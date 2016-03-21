Master Rich Grogan Kick'n-Life Guru

EDWARDSVILLE - Master Rich Grogan Kick'n-Life Guru, owner and instructor of Grogan’s Academy of Martial Arts has set a mission in life to enhance the youth for a better tomorrow. 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"Our purpose is to help kids & adults live their best possible lives for a happier, healthier and safer tomorrow," said Grogan. "We are a one of a kind life skills & character development academy, specializing in positive motivation, physical fitness and practical self-defense!"

Grogan and his staff offer classes and strategies to not only teach self-defense, but build character, develop self-esteem and confidence and instill discipline.

“We teach the tools to be a buddy, not a bully!” - grogansmartialarts.com

Article continues after sponsor message

Each week, Grogan publishes a video blog for his followers to learn and live by.

This week, Grogan talks about comparing yourself to yourself yesterday.

"If you compare yourself to the person you were yesterday, then try to and better yourself, each day your getting better and better and better," said Grogan.

Grogan suggests writing down your "end of the day reflection" to track your progress.

See video below for Grogan’s Weekly Blog:

More like this:

Feb 19, 2024 - Letter To The Editor: Genuine Love Is A Special Force

Mar 10, 2024 - Alton Family Martial Arts & Fitness Offers Daily Classes to Boost Confidence and Self-Defense

Apr 11, 2024 - Laughter Is Sometimes The Best Medicine

Apr 23, 2024 - RiverBender Blog: The Search for Identity Through Coffee Snobbery

Jan 22, 2024 - RiverBender Blog: Yoga is Less Healing, More Humility

 