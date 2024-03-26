BASEBALL

Four games on the Monday baseball schedule were postponed because of rain that moved through the St. Louis area late Monday afternoon. The games that were called were:

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic at Edwardsville

Carrollton at Pittsfield

Greenville at Marquette Catholic

Valmeyer at Ste. Genevieve (Mo.) Valle Catholic

In the games that were played on Monday:

ALTON 8, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0

Alton pushed across three runs in the sixth in going on to take the win over CM at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Reid Murray led the way for the Redbirds with two hits and two RBIs, while Logan Bogard also had two RBIs, and Alex Siatos struck out six on the mound, and Colton Wendle fanned one.

Noah Peterson had two hits for the Eagles, while Jacob Flowers, Kale Hawk, Trent Heflin, and Tyler Mills had the other hits. Andrew Nation struck out two while on the mound, and both Tanner Hokamp and Jack Piening fanned one each.

Alton is now 5-2, while CM goes to 3-5.

HARDIN CALHOUN 16, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 8

Calhoun scored in every inning, including nine in the third, in going on to a win over EAWR at Norris Dorsey Field.

Cooper Klocke had a big day for the Warriors, having four hits and four RBIs, while Drew Wallendorf had three hits and two RBIs, and Patrick Friedel had three hits. Jacob Kress struck out four for Calhoun on the mound.

Hayden Copeland led the Oilers with two hits, including a grand slam homer, and five RBIs, while Matt Bruce struck out two on the mound, and Camden Siebert fanned one.

The Warriors are now 2-3, while EAWR goes to 3-2-1.

HIGHLAND 7, BYRON 7

Byron came back from a 7-2 deficit to score five runs in the bottom of the sixth before the game was called because of rain, with the game being declared a draw.

Deklan Riggs was the top batsman for the Bulldogs, with two hits and an RBI, while Adam Munie struck out three on the mound, and both Abe Hawkins and Alex Howard fanned two each.

Highland is now 4-0-1 on the year, while the Tigers are 3-2-1.

HILLSBORO 5, STAUNTON 4

Hillsboro scored twice in the bottom of the sixth, right after Staunton took the lead in the top of the inning with two of their own, to hold off the Bulldogs and take a home win.

Carter Legendre. Zander Machota and Matt Overbey all had a hit and RBI each for Staunton, while Victor Buheler struck out three on the mound, and Machota fanned one.

The Hilltoppers are now 1-6, while the Bulldogs slip to 3-7.

TRIAD 19, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 6

A nine-run fourth inning was the catalyst as Triad hit seven home runs en route to a 10-run rule win at Mater Dei,

Carter Vandever hit three home runs on the day for Triad, in having four hits and four RBIs, while Hayden Bugger, Wyatt Suter, Sawyer Brunson, and Owen Droy also hit homers on the day. Hayden Bernreuter struck out five batters on the mound, while Nathan Klucker fanned three, and Suter rang up two.

Triad is now 5-1, while Mater Dei goes to 2-4.

SOFTBALL

Four scheduled games were postponed due to the rain/ Those games were:

Alton at Jersey

Bunker Hill at Father McGivney Catholic

Civic Memorial at Belleville East

Greenville at Marquette Catholic

Three other games were played on Monday. In those results:

TRIAD 11, BREESE CENTRAL 1

Triad scored three runs in the second, seven in the fourth, and one in the fifth in taking a 10-run rule win at home over Central.

Both Chloe Segar and Phoebe Feldman had two hits and two RBIs for the Knights, while Syd Horn also drove in a pair of runs. Delaney Hess threw a complete game inside the circle, striking out three.

Triad is now 5-4, while the Cougars go to 1-2.

CARROLLTON 12, STAUNTON 8

Carrollton scored three times in the first, third, sixth and seventh innings, and it was enough to send the Hawks past Staunton on the road.

Lauren Flowers hit a pair of homers for the Hawks, driving in three runs, while Brookelyn Eilerman also hit a solo shot for her only hit and RBI. Hannah Uhles and Flowers both fanned four batters while in the circle.

Kylie Lucykow, Ele Feldmann, Taylor Nolan and Chloe Reynolds all had two RBIs each for the Bulldogs, while Gianna Bianco struck out nine in going all the way in the circle.

Carrollton remains undefeated at 6-0, while Staunton now goes to 4-2.

EFFINGHAM ST. ANTHONY CATHOLIC 11, HIGHLAND 1

St Anthony hit Highland with eight runs in the fifth in going on to a 10-run rule win over visiting Highland.

Alex Schultz led Highland with a hit and her team's only RBI, while Kaitlyn Wilson struck out five while in the circle.

St. Anthony is now 6-0, with Highland falling to 3-2.

GIRLS SOCCER

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0

Kaidence Reef, assisted by Fallyn Sanders, struck in the first half to give EAWR their first three points of the season with a win over Southwestern at the Wood River Soccer Complex.

Somona Acheson had 17 saves in goal to record the first clean sheet of the season.

The Oilers are now 1-3-0, while the Piasa Birds go to 0-6-0.

