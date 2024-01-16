MONDAY, JANUARY 15 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 72, BELLEVILLE WEST 24: In the first consolation quarterfinal at the 37th Highland Tournament, CM jumped out of the gate early and went on to a win over West.

The Eagles led all the way through, holding edges of 25-9, 38-12 and 66-20 after the first three quarters, with CM outscoring the Maroons in the fourth 6-4.

Isabelle Edwards led the Eagles with 15 points, while Avari Combes scored 14 points, Marlee Durbin had 10 points, Avery Huddleston had eight points, Gracie Miller scored six points, Reagan Twente hit for five points, Audrey Frankford had four points, Julia Goodman had three points, Marley Ogden, Mariana Silva and Allie Truetzschler all had two points each, and Meredith Brueckner had a single point.

CM is now 20-4, while West goes to 2-19.

TRIAD 53, HILLSBORO 33: In the second consolation quarterfinal, Triad outscored Hillsboro 43-23 in the final three quarters to take the win and advance to the consolation semifinals.

The Knights and Hilltoppers were tied after the first quarter 10-10, and from there, Triad led 25-19 at halftime and 34-24 after three quarters, outscoring Hillsboro in the final quarter 19-9 en route to the win.

Makenna Witham led the Knights with 23 points, while Delaney Hess scored 13 points, Savannah Hildebrand added 11 points, Maddie Hunt came up with three points, Tori Obucina hit for two points, and Emerson Guidry scored a single point.

Triad is now 11-10 on the season, while the Hilltoppers go to 11-13.

HARDIN CALHOUN/BRUSSELS 50, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 28: In a regular season game, Kate Zipprich's double-double helped lead Calhoun to the win over Marquette at Ringhausen Gym.

The Warriors led all the way, holding advantages of 15-12, 26-17 and 35-18 after the first three quarters, then outscored the Explorers in the fourth quarter 15-10.

Zipprich had 13 points and 20 rebounds to pace Calhoun, while Audrey Gilman hit for 12 points, Sadie Kiel had eight points, Claire Hagen hit for six points, Gracie Klaas had five points, Bralyn Lammy scored two points, and Johnson scored a single point.

Allie Weiner led Marquette with 12 points, while Kel'c Robinson added 11 points, Izzy Hough and Meredith Zigrang scored two points each, and Laila Davis scored a single point.

The Warriors are now 17-4, while the Explorers go to 6-11.

COLUMBIA 61, GRANITE CITY 29: Columbia led from start to finish in taking a comprehensive win over visiting Granite City.

The Eagles led all the way, with quarter scores reading 17-9, 24-15 and 44-27, Columbia outscoring the Warriors in the fourth quarter 17-2.

Emily Sykes was the top scorer for Granite with 19 points, while Kailee Bastean added five points, Megan Sykes and Hailee Wyatt had two points each, and Isabella Mangi hit for a single point.

The Eagles are now 13-10, while the Warriors move to 1-17.

CARLINVILLE 50, BUNKER HILL 17: In the Macoupin County Tournament at Piasa Southwestern, Carlinville had little trouble in seeing off Bunker Hill in the opening round.

The Cavaliers led all the way, having quarter scores of 22-2, 36-8, and 48-12, with the Minutemaids taking the fourth quarter 5-2.

Jordyn Loveless led Carlinville with 16 points, with Isabella Tiburzi coming up with 11 points, Taylor Brandenburg had eight points, Kaitlyn Reels had six points, Ruthie Reels had four points, Sophia Campbell and Hannah Gibson had two points each, and Madeline Murphy hit for a single point.

The Cavies are now 18-4, while Bunker Hill goes to 2-13.

In another result from Monday, Carrollton defeated White Hall North Greene 83-22.

BOYS BASKETBALL

EAST ST. LOUIS 68, ST. LOUIS CARDINAL RITTER COLLEGE PREP CATHOLIC 50: In a regular season game played at Cardinal Ritter Prep in midtown St. Louis, East St. Louis broke open a close game in the second quarter and took the win over the host Lions.

Cardinal Ritter led after the first quarter 15-14, but the Flyers took charge in the second quarter, taking a 32-25 lead, expanding it to 50-38 after three quarters, then outscored the Lions in the fourth quarter 18-12 to bring home the win.

Taylor Powell had a very big game for East Side, scoring 32 points, while both Montreal Stacker and Robert McCline each scored 10 points, Curtis Bownes scored four points, both Davis Bynum and Derrion Enlow had three points apiece, both Isahis and Ishaia Brown had two points each, and Lawson Bynum scored a single point.

The Flyers are now 12-6, while Cardinal Ritter falls to 4-10.

NOKOMIS 42, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 35: In a first-round game of the Rick McGraw Memorial Invitational at Litchfield, Nokomis took a close win over McGivney.

The Griffins and Redskins were tied after the first quarter 8-8, with Nokomis going up at halftime 22-18. McGivney came back to draw level at 30-30 after three quarters, but the Redskins outscored the Griffins in the fourth quarter 12-5 to win.

Nolan Keller led McGivney with 12 points, with Noah Garner coming up with 10 points, both David Carroll and Drew Kleinheider scored five points each, and Spencer Sundberg came up with three points.

Nokomis is now 11-9, while the Griffins go to 7-13.

CARLINVILLE 48, MT. OLIVE 15: In the opening round of the Macoupin County Tournament at Piasa Southwestern, Carlinville led all the way through in defeating Mt. Olive.

The Cavaliers held leads of 15-0, 29-2, and 42-7 after the first three quarters, with the Wildcats outscoring Carlinville in the fourth quarter 8-6.

Dom Alepra led the Cavies with 15 points, while Camden Naugle had eight points, Tristan Thompson scored seven points, Colin Pope hit for five points, both Cole Sullivan and Tate Duckles had four points each, Cash Enrietta and Michael Kaganich had two points apiece, and Sawyer Smith scored a single point.

Carlinville is now 9-10, while Mt. Olive goes to 3-16.

In other games played on Monday, in the Rick McGraw Memorial Invitational Tournament at Litchfield, Roxana nipped Pana 51-49, and Civic Memorial defeated Hillsboro 80-60. In the Jersey Mid-Winter Classic at Havens Gym,

Alton won over Jacksonville 56-44, and Edwardsville defeated the host Panthers 80-49, while in the Macoupin County Tournament at Piasa Southwestern, Staunton won over Bunker Hill 71-34.

