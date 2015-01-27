HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 3, TRIAD 2: A Brendan Raftery goal on a two-man advantage Tylwith 1:35 left kept the Edwardsville hockey team's perfect season intact as the Tigers beat Triad 3-2 in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at East Alton Ice Rink Monday night.

Tyler Hinterser and Tyler Schaffer also scored for the Tigers; the Knights, 11-5, got goals from Kyle Black and Michael Cortivo.

Hinterser's goal was his 35th of the year, while Schaffer scored his 41st. Brady Griffin had 23 saves for the Tigers, while Triad's Nate Funk had 35 stops.

Raftery's goal put the Tigers at 17-0-0 on the season with one more game left; they'll play Belleville at 8:40 p.m. Thursday at East Alton Ice Rink.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 53, MADISON 35: Karley Schely exploded for 29 points Monday night as Metro-East Lutheran defeated Madison 53-35 in a consolation quarterfinal match of the Lady Hawk Invitational in Carrollton.

The Knights held the Trojans to nine points in the second and third terms to take control of the contest.

Emilee Marcuzzo added nine points for MEL, who will take on Granite City, 54-30 winners over the West Central JV, at 5 p.m. Wednesday in a consolation-bracket semifinal match. Griffin led Madison with 11 points.

ROXANA 59, WATERLOO GIBAULT 28: Maddie Sheraka poured in 29 points as Roxana had no trouble with Waterloo Gibault in a 59-28 non-conference win Monday night.

The Shells jumped out to a 16-6 lead at quarter time and were never threatened as they went to win.

Erica Sheets added 15 points and Hannah Rexford nine for the Shells.

