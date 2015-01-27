 

MONDAY'S SCORES

CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL

CONSOLATION QUARTERFINALS

Granite City 54, West Central JV 30

Metro-East Lutheran 53, Madison 35

Greenfield 70, North Greene JV 45

REGULAR SEASON

Roxana 59, Waterloo Gibault 28

Piasa Southwestern 64, Staunton 25

HOCKEY

Edwardsville 3, Triad 2

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Michigan 70, Illinois 57

 