstown 0

Roxana 7, Hillsboro 0

Waterloo 3, Jersey 0

MLB

St. Louis 10, Chicago Cubs 9

 

2015 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Metropolitan Final: Washington 1, NY Rangers 0 (Capitals lead series 2-1)

 

2015 NBA PLAYOFFS

East Semifinal: Chicago 99, Cleveland 92 (Bulls lead series 1-0)

West Semifinal: LA Clippers 117, Houston 101 (Clippers lead series 1-0)

 

