Monday Night Sports Scoreboard Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPORTS SCOREBOARD GIRLS BASKETBALL IHSA PLAYOFFS CLASS 1A SUPER-SECTIONALS AT BELVIDERE HIGH SCHOOL Lanark Eastland 74, Chicago Richards 45 AT MT. STERLING BROWN COUNTY Lewistown 69, Concord Triopia 49 AT PONTIAC Danville Schlarman 75, Amboy 34 AT SALEM Hume Shiloh 55, Marissa-Coulterville 28 CLASS 2A SUPER-SECTIONALS AT DE KALB Chicago Marshall 74, Winnebago 61 AT ILLINOIS COLLEGE, JACKSONVILLE Hillsboro 68, Manito Midwest Central 46 AT PONTIAC St. Joseph-Ogden 58, Palos Heights Chicago Christian 35 AT SALEM Teutopolis 37, Nashville 27 CLASS 3A SECTIONAL AT TAYLORVILLE Civic Memorial 61, Decatur MacArthur 49 Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 62, Charleston 60 Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! CLASS 4A SECTIONAL AT NORMAL COMMUNITY WEST Rock Island 52, Normal Community 37 BOYS BASKETBALL IHSA PLAYOFFS CLASS 1A REGIONAL AT CARROLLTON Greenfield Northwestern 71, Griggsville-Perry 66 Carrollton 84, Pleasant Hill 23 CLASS 1A REGIONAL AT HARDIN CALHOUN Bunker Hill 40, Brussels 33 CLASS 1A REGIONAL AT NEW BERLIN White Hall North Greene 55, Raymond Lincolnwood 51 CLASS 2A REGIONAL AT PIASA SOUTHWESTERN Staunton 34, Piasa Southwestern 31 Litchfield 49, Gillespie 37 MVCHA FINALS CLASS 1A – BEST-OF-THREE GAME TWO Triad 7, Bethalto 5 (Knights win series and championship 2-0) NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE SUNDAY RESULT St. Louis Blues 4, Minnesota Wild 0 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip