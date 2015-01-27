Monday night scores
MONDAY'S SCORES
CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL
CONSOLATION QUARTERFINALS
Granite City 54, West Central JV 30
Metro-East Lutheran 53, Madison 35
Greenfield 70, North Greene JV 45
REGULAR SEASON
Roxana 59, Waterloo Gibault 28
Piasa Southwestern 64, Staunton 25
HOCKEY
Edwardsville 3, Triad 2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Michigan 70, Illinois 57