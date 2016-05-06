EDWARDSVILLE - Springer Avenue/Sheridan Avenue (between Illinois 143/East Vandalia and Jefferson Road) will be closed to thru traffic beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, May 9.

The section of Springer Avenue and Sheridan Avenue will be closed to thru traffic for resurfacing and ADA improvements. Advanced warning signs will be posted and motorists shall use other routes.

The City of Edwardsville said it appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this closure.

Please contact the Public Works Department at 618-692-7535 with any questions.

