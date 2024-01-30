GIRLS BASKETBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 33, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 29

In a Gateway Metro Conference game at the Marquette Family Arena, McGivney took a close decision over Marquette.

The Explorers led after the first quarter 10-7, with the Griffins going up at halftime 17-16, then extended its lead to 26-24 after three quarters, outscoring Marquette in the fourth quarter 7-5.

Natalie Beck led McGivney with 11 points, with Emily Johnson adding eight points, Izzie Vernarsky had six points, both Sabrina Ivnik and Sami Oller came up with three points each, and Devin Ellis scored two points.

The Griffins are now 19-8, while the Explorers go to 6-14.

TRIAD 53, GRANITE CITY 34

Triad took a win over visiting Granite City at Rich Mason Gym.

Makenna WItham led the Knight with 17 points, with Erica Boyce adding 12 points, Maddie Hunt came up with seven points, Delaney Hess and Samantha Hildebrand both scored six points each, Lexi Metcalf had four points, an Emerson Guidry and Ellie Holloway each scored one point apiece.

Emily Sykes scored 14 points to lead the Warriors, while Megan Sykes added six points, Makayla Tanksley and Hailee Wyatt both scored four points each, Sophia Mangi scored two points, and Sophie Davison had a single point.

Triad is now 12-12, while Granite falls to 1-21.

In other games played on Monday, Breese Central won over East Alton-Wood River 97-25, St. Louis Lift For Life Academy won over visiting East St. Louis 84-49, Carlinville got past Franklin South County 54-50, and Belleville Althoff Catholic won over Metro-East Lutheran 53-9.

BOYS BASKETBALL

In the only games played on Monday, Roxana won at Gillespie 69-42, while Sandoval won at Maryville Christian 55-38, and Highland defeated Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 73-58.

BOYS WRESTLING

ROXANA TAKES THREE FIRSTS, WINS RICH LOVELLETTE INVITATIONAL, CAVALIERS 17TH

Roxana wrestlers took three firsts as the Shells won the Rich Lovellette Invitational tournament over the weekend in Litchfield.

The Shells finished in first with 217 points, with Fithian Oakwood coming in second with 196 points, Lena-Winslow finished third at 193 points, Vandalia was fourth with 189 points, and Murphysboro rounded out the top five with 113.5 points. Carlinville finished 17th with 17 points.

The three first place finishers for Roxana were Lleyton Cobine at 120 pounds, winning the final over Tyler Hutchel of Oakwood 9-8, Brandon Green, Jr. at 132 pounds, taking the final over Pedro Rangel of Oakwood 5-0, and James Herring at 285 pounds, winning his final 3-0 over Michael McLaughlin of Peoria Notre Dame Catholic.

In addition, Lyndon Theis finished second at 157 pounds, and four other wrestlers --- Logan Riggs at 126 pounds, Braden Johnson at 150 pounds, Robert Watt at 190 pounds, and Donald Battles at 215 pounds --- all finished in third for the Shells.

The best finishes for the Cavaliers were Ronald Laplante coming in sixth at 132 pounds, and Blake Pruitt was seventh at 285 pounds.

