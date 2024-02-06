MONDAY, FEBRUARY 5 SPORTS ROUND-UP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 57, ALTAMONT 55: McGivney got past a very good Altamont team in a close decision at the McGivney gym.

The Griffins held a close lead all the way through, with quarter scores of 11-9, 24-22, and 45-41 after the first three quarters, with the Indians outscoring McGivney in the fourth quarter 14-12, with the Griffins holding on to win.

Mia Lieberman had a big game for McGivney, with 22 points, while Emily Johnson added 12 points, Sami Oller had eight points, both Devin Ellis and Sabrina Ivnik had six points each, and Natalie Beck scored three points.

The Griffins are now 18-9, while Altamont slips to 22-5.

STAUNTON 46, CARLINVILLE 44: In a key South Central Conference game at the Staunton gym, Ele Feldmann's 17 points were enough to give the Bulldogs the win and take a one-game lead over the Cavaliers in the conference race with two games to go.

Carlinville had the advantage after the first quarter, being up 12-7, but Staunton took a 20-18 halftime lead, and held the lead after the third quarter 35-33, with the two teams ending the fourth quarter in an 11-11 tie to give the Bulldogs the win.

In addition to Feldmann's 17 points, Sam Anderson added nine points for Staunton, while Lilly Bandy hit for eight points. The Cavies were led by both Jordyn Loveless and Isabella Tiburzi, who both scored 13 points each.

Staunton is now 23-5, while Carlinville goes to 22-7.

In other games played on Monday, Jersey won over Collinsville 51-45, and Belleville West won at Granite City 39-37.

BOYS BASKETBALL

In the only boys game played on Monday night, Valmeyer won at Hancock, Mo., in south St. Louis County, 72-40.

In a result from Saturday, at the Rich Herrin Memorial Classic Shootout in Benton, Marion took a 51-20 decision over Metro-East Lutheran.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3 SPORTS ROUND-UP

BOYS BASKETBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 65, LEBANON 24: In a regular season game at Lebanon, McGivney led from the start in taking the win over the Greyhounds.

David Carroll had a big game for the Griffins, scoring 22 points, while Nolan Keller added 12 points, Noah Garner and Drew Kleinheider both scored eight points each, Issac Wendler had six points, Ryker Keller came up with four points, Chase Jansen had three points, and Will May hit for two points.

McGivney is now 10-17, while Lebanon goes to 7-16.

In other games played on Saturday, at the Midwest Crossroads Shootout at Normal Community West High School, Quincy defeated East St. Louis 65-51, at the Harrisburg, Mo., Shootout, Hallsville, Mo. defeated Granite City 72-66, and in the East Alton-Wood River State Farm Shootout, Roxana defeated EAWR 68-29, while Decatur MacArthur defeated Triad 56-28 Belleville East nipped Alton 53-51, and DeSmet Jesuit of Creve Coeur, Mo., got past Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 68-42. In a regular season make-up game, Belleville East nipped Alton 53-51.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

COLLINSVILLE 40, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 36: In a regular season game at Vergil Fletcher Gym, Collinsville used a big third quarter in taking the win over McGivney, who's fourth-quarter rally fell short.

Ella Guerrero led Collinsville with 19 points, while Talesha Gilmore added 15 points.

The Griffins were led by Natalie Beck's 11 points, while both Izzie Venarsky and Jada Zumwalt both scored five points, Emily Johnson and Mia Lieberman both had four points apiece, Devin Ellis and Sami Oller both scored three points each, and Sabrina Ivnik had a single point.

The Kahoks are now 12-14, while McGivney falls to 17-9.

In other games played on Saturday, in the East Alton-Wood River State Farm Shootout, Carlyle defeated Civic Memorial 57-50, while Roxana won over the host Oilers 53-29, and undefeated Lincoln won over Alton 57-49.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2 SPORTS ROUND-UP

BOYS BASKETBALL

CARLINVILLE 42, STAUNTON 39: In a South Central Conference game played at Staunton's gym, Carlinville held off the host Bulldogs to take a close win.

The Cavaliers led after the first quarter 11-8, then extended the lead at halftime to 23-14, and led after the third quarter 31-24, with the Bulldogs outscoring Carlinville in the fourth quarter 15-11, but the Cavies pulling out the win.

Sawyer Smith led Carlinville with 18 points, while Triston Thompson adding eight points, Tate Duckles scored six points, both Cole Sullivan and Camden Naugle had four points each, and Matt Dunn hit for two points.

Isiah Law led Staunton with 17 points, while Luke Moore scored nine points, Lucas Dillon had four points, and Ethan Sharp, Zander Machota, and Bryce Carlson all hit for three points each.

The Cavaliers are now 12-13, while Staunton drops to 14-11.

