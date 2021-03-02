Monday Night Sports Scoreboard
MONDAY, MARCH 1 SPORTS SCOREBOARD
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Litchfield 61, Piasa Southwestern 59 (OT)
East Alton-Wood River at Maryville Christian --- postponed
Pana 49, Carlinville 42
Edwardsville 61, Madison 28
Greenville 53, Roxana 26
Hillsboro 72, Staunton 44
Granite City 60, Metro-East Lutheran 49
Bunker Hill 39, Hardin Calhoun 30
Mascoutah 36, Marquette Catholic 30
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jacksonville Routt Catholic 41, Carrollton 32
Piasa Southwestern 54, Litchfield 13
Belleville Althoff Catholic 76, Belleville East 72
Carlyle 37, Metro-East Lutheran 36
East Alton-Wood River 35, Maryville Christian 34
Pana 55, Carlinville 36
Greenville 55, Roxana 35
Hillsboro 62, Staunton 35
Father McGivney Catholic 61, Waterloo 52
Civic Memorial 61, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 26
Edwardsville 56, Highland 43
NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Saint Louis University 78, Massachusetts 57
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
St. Louis Blues 5, Anaheim Ducks 4
More like this: