MONDAY, MARCH 4 SPORTS ROUND-UP

BOYS BASKETBALL

iHSA PLAYOFFS --- SUPER-SECTIONAL/ELITE EIGHT/STATE QUARTERFINAL GAMES

CLASS 1A

In the Class 1A boys basketball super-sectional Elite Eight games played across the state last night, in the Jacksonville Bowl super-sectional, Winchester West Central won over Glasford Illini Bluffs 46-42 to advance to the Final Four.

The Cougars are now 34-3, and will meet Aurora Christian, who won the Northern Illinois University super at the NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb 68-66 over Pecatonica, in the second semifinal Thursday morning at 11:15 a.m.

The Tigers end the season at 33-4, while Aurora Christian is now 25-8, and the Indians finish up at 31-6.

In the other two quarterfinal games, at Groninger Arena at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Mounds Meridian defeated Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 60-53, and at CEFCU Arena at Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal, Chicago Hope Academy eliminated Heyworth 69-54. The Bobcats are 28-8, while the Silver Stallions end up at 20-16, and Hope goes to 28-8, with the Hornets ending their season at 23-12.

Meridian and Hope will play in the first semifinal on Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m., with the semifinal winners playing for the state championship Saturday morning at 11 a.m., at State Farm Center at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana. The semifinal losers will play their third place game Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A

In the Class 2A super-sectionals, at Bank of Springfield Center, Williamsville got past Macomb 36-32, to advance to the final four, while at Banterra Center at SIU-Carbondale, Benton defeated Teutopolis 43-36, in the Joliet Central super, Chicago Wendell Phillips eliminated Beecher 73-58, and at Sterling, Byron won over Chicago Latin 85-71.

The Bullets are now 26-9, while the Wildcats go to 23-9, the Tigers are now 30-2, and the Rangers improve to 32-3. Williamsville meets Phillips in the first semifinal at State Farm Center at 2 p.m., while Byron plays Benton in the second semifinal at 3:45 p.m. The third place game takes place Friday at 8:15 p.m., while the final gets started at 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

The Bombers end the season at 25-6, the Bobcats conclude the season 34-1, the Romans end up their year at 22-11, and the Wooden Shoes wind up with a 24-11.

CLASS 3A

Over in the Class 3A quarterfinals, at Credit Union 1 Arena at the University of Illinois-Chicago, Chicago Mt. Carmel Catholic eliminated Chicago St. Patrick 56-46 in overtime, at the Bank of Springfield Center, Mt. Zion won over Centralia 47-46, at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Chicago DePaul College Prep Catholic defeated Crystal Lake South 51-31, and at Ottawa Township, Peoria Richwoods got past Harvey Thornton 58-52.

The Caravan are now 31-5, the Braves go to 35-1, the Rams improve to 33-2, and the Knights are now 29-4, Mt. Carmel meets Mt. Zion in the first semifinal Friday morning at 9:30 a.m., while DePaul goes against Richwoods in the second semifinal at 11:15 a.m., both games at State Farm Center. The third place game is set for Friday night at 6:30 p.m., while the final will tip off Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

The Shamrocks end the season at 24-10, the Orphans conclude their season 32-3, the Gators end up at 31-4, and the Wildcats' season finished at 29-5.

CLASS 4A

Finally, in the Class 4A super-sectional games, at the NIU Convocation Center, Palatine defeated Gurnee Warren 55-53, at CEFCU Arena, Normal Community eliminated Downers Grove North 53-29, in the UIC super at Credit Union 1 Arena, Homewood-Flossmoor won over Chicago Curie 60-58, and at NOW Arena, it was Winnetka New Trier winning over Carol Stream Glenbard North 65-41.

The Pirates improve to 28-8, the Ironmen are now 31-5, the Vikings go to 31-4, and the Trevians are 27-7. In Friday afternoon's first semifinal at State Farm Center, Palatine meets Normal Community at 2 p.m., and Homewood-Flossmoor takes on New Trier at 3:45 p.m. The third place game will be played Friday night at 8:15 p.m., while the state final tips off Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

The Blue Devils end their season 31-5, the Trojans wind up at 29-5, the Condors end up at 31-2, and the Panthers end up their season at 22-12.

