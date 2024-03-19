MONDAY, MARCH 18 SPORTS ROUND-UP

BASEBALL

Many of the baseball games scheduled for Monday were postponed, due to the unseasonably cold weather that came through the St. Louis metro area on Monday. The games that were called off were:

Carrollton at Pittsfield

Griggsville-Perry at White Hall North Greene

Staunton at Raymond Lincolnwood

Alton at Jersey

Freeburg at Highland

Auburn at Carlinville

Bunker Hill at Hillsboro

In the games that were played:

GRANITE CITY 12, PARKWAY NORTH 1: After scoring single runs in the first and second innings, Granite City went off on a 10-run third inning, while North scored their only run in the top of the fourth, as the Warriors went on to a 10-run rule win over Parkway North, of Creve Coeur, Mo., at Babe Champion Field.

Luke Robles led Granite with two hits and four RBIs, while both Nathan Hopper and Ryan Hayes both had two hits and a RBI each, Aiden Harris had a hit and drove in three runs, Lucas Haddix had a hit and two RBIs, and Michael Barnett had a hit and RBI.

Harris threw a five-inning complete game on the mound, striking out seven.

The Warriors are now 3-0, while the Vikings drop to 0-2.

VALMEYER 20, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 10: Valmeyer scored in every inning in taking a 10-run rule win over visiting EAWR.

Both teams scored twice in the opening inning, with the Oilers scoring a single run in the second, and the Pirates scoring five runs in the second, and three in the third to take a 10-3 lead. EAWR then scored six in the fourth and once in the fifth, but Valmeyer scored seven times in the fourth and three more in the fifth to take the win.

Troy Neff had a big day at the plate for the Pirates, collecting five hits and driving in six runs, while Luke Blackwell also had a big day, with three hits, including a home run, and seven RBIs, Landon Roy had three hits and three RBIs, Chase Snyder had two hits and drove in two runs, Ripken Voelker had a pair of hits, Jake Killy came up with a hit and RBI, and Kye Holbrook also had a hit.

Tim Melton led the Oilers with three hits and two RBIs with Drake Champlin having a hit and two RBIs, Dillon Gerner had a hit and drove in a run, both Devon Barboza and Hayden Copeland had a hit each, and Camden Siebert had two RBIs.

Holbrook also struck out four while on the mound for the Pirates, while Jake Coats fanned two. Champlin struck out six for the Oilers, while Matt Bruce set down five, and Elijah Brown fanned three.

Valmeyer is now 3-2, while EAWR falls to 2-1-1.

SOFTBALL

Much of the softball schedule was also postponed as well, due to the cold weather. The list of the games that were called off were:

Breese Central at Alton

Jersey at Greenfield Northwestern

Petersburg PORTA at Carrollton

Cahokia at Marquette Catholic

Breese Mater Dei Catholic at Father McGivney Catholic

In games that were played on Monday:

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 7, DUPO 3: A four-run fifth inning was the catalyst to lift Metro-East to the win over visiting Dupo.

The Knights scored first with a single run in the second, with the Tigers coming up with two run in the top of the third, and Metro-East scoring a single run in the home half to tie the game 2-2. The Knights went on to score four times in the fifth, and once in the sixth, while Dupo pushed across a single run in the seventh, but Metro-East taking the win.

Taylor Weber had three hits, including her first homer of the year, and four RBIs for the Knights, while Alexis Weber had two hits and a RBI, Jeda Robinson had a pair of hits, Grace Hopp had a hit, and Hailey Knipping drove home a run.

Taylor Weber went all the way inside the circle, striking out 20.

Metro-East is now 1-1, while Dupo opens its season 0-1.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 12, COLLINSVILLE 1: Collinsville was held to only one hit, but it did drive home the Kahoks' only run, in their lost at CM in the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Collinsville scored its only run in the top of the first, and from there, the Eagles scored five in the bottom of the first, adding on three in the third and four in the fourth to take the 10-run rule win.

Bella Thein led CM with two hits and two RBIs, while Megan Griffith, Avari Combes, Danika Chester, and Ella Landers all had a hit and two RBIs, Skylar Johnson, Lauren Hardy, and Bryleigh Ward all had hits, and Emma Wade drove home a run.

Katie Bardwell had the only hit and RBI for the Kahoks, while Marissa Thomas and Ali Vieluf both struck out three each while inside the circle, with Griffith fanning eight for the Eagles.

CM is now 2-1, while Collinsville goes to 1-2.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 11, BUNKER HILL 2: EAWR scored eight runs in the opening two innings to take the win over Bunker Hill at Leroy Emerick Field.

The Oilers scored four runs each in the first two innings to go up 8-0, with both the Minutemaids and EAWR traded two runs each in the third, then scored a single run in the sixth to gain the win.

Carney Adams had two hits and two RBIs for EAWR, while Jordan Ealey had a hit and two RBIs, Chloe Driver and Hailey Handler both had a hit and RBI each, Jayde Kassler and Avery Gilliam both had a hit, and both Hailey Pratt and Lilly Tretter each had a RBI.

Grace Burns had two hits and a RBI for Bunker Hill, Kaylin Bartlee had a hit and RBI, and Trinity Throne also had a hit.

Ealey went all the way inside the circle for the Oilers, striking out eight, while Burns fanned seven for the Minutemaids.

EAWR is now 1-2, while Bunker Hill goes to 0-3.

GIRLS SOCCER

A number of games were also postponed on Monday, due to the cold weather. The matches affected were:

Carlinville at Jersey

Breese Mater Dei Catholic at Father McGivney Catholic

In games that were played on Monday:

ROXANA 9, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Roxana score six goals in the first half, then three more in the second, in taking the Northeast Madison County Derby over EAWR at Norman Lewis Field.

Gianna Stassi, Zayda Oller, Kinsley Mouser, and RaeLee Kimbro all had braces (two goals each), and Laynie Gehrs had the other goal for the Shells. Stassi and Mouser each had three assists each, while Kylee Slayden and Kimbro both also assisted.

Kaitlyn Garland had a single save in goal for Roxana, as she and Gemma Pruett shared the clean sheet.

Roxana is now 3-0-0, while the Oilers go to 0-2-0.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 8, CARBONDALE 6: It was goals galore at the Bethalto Sports Complex, as Adrianna Garrett had a double hat trick (six goals), and both Brooke Harris and Avery Huddleston also scored as CM outlasted Carbondale.

Huddleston also assisted twice for the Eagles, while Meredith Brueckner, Garrett, Delaney Griffin, Harris, and Addie Jefferey also had assists.

Sydney Moore had four saves in goal to help CM gain the three points.

The Eagles are now 2-2-0, while the Terriers go to 1-2-0.

