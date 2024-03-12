GIRLS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 7, BREESE CENTRAL 0

Abrianna Garrett got off to a great start with a double brace (four goals), while Delaney Griffin, Avery Huddleston, and Addie Jeffery all found the back of the net as CM took a big win at Central Hauser Field.

Eliza Donaldson, Garrett, Mady McKee, and Aubrey Voyles all had assists for the Eagles, while Delayni Davinroy made four saves, and Kalie Wellen had three saves as she, Davinroy, and Sydney Moore all shared the clean sheet.

CM starts its season 1-0-0, while the Cougars begin at 0-1-0.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 3, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1

Grace Hopp's hat trick were all the goals Metro-East would need as the Knights won the season opener over EAWR at the Wood River Soccer Complex.

Emily Kober assisted twice for Metro-East, while Alyssa Bivens had the other assist, and Sami Loethen had five saves in goal.

The Knights open their 2024 account at 1-0-0, while the Oilers start off 0-1-0.

HIGHLAND 1, GREENVILLE 0

Peyton Frey, assisted by Madelyn Roach, had the only goal of the game as Highland won its opener at Greenville.

Sophia Fleming had four saves to record the Bulldogs' first clean sheet of the season.

Highland starts the season off 1-0-0, while the Comets begin 0-1-0.

SPRINGFIELD 3, ALTON MARQUETTE 0

BREESE MATER DEI 7, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0

SOFTBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 16, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0

On opening day at Leroy Emerick Field, CM used a 16-hit attack to take the win over EAWR.

The Eagles started off with eight runs in the first, then scored three more in the second and five in the fourth to take the game, shortened by the 15-run rule.

Avari Combes had three hits and two RBIs for CM, with Bryleigh Ward having three hits and an RBI, Ella Landers had two hits and drove home a pair of runs, Grace Burton came up with two hits and a RBI, Megan Griffith had a hit and three RBIs, Skylar Johnson, Isabella Thein, and Emma Wade all had a hit and two RBIs each, Danika Chester had a hit and RBI, and Lauren Hardy had a hit.

Griffith threw a four-inning no-hitter for the Eagles, striking out six.

CM is now 1-0, while the Oilers begin the season 0-1.

Article continues after sponsor message

CARROLLTON 13, BUNKER HILL 0

Carrollton shut out Bunker Hill 13-0 at Bunker Hill behind dominant at-bats by Hannah Uhles, Hannah Lake and Daci Walls with two hits each. Lauren Flowers, Megan Camden, Hayden McMurrie, Brooklyn Eilerman, and Vanna Holmes added single hits.

Lauren Flowers pitched four innings for the Hawks for the win and tossed nine strikeouts. Uhles finished in relief and struck out two.

Grace Burris and Maya Henfling each had hits for Bunker Hill.

The Hawks return to action on Thursday at Gillespie and play at Pittsfield on Friday. Both games start at 4:30 p.m.

MURPHYSBORO 8, TRIAD 2

In a softball season opener at Muphysboro, the host Red Devils allowed the first two runs, then scored eight times unanswered to take the win over visiting Triad.

The Knights went ahead 2-0 in the first, with Murphy getting a run back in the home half, then scoring five runs in the fourth to go ahead 6-2, the scored twice more in the sixth to take the opener on the day.

Andie Green had a hit and only RBI for Triad, while Alyssa DeWitte, Addi Jones and Chloe Seger also had hits on the day.

Delaney Hess went four innings in the circle striking out five, while Jillian Monahan struck out two, and Kenzi Sievers fanned one.

The Red Devils open up at 1-0, while the Knights start off 0-1.

HIGHLAND 4, CARLINVILLE 3

A pair of errors in the bottom of the seventh allowed Highland to score the tying and winning runs as the Bulldogs won their opener over visiting Carlinville.

The Cavaliers took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, with Highland coming to within 2-1 with a run in the bottom of the second. The teams traded runs in the fourth, with the Bulldogs scoring the two winning runs in the bottom of the seventh to take the win.

Alex Schultz had a pair of a hits and a RBI for Highland, with Abby Schultz had a pair of hits, both Lucy Becker and Jordan Bircher had a hit and RBI each, and Hailey Ritz, Holly Sexton, and Kaitlyn Wilson all had hits.

Addison Ruyle had a hit and two RBIs for Carlinville, while Isabella Tiburzi had a hit and drove home a run, and Hannah Gibson, Karly Tipps,, Braley Wiser, and Chloe Pope all had hits.

Wilson went all the way inside the circle for the Bulldogs, allowing three runs, two earned, on six hits while striking out 10, with Hannah Gibson allowing three runs, two earned, on seven hits, for the Cavies, with Hallie Gibson giving up an earned run on two hits, walking four and fanning three.

Highland starts off 1-0, while Carlinville begins the season 0-1.

BASEBALL

ST. LOUIS PATRIOTS 5, VALMEYER 2

At CarShield Field in O'Fallon, Mo., the Patriots, a home school team, won its season opener over visiting Valmeyer.

The Patriots scored twice in the first to go ahead, with the Pirates scoring a single run in the top of the to come within 2-1, but St. Louis hit for three runs in the home half if the tinning, with Valmeyer countering with a run in the fifth, but would come no closer as the Patriots won.

Luke Blackwell had a hit and RBI for the Pirates, while Jacob Brown and Jake Coats had the other hits on the day.

The Patriots start the season off 1-0, while Valmeyer opens at 0-1.

More like this: