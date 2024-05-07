MONDAY, MAY 6, 2024, SPORTS ROUND-UP

BASEBALL

ALTON 8, CHAMINADE COLLEGE PREP CATHOLIC 6 (8 INNINGS): After Chaminade tied the game with two runs in the sixth, Alton came up with two runs in the top of the eighth to get past the Red Devils in Creve Coeur, Mo., in west St. Louis County.

Brayden Hogle had three hits and two RBIs for the Redbirds, while both Deon Harrington and Reid Murray had two hits and a RBI, and Jack Puent had two hits. Will Frasier struck out for while on the mound.

Alton is now 16-13, while the Red Devils go to 3-19.

HIGHLAND 3, TRIAD 0: Highland scored once in the third, fifth, and seventh innings, holding Triad to three hits in winning their rivalry game at Triad's park.

Trey Koishor had two hits and a RBI for the Bulldogs, while Jake Ottensmeier also had two hits, Zane Korte had a hit, and Keaton Favre drove in a run. Chase Knebel went all the way on the mound, striking out three.

Donny Becker, Owen Droy, and Carter Vandever all had the hits for the Knights, while Brady Coon fanned three on the mound.

Highland is now 24-2-1, while Triad slips to 17-9.

MASCOUTAH 7, JERSEY 1: Mascoutah scored once in the second, three in the third, two in the fourth, and one in the fifth to take the MVC win over Jersey at Ken Schell Field.

Easton Heafner, John Paul Vogel and Zach Weiner all had two hits each for the Panthers, while Kaeden Hutchins had a hit and RBI. Heafner also struck out four on the mound, while Abe Kribs fanned two

The Indians are now 22-4, while Jersey goes to 16-10.

STERLING BROWN COUNTY 5, CARROLLTON 0: Brown County scored four times in the second, and added a run in the sixth to take the win over visiting Carrollton.

Carson Grafford, Koby Schnelton, and Charlie Stumpf all had the hits for the Hawks, while Stumpf struck out six while on the mound.

The Hornets are now 13-12, while Carrollton is 7-16.

WATERLOO 12, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Waterloo scored once in the first, then hit for three in the fourth, four in the fifth, and two in both the sixth and seventh to gain the win over CM at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Jack Piening, Carter Braun, Jacob Flowers, and Noah Peterson all had hits for the Eagles, while Andrew Nation struck out five while on the mound, and August Frankford fanned two.

The Bulldogs are now 12-11, while CM falls to 8-19.

FREEBURG 2, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Freeburg scored single runs in both the third and sixth, and it was enough to get past Marquette at the Freeburg park.

Mikey Wilson, Jack Pruitt, and Mykai Taylor had the hits for the Explorers, while Joe Stephan struck out two on the mound.

The Midgets are now 15-16, while Marquette goes to 12-14.

In one other game played on Monday, Bunker Hill defeated Raymond Lincolnwood 8-7. Four games - Gillespie at Roxana, East Alton-Wood River at Dupo, Metro-East Lutheran at Waterloo Gibault Catholic, and Collinsville at Nashville - were postponed.

SOFTBALL

CARROLLTON 5, CONCORD TRIOPIA 1: After conceding a 1-0 Triopia lead in the first, Carrollton scored two in the fourth and three in the fifth to take a crucial win over the Trojans.

Courtney Waldheiser had two hits for the Hawks, while both Hannah Uhles and Megan Camden had a hit and two RBIs, and Lauren Flowers struck out 14 while going all the way in the circle.

Carrollton is now 27-2, while Triopia slides to 13-6.

STAUNTON 4, CARLINVILLE 3: Carlinville held a 3-1 lead after five innings, but Staunton came up with three runs in the seventh to take the win at Loveless Park.

Taylor Nolan led the Bulldogs with three hits, while Korynn Keehner had two hits and a RBI, Ele Feldmann, Evin Frank, and Samantha Anderson all had a hit and RBI each, and Lilly Troeckler had a hit. Gianna Bianco went all the way in the circle to get the win, but had no strikeouts.

Braley Wiser had two hits and a RBI for the Cavaliers, while Karly Tipps had a hit and RBI. Hallie Gibson went all the way in the circle, striking out three,

Staunton is now 16-4, while Carlinville slips to 19-6-1.

BARRY WESTERN 5, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 1: Western scored once in the first, second, and fourth, and twice in the third, to defeat visiting North Greene.

Kaydence Ford had two hits and the Spartans' only RBI, while Kearsten Smith also had two hits, and both Chelsey Castleberry and Caylee Speaker also had hits Castleberry went all the way in the circle once again, fanning six,

The Wildcats are now 6-9, while North Greene goes to 4-15.

HARDIN CALHOUN 9, PLEASANT HILL 2: It was all Calhoun from the start, scoring once in the first, twice in the fourth and fifth, and four times in the sixth to take the win over visiting Pleasant Hill.

Audrey Gilman had three hits and two RBIs for the Warriors, while Delani Klaas had two hits and three RBIs, Gracie Klaas and Anabel Eilerman both had two hits and a RBI, and Grace Ballard had two hits. Gilman went all the way inside the circle striking out 13.

Calhoun is now 24-4-1, while the Wolves go to 21-4.

Five games on the schedule - Piasa Southwestern at Father McGivney Catholic, Dupo at East Alton-Wood River, Metro-East Lutheran at Trenton Wesclin, Collinsville at Alton, Jersey at Highland,, and Triad at East Alton-Wood River - were all postponed.

GIRLS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 5, WATERLOO 4 (After extra time, CM wins penalty shootout):The goals came hot and heavy at Waterloo, as CM and the Bulldogs went to a penalty shootout won by the Eagles earn the three points on the night.

Both Abrianna Garrett and Brooke Harris had braces (two goals each) for CM, while Aubrey Volyles had the winning goal in the shootout. Addie Jeffrey had the only assist, while Sydney Moore had eight saves in goal.

The Eagles are now 15-7-1, while the Bulldogs go to 10-6-3.

JERSEY 2, JACKSONVILLE 2: Annie Hansen's second-half brace (two goals) enabled Jersey to rescue a point on the road in their draw at Jacksonville.

Kaelin Drainer and Chelsea King had the assists for the Panthers, while Lauren Lyons came up with 10 saves in goal.

Jersey is now 5-12-3, while the Crimsons go to 3-11-1.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-25, ALTON 14-15: McGivney led all the way through in their straight set win over Alton at the McGivney gym.

Ethan Henke served up 10 points for the Griffins, while Drew Vilhard had the only ace, Noah Garner had 11 kills, Jack Bukovac had five blocks, and Vilhard came up with 16 assists.

McGivney is now 17-11, while the Redbirds go to 6-17.

In two other matches played on Monday, Collinsville defeated Marquette Catholic 25-23, 25-19. and Belleville West defeated Metro-East Lutheran 25-13, 25-9.

