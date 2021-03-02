MONDAY, MARCH 1 SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Litchfield 61, Piasa Southwestern 59 (OT)

East Alton-Wood River at Maryville Christian --- postponed

Pana 49, Carlinville 42

Edwardsville 61, Madison 28

Greenville 53, Roxana 26

Hillsboro 72, Staunton 44

Granite City 60, Metro-East Lutheran 49

Bunker Hill 39, Hardin Calhoun 30

Mascoutah 36, Marquette Catholic 30

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jacksonville Routt Catholic 41, Carrollton 32

Piasa Southwestern 54, Litchfield 13

Belleville Althoff Catholic 76, Belleville East 72

Carlyle 37, Metro-East Lutheran 36

East Alton-Wood River 35, Maryville Christian 34

Pana 55, Carlinville 36

Greenville 55, Roxana 35

Hillsboro 62, Staunton 35

Father McGivney Catholic 61, Waterloo 52

Civic Memorial 61, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 26

Edwardsville 56, Highland 43

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Saint Louis University 78, Massachusetts 57

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis Blues 5, Anaheim Ducks 4

